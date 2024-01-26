HONOR Magic V2: The World's Thinnest Inward Foldable Smartphone on-sale today in the UK

LEIPZIG, Germany, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global premium tech brand, HONOR, has today announced the availability of the HONOR Magic V2 - the thinnest inward-folding smartphone in the world, in Europe, including the UK. The launch event, held today at the Porsche Experience Center in Leipzig, saw over 400 media representatives and partners in attendance, showcasing HONOR's commitment to innovation and design excellence.

The attendees got an exclusive sneak peek at the PORSCHE DESIGN HONOR Magic V2 RSR, marrying HONOR's latest tech innovations with the timeless elegance of Porsche Design. They also got a rare chance to delve into HONOR's fusion of luxury and tech during thrilling race simulations and a behind-the-scenes factory tour at the Porsche Experience Centre.

HONOR Magic V2 is redefining the Foldable Experience with Unmatched Slimness and Power

Two years in the making, the HONOR Magic V2 includes more than 210 technological breakthroughs, including the ultra-thin battery, cooling system, hinge, Type-C Connector, screen, speaker unit, and more. The HONOR Magic V2 is the world's thinnest inward foldable smartphone, weighing only 231g and measuring just 9.9mm[1] when folded. It features a new generation of Silicon-Carbon-Dual-Battery with an average thickness of just 2.72mm per battery, meaning no compromise on flagship 5,000mAh battery power, all in thin and light foldable chassis.

The HONOR Magic V2, beyond its slim profile, boasts the use of aviation materials with its Titanium Alloy hinge, crafted through 3D printing technology-a first for foldable devices. Its durability isn't just limited to the use of titanium however, with an SGS-certification where the phone can surpass 400,000 folds, or 100 folds a day for 10 years, promising reliability for a decade with everyday use.

The HONOR Magic V2 features a triple rear camera setup that includes 50MP Main Camera (f/1.9), a 50MP Ultra-Wide Camera (f/2.0), and a 20MP Telephoto Camera (f/2.4). The front-facing dual camera setup features two 16MP Cameras (f/2.2).

Incorporating human-centric innovation, the HONOR Magic V2 also supports industry-leading 3840Hz PWM Dimming technology to minimise eye strain, ensuring comfortable viewing even during long-term use.

The HONOR Magic V2 isn't just limited to pioneering hardware, software innovation also elevates the user experience. The device's cutting-edge Hover capabilities redefine interaction, making video conferencing, music playback, and photography more intuitive and efficient than ever before. Moreover, the introduction of Dual Tasking Efficiency, enabled by a vertical split-screen, transforms multitasking into a seamless activity, allowing users to juggle work and leisure simultaneously, thus unlocking new opportunities for personal fulfillment.

Racetrack Elegance Meets Palm Precision: Introducing the PORSCHE DESIGN HONOR Magic V2 RSR

Design from the Racetrack to Your Palm

Debuting as the first innovation where HONOR's human-centric approach meets the luxury yet functional aesthetics of Porsche Design, the PORSCHE DESIGN HONOR Magic V2 RSR leads the way. The fly line of the rear of the industry-leading foldable smartphone is intricately reminiscent of the hood of a Porsche 911. The improved grip provides a sportscar experience in the user's palm. The PORSCHE DESIGN HONOR Magic V2 RSR comes in the iconic Porsche car colour, Agate Grey.

Ultra-thin foldable device with Anti-scratch NanoCrystal Shield

In pursuit of convenient portability, HONOR and Porsche Design have collectively refined the choice of materials in the PORSCHE DESIGN HONOR Magic V2 RSR to create a device that weighs only 234g[2]and is just 9.9mm[3]thick.

Incorporating the industry's first Anti-scratch NanoCrystal Shield, the PORSCHE DESIGN HONOR Magic V2 RSR races ahead of the pack with improvements in display durability, providing enhanced protection to the device. The tenfold improved scratch resistance [4]and the hardness rating of over seven on the Mohs scale [5]- a scale which indicates the degree of strength of a material - ensures superior resistance to damage.

HONOR reaffirms its dedication to the European market, and the UK with the Magic V2 standing as a testament to its commitment meet the advanced demands of European and UK users. The HONOR Magic V2 will launch on HiHonor in Black Vegan Leather and Phantom Purple today for £1,699.99 RRP, with a launch offer bundle worth over £600 including Bang & Olufsen Headphones (£459 RRP), 6-months screen protection and a 66W HONOR SuperCharge Power Adapter. HiHonor also has an early-bird voucher which gives customers £200 off the price before the 1st March, use code AV2PR200 at checkout.

The HONOR Magic V2 will be available to purchase from Three on the 2ndFebruary 2024, with up to £1,199 worth of value when purchasing a Magic V2 from Three. With the Magic V2 on Three, you can save up to £620 with enhanced trade-in of up to £500, a £120 discount on 30GB and 300GB tariffs, plus complimentary Bang & Olufsen headphones worth £459.

Amazon, Very, Argos and Currys will also have the Magic V2 available for pre-order from today, with sales starting on the 2nd Feb, with the Bang & Olufsen headphones available to redeem too.

Further details on the release and pricing of the luxurious PORSCHE DESIGN HONOR Magic V2 RSR will be disclosed shortly.

