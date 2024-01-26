Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 26.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Heute noch rein? Der Final Countdown vor erneuter 100%-Meldung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 252092 | ISIN: US2283681060 | Ticker-Symbol: CWN
Tradegate
25.01.24
09:30 Uhr
82,50 Euro
-1,00
-1,20 %
Branche
Kunststoffe/Verpackungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
CROWN HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CROWN HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
83,0083,5014:55
83,0083,5013:14
ACCESSWIRE
26.01.2024 | 14:26
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Crown Holdings, Inc.: Crown Holdings Aligns as an Inaugural Taskforce on Nature-Related Financial Disclosures Early Adopter

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2024 / Crown Holdings, Inc. - In advance of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, we confirm our position as an inaugural Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) Early Adopter and our intent to publish disclosures aligned with the TNFD for our financial year 2025. Additionally, Crown has joined the TNFD Forum, a consultative grouping of institutional supporters who share the vision and mission of the TNFD and make themselves available to contribute to the Taskforce.

A market-led and science-based initiative, the TNFD's mission is to provide business decision-makers with nature-related information that can help shape strategic planning and ensure positive outcomes for both global markets and environmental health. As we know that our business depends on many natural assets and that preserving them can aid our long-term success, we have continuously strengthened our biodiversity commitments and worked to make changes in how we utilize and save water, energy and other natural resources interconnected with biodiversity. We acknowledge that transparency around those topics will build a clearer picture for our industry, ultimately enabling us to evolve our strategy while striving to preserve our shared ecosystems.

We look forward to collaborating with the TNFD and other TNFD Early Adopters in this shared purpose.

Read more about the TNFD here: https://tnfd.global/about/mission

View original content here.


View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Crown Holdings, Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Crown Holdings, Inc.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/crown-holdings-inc
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Crown Holdings, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.