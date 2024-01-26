Vienna, Austria--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2024) - HolZZone, renowned Austrian furniture company, announces plan to launch in the US.

At the heart of HolZZone's story is their effort to keep their Ukrainian factories operational amidst the ongoing conflict. This move isn't just about business continuity; it's a testament to their dedication to their employees and communities in times of crisis. By maintaining operations, they're providing much-needed economic support and a sense of normalcy in turbulent times.

HolZZone's products weaves through the vibrant cultures of Eastern Europe - Ukraine, Belarus, Romania, Latvia, and Lithuania - each thread adds unique richness to their products. Their furniture, imbued with the essence of these diverse lands, offers more than functionality - it tells a story of heritage, craftsmanship, and resilience.

By launching in the US, HolZZone isn't merely debuting a furniture collection; they're constructing a link between continents. They provide American customers with an opportunity to engage in a narrative of elegance, acquiring pieces imbued with profound significance and rich history for their homes.

HolZZone distinguishes itself through its direct partnership model with European producers, bypassing intermediaries. This strategy extends the accessibility of European elegance and quality to a greater number of American households.

In all their endeavors, from their courageous stance in Ukraine to their everyday operations, HolZZone maintains its dedication to sustainability and ethical principles. They're not merely selling furniture; they're advocating for a lifestyle that prioritizes the well-being of the planet and its inhabitants.

As HolZZone's products journey across the Atlantic, they carry a message of hope and solidarity. Whether crafted in a tranquil Latvian workshop or a resilient Ukrainian factory, each piece serves as a testament to the unwavering human spirit.

With its expansion into the US market, HolZZone extends an invitation to Americans to join in its remarkable journey. It's not just about furnishing homes; it's about infusing them with narratives of bravery, creativity, and the indomitable human spirit that flourishes amidst adversity.

About the HolZZone

HolZZone is a young Austrian company. It specializes in wholesale and projects in the sector of furniture and furniture parts. The company sells its products directly from their European producers. The company works with the producers from Ukraine, Belarus, Romania, Latvia and Lithuania. Their team prouds to offer products in all product groups such as: living-, dining-, bedroom and much more.

For more information, visit www.holzzone.us

Triesterstrasse 71, 2353 Guntramsdorf, Austria

mobile: 704-659-0158

Michael Kammerer, CEO

email: office@holzzone.us

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/195795

SOURCE: PRNews OU