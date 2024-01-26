Crown Holdings, Inc.: Crown Holdings Aligns as an Inaugural Taskforce on Nature-Related Financial Disclosures Early Adopter

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2024 / Crown Holdings, Inc. - In advance of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, we confirm our position as an inaugural Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) Early Adopter and our intent to publish disclosures aligned with the TNFD for our financial year 2025. Additionally, Crown has joined the TNFD Forum, a consultative grouping of institutional supporters who share the vision and mission of the TNFD and make themselves available to contribute to the Taskforce.

A market-led and science-based initiative, the TNFD's mission is to provide business decision-makers with nature-related information that can help shape strategic planning and ensure positive outcomes for both global markets and environmental health. As we know that our business depends on many natural assets and that preserving them can aid our long-term success, we have continuously strengthened our biodiversity commitments and worked to make changes in how we utilize and save water, energy and other natural resources interconnected with biodiversity. We acknowledge that transparency around those topics will build a clearer picture for our industry, ultimately enabling us to evolve our strategy while striving to preserve our shared ecosystems.

We look forward to collaborating with the TNFD and other TNFD Early Adopters in this shared purpose.

Read more about the TNFD here: https://tnfd.global/about/mission

