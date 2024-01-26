San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2024) - Toragen, Inc., is a clinical-stage company focused on rapidly developing novel cancer therapeutics to treat HPV-associated cancers, will be participating in The Microcap Conference, which will take place January 30, 31, February 1, 2024 at Caesars Atlantic City Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, NJ.

Sandra Coufal, MD, CEO, will be presenting on January 31 & February 1, 2024. Interested parties can register to attend here.

Members of the Toragen, Inc. management team will also be conducting one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

To register to attend The Microcap Conference, follow this link.

About Toragen, Inc.

Toragen, Inc., is a clinical-stage biotech company that is rapidly developing drug candidates to treat HPV-induced cancers with technology licensed from UCSD. In the past 2 years, we have raised seed funds that have allowed us to assemble a highly experienced management team and move quickly into our Phase 1 clinical trial with our lead drug candidate, TGN-S11. We have already proven safety in Cohorts 1 and 2 of Part 1 of this clinical trial that doses TGN-S11 alone in 5 Cohorts of increasing dose in patients with relapsed, resistant, or metastatic HPV-associated cancers. We have also begun Part 2 which is the same 5 doses of TGN-S11 in combination with a checkpoint inhibitor. We expect to complete this Phase 1 clinical trial by the end of September 2024.

About The Microcap Conference and DealFlow Events

Organized by DealFlow Events, this 3-day event at Caesars Atlantic City Hotel & Casino will feature company presentations from publicly traded microcap businesses and qualified private companies across healthcare, technology, financial services, energy, and other high-growth sectors. The conference facilitates extensive networking through 1-on-1 investor meetings and interactive activities and entertainment, including a poker tournament and exclusive concert with Soul Asylum.

In addition, keynote presentations and panel discussions led by industry experts will provide key insights into trading strategies, regulations, risk assessment and mitigation, tax issues, and other topics critical to the microcap community. Unlike many other microcap events, there's no invitation required. All are welcome to register and attend.

For further information:

Cheryl Collett

CFO

3104318324

ccollett@toragen.com

SOURCE: DealFlow Events