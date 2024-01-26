The "Greece Construction Market Size, Trend Analysis by Sector, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The construction industry in Greece is expected to register annual growth of 6.3% in real terms in 2023, following on from an expansion of 26% in 2022, driven primarily by investments as part of the European Union (EU's) Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF).

An improvement in the tourism and hospitality sectors, coupled with rising foreign direct investment (FDI) has also been a supporting factor. According to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), FDI in Greece rose by 20.2% last year, increasing from EUR6.2 billion ($6.3 billion) in 2021 to a historic high of EUR7.4 billion ($7.6 billion) in 2022. Rising building permits will also provide a boost to the industry's growth in 2023.

Following the sharp boost in activity in 2022-23 from spending under the RRF, output will ease back in 2024, but it will still be much higher than 2021, with construction activity continuing to be supported by investments in transport, renewable energy, residential and commercial construction projects.

The government aims to increase the share of renewable energy in the total energy mix to 35% over the next eight years. The plan involves a target of producing 7.7GW of solar PV and 7GW of wind capacity by 2030. In May 2023, the Greek government allocated a budget of EUR238 million ($243 million) for its "Photovoltaics on the Roof" program.

Historical (2018-2022) and forecast (2023-2027) valuations of the construction industry in Greece, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Identify and evaluate market opportunities using the standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies.

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts.

Understand the latest industry and market trends.

Formulate and validate strategy using critical and actionable insight.

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures.

Evaluate competitive risk and success factors.

1 Executive Summary

2. Construction Industry: At-a-Glance

3. Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile

4. Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

5. Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants

6. Construction Market Data

7. Appendix

