German wafer manufacturer Nexwafe says it has set up a subsidiary in the United States to evaluate the potential to produce wafers in the country.Nexwafe, a German epitaxial wafer manufacturer that is currently building a 250 MW factory in Bitterfeld, Germany, has announced that it has established a US subsidiary. The company said in a statement that it is evaluating the development of multi-gigawatt-scale solar wafer manufacturing in the US market, with an initial target production volume of 6 GW. The company said it is evaluating manufacturing locations, considering regional incentives, and ...

