Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 26.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Heute noch rein? Der Final Countdown vor erneuter 100%-Meldung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 855686 | ISIN: US2546871060 | Ticker-Symbol: WDP
Tradegate
26.01.24
15:46 Uhr
87,34 Euro
-0,21
-0,24 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
WALT DISNEY COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WALT DISNEY COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
87,2787,3515:49
87,2587,3315:49
PR Newswire
26.01.2024 | 15:42
52 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Disneyland Paris: THE FIRST FIVE-STAR HOTEL IN THE WORLD DEDICATED TO DISNEY ROYALTY OPENS TODAY AT DISNEYLAND® PARIS

MARNE-LA-VALLÉE, France, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Disneyland Paris reopens the doors of its landmark hotel following a complete reimagination. The royally reimagined Disneyland Hotel invites all guests - especially children - to experience an immersive journey into royal Disney stories combined with unparalleled hospitality, fine dining and uniquely Disney entertainment.

Disneyland Paris logo

"The reopening of Disneyland Hotel marks a new milestone in the transformation of Disneyland Paris, extending our legacy as a leader in the European tourism industry " said Natacha Rafalski, Présidente of Disneyland Paris. "We are thrilled to unveil this a one-of-a-kind five-star property celebrating beloved Disney royalty, which represents one of the most immersive hotels in Europe today."

All 487 rooms and suites are entirely redesigned with an elegant atmosphere as well as modern comfort and luxury amenities. The hotel's new refined design includes regal-themed lobby, restaurants, bar and lounges and will also offer its guests a unique entertainment program that creates memories alongside beloved royal Disney Characters, or Mickey, Minnie and even an exclusive La Troupe Royale Disney.

Combining their creativity with the expertise of 200 European suppliers and craftspeople, the Walt Disney Imagineering Paris team has developed an immersive experience that pays vibrant homage to both Disney royal stories and celebrated European landmarks such as Le Château de Versailles.

Children will be welcomed like princesses and princes(1) during their stay. There will even be spaces tailored just to them such as the Royal Kids Club or My Royal Dream experience. And after a full day creating magical memories at the parks, families will have the opportunity to enjoy together a spa experience at Disneyland Hotel Spa by Clarins(1) .

Steeped in the same powerful storytelling enjoyed in other parts of the hotel, both The Royal Banquet and La Table de Lumière restaurants will offer a unique gourmet dining experience infused with a French savoir-faire and the spirit of creativity inherent to all things Disney.

Guests staying in The Castle Club - an exclusive hotel within the hotel - will enjoy a range of VIP benefits and services, including extra privacy with a dedicated private elevator and check-in area as well as a breakfast with Disney Princess Characters(2) in the Castle Club Lounge.

Reservations are open at www.disneylandparis.com

About Disneyland Paris
Disneyland Paris first opened its doors in April 1992 and has grown with its guests to become Europe's number one tourist destination with over 375 million visits since its opening. Today, it is a multi-day resort offering two world-class theme parks, seven themed Disney hotels, the Disney Village® entertainment complex, and one of the top integrated corporate events venues in Europe.

(1) Subject to additional payment. Treatments are sold and provided by Deep Nature. Reservation required, check our website to access the registration platform.
(2) Several Disney Characters may be present. However, we cannot guarantee the presence of your favorite Character.
All products, shows, services and animations mentioned can be modified, delayed, cancelled or closed without advance notice.

Contact: sarah.fleuriet@disney.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2327787/Facade_Disneyland_Hotel.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2327786/Disneyland_Paris_logo.jpg

THE FIRST FIVE-STAR HOTEL IN THE WORLD DEDICATED TO DISNEY ROYALTY OPENS TODAY AT DISNEYLAND® PARIS

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-first-five-star-hotel-in-the-world-dedicated-to-disney-royalty-opens-today-at-disneyland-paris-302045713.html

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.