Hoshine says it will build a solar glass factory in Urumqi, the capital of China's Xinjiang region, where it is also planning a 20 GW vertically integrated module manufacturing facility.Hoshine Silicon said it will move forward on the construction of a solar glass factory in Urumqi, the capital of China's Xinjiang region, with a planned capacity of 1.5 million metric tons (MT). The move is part of the company's plan to expand across the entire PV supply chain. In April 2023, the silicon and polysilicon producer announced plans to build a 20 GW vertically integrated module factory in Urumqi. ...

