The scheme is expected to help around 6,000 homes install solar panels and will open for applications in February.The Cypriot government has approved a rebate scheme aiming to increase the use of solar panels in Cyprus and reduce home electricity bills. The scheme, first presented by Cyprus' minister of energy, commerce and industry in November, has a budget of €30 million ($32.4 million) and is expected to help around 6,000 homes. It features three for photovoltaics. The general photovoltaic category offers a grant of €375 per kW and a maximum grant of €1,500 (4kW), with a 50% increase for mountainous ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...