Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2024) - Alternative Health Inc., A telehealth company specializing in alternative health network of practitioners of Ayurveda, Accupuncture, Homeaopathy, Chinese medicine , Naturopathy and Music therapy., will be participating in The Microcap Conference, which will take place January 30, 31, February 1, 2024 at Caesars Atlantic City Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, NJ.

Anil Sunkara, CEO, will be presenting on January 31 & February 1, 2024. Interested parties can register to attend here.

Members of the Alternative Health Inc. management team will also be conducting one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

About Alternative Health Inc.

AlterNATIVE HEALTH is the first AI based telemedicine portal dedicated to Complementary and Alternative medicine which is rapidly being used by more than 38% of the population all over the US and more than 50% using in various parts of the world. AlterNATIVE.HEALTH platform is designed in a way that all the subscribers have 24/7 access to CAM professionals throughout the world. The platform 'AHAI' as it is named, is first of its kind to give preventive care recommendations to all the patients based on their symptoms, family history, blood reports and any other vitals. Being a hybrid of cutting edge latest tech involving Artificial Intelligence(AI)/Machine Learning (ML) and evidence based knowledge gathered from the past 5000 years, AHAI is first of its kind integrating age-old knowledge of Ayurveda, homeopathy, naturopathy, Chinese traditional medicine to machine learning based platform. The diagnosis and recommendation engine which runs on the proprietary algorithms will run on huge data consisting of over a million patient case studies gathered from more than 5000 practitioners of alternative medicine all over the world. More than 30% of the symptoms can be self treatable using the recommendations from AHAI engine which will recommend health supplements, lifestyle changes as well as food based medicine. All the supplements are strictly based on using FDA approved ingredients.

About The Microcap Conference and DealFlow Events

Organized by DealFlow Events, this 3-day event at Caesars Atlantic City Hotel & Casino will feature company presentations from publicly traded microcap businesses and qualified private companies across healthcare, technology, financial services, energy, and other high-growth sectors. The conference facilitates extensive networking through 1-on-1 investor meetings and interactive activities and entertainment, including a poker tournament and exclusive concert with Soul Asylum.

In addition, keynote presentations and panel discussions led by industry experts will provide key insights into trading strategies, regulations, risk assessment and mitigation, tax issues, and other topics critical to the microcap community. Unlike many other microcap events, there's no invitation required. All are welcome to register and attend.

For further information:

Anil Sunkara

CEO

8474546789

anil@adso.com

SOURCE: DealFlow Events