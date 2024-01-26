EQS-Ad-hoc: Tangerine Bidco S.p.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Tangerine Bidco S.p.A.: Bondholder approval of margin reduction for €330 million senior secured floating rate notes due 2029 issued by Tangerine Bidco S.p.A.



26-Jan-2024 / 15:30 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Facile.it Broker di Assicurazioni S.p.A.

(merged by incorporation with Tangerine Bidco S.p.A.)

(the "Company")

Bondholder approval of margin reduction for €330 million senior secured floating rate notes due 2029 issued by Tangerine Bidco S.p.A. (the "Notes")

The holders of the Notes have approved a reduction of the margin applicable to the Notes of one (1.00) per cent. per annum effective from (and including) 1 February 2024 subject to the terms of the Notes.

Note:

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation"). For the purposes of the Market Abuse Regulation and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this announcement is made by Andrea Polo, Yuri Griggio and Alessandra Arosio, Press Office Facile.it.



Contact:

Andrea Polo

Communications Director

