OrderOut Achieves enters Top 10 most Downloaded App on Clover Marketplace, Introduces Game-Changing Same-Day Payouts for Restaurants

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2024 / OrderOut, a pioneering technology company in the restaurant industry, proudly announces its achievement as the 10th most downloaded app in the Clover marketplace. This milestone demonstrates the significant impact OrderOut has had in revolutionizing the way restaurant owners manage online orders from various food delivery platforms.

"Reaching the top 10 in downloads on the Clover marketplace is a proof to the effort and innovation OrderOut brings to the restaurant industry," says Thibault Le Conte, CEO of OrderOut. "Our platform isn't just about convenience; it's about empowering restaurant owners with tools to thrive in the increasingly digital world."

Revolutionizing Restaurant Order Management

OrderOut's platform uniquely integrates multiple online food delivery services, including UberEats, DoorDash, and Grubhub, into a single, streamlined interface through point of sales like Clover POS. This integration simplifies the process of managing online orders, making it more efficient and user-friendly. OrderOut stands out in the Clover marketplace as the only 100% free app offering such comprehensive services, coupled with instant onboarding and the deepest integration with Clover POS.

Introducing Same-Day Payouts: A Financial Lifeline for Restaurants

In a significant move to revolutionize the financial services for restaurants, OrderOut has launched Same-Day Payouts service. This groundbreaking feature ensures that restaurants receive their payments on the same day, including weekends, for orders placed and fulfilled through the delivery services such as Uber Eats. "Our Same-Day Payouts service is more than just a convenience; it's a lifeline for restaurants that rely on steady cash flow," explains Thibault Le Conte. "An order completed by 5:45 pm means earnings in the restaurant's account by 7 pm the same day - a game-changer in the industry."

A Focus on Customer Satisfaction and Industry Leadership

OrderOut's commitment to customer satisfaction is evident in its continuous efforts to enhance and expand its offerings. The company's innovative approach and dedication to improving the operational efficiency of restaurants have positioned OrderOut as a leader in the industry.

Looking to the future, OrderOut remains dedicated to developing solutions that meet the evolving needs of the restaurant industry. The company's focus on innovation, efficiency, and customer service.

"For us at OrderOut, it's all about providing value and making a real difference in the lives of restaurant owners," Thibault Le Conte concludes. "We're excited for what the future holds and are committed to being at the forefront of technology solutions for the restaurant industry."

For more information about OrderOut, its services, and the new Same-Day Payouts feature, please visit www.OrderOut.co or contact:

Media Contact:

Organization: OrderOut

Contact Person: Thibault Le Conte

Website: https://www.orderout.co/

Email: contact@orderout.co

City: Miami

State: Florida

Country: United States

SOURCE: OrderOut

View the original press release on accesswire.com