Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2024) - GoviEx Uranium Inc. (TSXV: GXU) (OTCQX: GVXXF) ("GoviEx" or "Company") wishes to address recent articles published in the wider press concerning an alleged audit of the mining sector in the Republic of Niger. This communication aims to clarify misconceptions and reassure our stakeholders and the public.

Recent press reports have inaccurately suggested that the entirety of the Niger mining sector is to be subject to a new government audit, citing a leaked internal memo from the Ministry of Mines. GoviEx has directly engaged with the author of the memo cited in these press reports and can confirm that this initiative is a response to specific issues within the gold sector, which does not impact GoviEx.

GoviEx maintains necessary permits for its operations in Niger and is fully compliant with all regulatory standards. Furthermore, the Company has a strong partnership with the government, reflected in their 20% interest in the Company's Madaouela Project.

GoviEx remains dedicated to providing accurate and timely information to all of its stakeholders. The Company regrets any confusion caused by the recent press coverage and is committed to ensuring such misunderstandings are promptly addressed.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About GoviEx Uranium Inc.

GoviEx is a mineral resource company focused on the exploration and development of uranium properties in Africa. GoviEx's principal objective is to become a significant uranium producer through the continued exploration and development of its flagship mine-permitted Madaouela Project in Niger, and its mine-permitted Muntanga Project in Zambia Project.

Contact Information

Isabel Vilela, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Tel: +1-604-681-5529 Email: info@goviex.com Web: www.goviex.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/195794

SOURCE: GoviEx Uranium Inc.