Camojojo INC.: Camojojo Announces Exciting Giveaway Event Ahead of Hibird Smart Feeder Camera Launch

Discover the Future of Birdwatching with Hibird Smart Feeder Camera: Camojojo's Exclusive Pre-launch Giveaway Event

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2024 / Camojojo, the renowned leader in wildlife observation technology, is thrilled to announce a captivating giveaway event as a prelude to the highly anticipated launch of the Hibird Smart Feeder Camera. With Hibird set to open pre-orders in February and the official release slated for late March, this event aims to build excitement among bird enthusiasts and wildlife lovers.

Key Features of Hibird Smart Feeder Camera:

1. Outstanding Image Quality: Enjoy high-resolution 4K videos and 32MP photos for crystal-clear visuals.

2. Smooth Slow-Motion: Capture moments in up to 6X slow-motion video.

3. Dynamic Zoom: Benefit from a 4X zoom with AI-assisted bird location during live streaming.

4. Dr. Bird - AI Birding Companion: Experience personalized AI birding support and access to an exclusive avian encyclopedia.

5. Advanced AI Bird Identification: Accurately identify over 10,000 bird species with cutting-edge technology.

6. User-Friendly and Easy Maintenance: Effortlessly clean with a detachable feeder, 1.5L bird feed capacity, and adjustable perch.

7. Long-Lasting Power: Equipped with a 10,000mAH battery and compatibility with a solar panel for sustainable energy.

8. Seamless Connectivity: Enjoy a reliable 2.4/5 GHz Wi-Fi connection with a 5dBi antenna for uninterrupted streaming.

In the spirit of 'Share, Observe, and Win,' Camojojo invites bird enthusiasts to participate in this exciting giveaway event. The aim is to gather more bird lovers into the world of birdwatching, encouraging them to explore the captivating moments of avian life.

Giveaway Details:

- Duration: The giveaway runs from 25th Jan to 31st Jan offering participants ample time to join the adventure.

- Prizes: Camojojo is giving away two Hibird Smart Feeder Cameras, three 50% off purchase vouchers, and five $50 Amazon Gift Cards. Winners will have the opportunity to capture stunning birdwatching moments with the Hibird camera and enjoy fantastic discounts on Camojojo's products.

- How to enter: Click the Gleam link to access the giveaway https://gleam.io/Q54yp/hibird-prelaunch-giveaway-share-observe-and-win

Camojojo's dedication to enhancing wildlife observation experiences continues with the Hibird Smart Feeder Camera and this engaging giveaway event. They invite bird enthusiasts to share, observe, and win, creating a community of birdwatchers eager to explore the wonders of the avian world.

About Camojojo:

Camojojo is a leading provider of innovative wildlife observation technology, empowering nature enthusiasts to explore and connect with the natural world. With a range of cutting-edge products, Camojojo makes wildlife observation more accessible and enjoyable for people of all ages and expertise levels. For more information, please visit https://camojojo.com

