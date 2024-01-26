EQS-Ad-hoc: Tangerine Bidco S.p.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Facile.it Broker di Assicurazioni S.p.A.
Bondholder approval of margin reduction for €330 million senior secured floating rate notes due 2029 issued by Tangerine Bidco S.p.A. (the "Notes")
The holders of the Notes have approved a reduction of the margin applicable to the Notes of one (1.00) per cent. per annum effective from (and including) 1 February 2024 subject to the terms of the Notes.
Note:
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation"). For the purposes of the Market Abuse Regulation and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this announcement is made by Andrea Polo, Yuri Griggio and Alessandra Arosio, Press Office Facile.it.
End of Inside Information
26-Jan-2024 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Tangerine Bidco S.p.A.
|Vicolo San Gionvanni sul Muro 9
|20121 Milan
|Italy
|Phone:
|+44 746 467 8283
|E-mail:
|Marco.Troncone@SilverLake.com
|ISIN:
|IT0005520447
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
|EQS News ID:
|1824159
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
1824159 26-Jan-2024 CET/CEST