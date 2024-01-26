Fort Lauderdale, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2024) - Exchange Listing LLC is proud to announce that Peter Goldstein will be presenting at the upcoming Dealflow Microcap Conference 2024 as a keynote speaker. This highly anticipated event, scheduled for January 30 - 01 February 2024, for the first time at Caesars Atlantic City Hotel & Casino, promises to offer exciting opportunities for funds, companies, and investors.

Exchange Listing LLC is thrilled to participate in this year's Dealflow Microcap conference and looks forward to sharing its knowledge and expertise with attendees. Join us for an exciting and informative event that promises to be a highlight of the year as one of the largest independent events for microcaps where there is no invitation required and investors come free.

"I am honored to be a keynote speaker at the Dealflow Microcap Conference. This platform provides a unique opportunity to share insights and strategies that empower businesses on their journey to the public market. At Exchange Listing LLC, we are committed to fostering knowledge, facilitating growth, and navigating the intricate landscape of small-cap IPOs. I look forward to contributing to the dialogue, engaging with industry leaders, and collectively shaping the future of financial success for visionary entrepreneurs," said CEO, Peter Goldstein.

For more information about the Dealflow Microcap Conference, please visit the official event website at https://themicrocapconference.com/.

About Exchange Listing LLC:

Exchange Listing provides growth companies with direct access to a one-stop solution in the strategic planning and implementation of listing on a senior exchange such as NASDAQ or NYSE in a cost effective and efficient process. We assist clients in going public whether through an initial public offering, listing from another marketplace, merger or direct offering. We serve as the primary point of contact with the exchange, investment bankers, lawyers and other service providers. Our founders, strategic partners and advisors are entrepreneurs with backgrounds in investment banking, securities law, corporate governance and business management and have served as officers and directors of public and private companies. We pride ourselves on taking a hands-on role with our clients throughout the listing process. For more information, please visit: www.exchangelistingllc.com or contact info@exchangelistingllc.com.

About the Speaker:

Peter Goldstein is a seasoned entrepreneur, capital markets expert, and investor with more than 35 years of diverse international business experience. Throughout his career, he has held pivotal roles including CEO, chairman, investment banker, Founder, board member, investor, and advisor to public, private, and emerging growth companies.

About Dealflow Events:

Since 2003, DealFlow Events has hosted hundreds of in-person and virtual events covering a wide array of business and investment topics. We've built a reputation as a thought leader and trailblazer for our commitment to covering cutting-edge topics in unique forums for networking and education.

