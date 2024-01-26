Anoto Group AB appoints new CEO

The Board of Directors of Anoto has appointed Joonhee Won to new interim CEO of the Company



Appointment of new CEO



Anoto Group AB's ("Anoto" or the "Company") Board of Directors has at board meeting today appointed Joonhee Won as new interim CEO of the Company. The Board of Directors would also like to thank Hans Haywood for his services during his time as interim CEO.

This information constitutes inside information as Anoto Group AB (publ) is obliged to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. The information was provided by the contact person below for publication on 26 January 2024 at 16:45 CET.

Dennis Song, Chairman of Anoto Group AB (publ)

About Anoto Group

Anoto is a publicly held Swedish technology company known globally for innovation in the area of information-rich patterns and the optical recognition of those patterns. It is a lead-er in digital writing and drawing solutions, having historically used its proprietary technology to develop smartpens and related software. These smartpens enrich the daily lives of millions of people around the world. Anoto currently has three main business lines: Livescribe retail, Enterprise Forms and OEM. Anoto also holds a stake in Knowledge AI, a leading AI based education solution company. Anoto is traded on the Small Cap list of Nasdaq Stockholm under ANOT.