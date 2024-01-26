WASHINGTON & CHARLESTON, W.Va--(BUSINESS WIRE)--United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBSI) ("United"), today reported earnings for the fourth quarter of 2023 of $79.4 million, or $0.59 per diluted share. Fourth quarter of 2023 results produced annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity, a non-GAAP measure, of 1.08%, 6.70% and 11.27%, respectively. Earnings for the year of 2023 were $366.3 million, or $2.71 per diluted share, and returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity were 1.25%, 7.87% and 13.33%, respectively, for the year of 2023.

The fourth quarter of 2023 included approximately $12.0 million of noninterest expense for the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation's ("FDIC") special assessment levied on banking organizations to recover losses to the Deposit Insurance Fund.

"We closed the year with another excellent quarter," stated Richard M. Adams, Jr., United's Chief Executive Officer. "We saw loan growth, deposit growth, margin expansion, and strong asset quality metrics and capital levels. I'm proud of what we accomplished in the quarter and for the full year of 2023."

Earnings for the third quarter of 2023 were $96.2 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, and annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity for the third quarter of 2023 were 1.31%, 8.14% and 13.71%, respectively. Earnings for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $99.8 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, and annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity were 1.36%, 8.80% and 15.28%, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2022. Earnings for the year of 2022 were $379.6 million, or $2.80 per diluted share, and returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity were 1.31%, 8.25% and 14.11%, respectively, for the year of 2022.

Fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the third quarter of 2023

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 increased $1.2 million, or 1%, from the third quarter of 2023. Tax-equivalent net interest income, a non-GAAP measure which adjusts for the tax-favored status of income from certain loans and investments, for the fourth quarter of 2023 also increased $1.2 million, or 1%, from the third quarter of 2023. The increase in net interest income and tax-equivalent net interest income was primarily due to organic loan growth and a higher yield on net loans and loans held for sale partially offset by higher interest expense driven by the impact of deposit rate repricing. Average net loans and loans held for sale increased $313.9 million, or 6% on an annualized basis, from the third quarter of 2023. The yield on average net loans and loans held for sale increased 15 basis points to 6.07% for the fourth quarter of 2023. The yield on average interest-bearing deposits increased 25 basis points to 2.95% for the fourth quarter of 2023. The net interest margin of 3.55% for the fourth quarter of 2023 was an increase of 1 basis point from the net interest margin of 3.54% for the third quarter of 2023.

The provision for credit losses was $6.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to $5.9 million for the third quarter of 2023. The higher amount of provision expense for the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to the third quarter of 2023 was mainly due to the impact of reasonable and supportable forecasts of future macroeconomic conditions and loan growth.

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was flat from the third quarter of 2023, increasing $14 thousand, or less than 1%. Other noninterest income increased $3.1 million to $5.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 driven by a $2.7 million gain from the payoff of a fixed rate commercial loan that had an associated interest rate swap derivative. Mostly offsetting the increase in other noninterest income was a $2.8 million decrease in income from mortgage banking activities primarily due to a lower quarter-end valuation of our mortgage derivatives and a lower margin on loans sold.

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2023 increased $17.1 million, or 13%, from the third quarter of 2023. The increase in noninterest expense was primarily due to the $12.0 million FDIC special assessment and increases of $5.4 million in other noninterest expense and $3.9 million in the expense for the reserve for unfunded loan commitments. These increases in noninterest expense were partially offset by decreases of $3.2 million in employee benefits and $1.2 million in employee compensation. The increase in other noninterest expense was driven by an increase of $2.4 million of tax credit investment amortization, an increase of $1.9 million of expense related to community development lending programs and $1.3 million related to trade name intangible impairments. The decrease in employee benefits was primarily due to lower postretirement benefit costs, lower health insurance costs and lower Federal Insurance Contributions Act ("FICA") costs. The decrease in employee compensation was primarily due to lower headcount.

Income tax expense was $24.8 million for both the fourth and third quarters of 2023. United's effective tax rate was 23.8% and 20.5% for the fourth quarter of 2023 and third quarter of 2023, respectively. The higher effective tax rate was primarily driven by the impact of provision to return adjustments in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022

Earnings for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $79.4 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, as compared to earnings of $99.8 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased $19.7 million, or 8%, from the fourth quarter of 2022. Tax-equivalent net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased $20.0 million, or 8%, from the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease in net interest income and tax-equivalent net interest income was primarily due to higher interest expense driven by deposit rate repricing partially offset by the impact of rising market interest rates on earning assets and organic loan growth. The average cost of funds increased 170 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2022 to 3.07% driven by an increase in the yield on average interest-bearing deposits of 179 basis points. The yield on average earning assets increased 91 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2022 to 5.68% driven by increases in the yield on average net loans and loans held for sale of 89 basis points and in the yield on average investment securities of 64 basis points. Average net loans and loans held for sale increased $903.6 million, or 4%, from the fourth quarter of 2022. The net interest margin of 3.55% for the fourth quarter of 2023 was a decrease of 32 basis points from the net interest margin of 3.87% for the fourth quarter of 2022.

The provision for credit losses was $6.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to $16.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $33.7 million, an increase of $2.8 million, or 9%, from the fourth quarter of 2022 driven by an increase of $2.7 million in other noninterest income and smaller increases in most other categories of noninterest income. The increase in other noninterest income was primarily due to the $2.7 million gain from the payoff of a fixed rate commercial loan that had an associated interest rate swap derivative during the fourth quarter of 2023. This increase in noninterest income was partially offset by a $1.4 million decrease in mortgage loan servicing income due to lower mortgage servicing rights ("MSRs") balances after the sale of MSRs during the second quarter of 2023.

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $152.3 million, an increase of $14.7 million, or 11% from the fourth quarter of 2022 primarily due to increases of $13.4 million in FDIC insurance expense and $8.6 million in other noninterest expense partially offset by a decrease of $5.6 million in the expense for the reserve for unfunded loan commitments. The increase in FDIC insurance expense was due to the $12.0 million special assessment recognized in the fourth quarter of 2023 and a higher overall assessment rate for the fourth quarter of 2023. Other noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 was reduced by a $3.9 million partial recovery of a prior period litigation accrual. The remainder of the increase in other noninterest expense was driven by an increase of $2.2 million of tax credit amortization, $1.3 million related to trade name intangible impairments and an increase of $1.0 million of expense related to community development lending programs. The decrease in the expense for the reserve for unfunded loan commitments was driven by a decrease in the outstanding balance of loan commitments.

For the fourth quarter of 2023, income tax expense was $24.8 million as compared to $26.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease of $1.8 million was due to lower earnings partially offset by a higher effective tax rate. United's effective tax rate was 23.8% and 21.1% for the fourth quarter of 2023 and fourth quarter of 2022, respectively. The higher effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2023 was primarily driven by the impact of provision to return adjustments.

Year of 2023 compared to the Year of 2022

Earnings for the year of 2023 were $366.3 million, or $2.71 per diluted share, as compared to earnings of $379.6 million, or $2.80 per diluted share, for the year of 2022.

Net interest income for the year of 2023 increased $23.5 million, or 3%, from the year of 2022. Tax-equivalent net interest income, a non-GAAP measure which adjusts for the tax-favored status of income from certain loans and investments, for the year of 2023 increased $23.0 million, or 3%, from the year of 2022. The increase in net interest income and tax-equivalent net interest income was primarily due to the impact of rising market interest rates on earning assets, organic loan growth and a change in the asset mix to higher earning assets. These increases were partially offset by higher interest expense primarily driven by deposit rate repricing, lower income from Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loan fees and lower acquired loan accretion income. The yield on average earning assets increased 150 basis points from the year of 2022 to 5.41% driven by increases in the yield on average net loans and loans held for sale of 131 basis points and in the yield on average investments securities of 110 basis points. Average earning assets for the year of 2023 increased $271.0 million, or 1%, from the year of 2022 due to a $1.5 billion increase in average net loans and loans held for sale partially offset by a $697.0 million decrease in average short-term investments and a $522.5 million decrease in average investment securities. The average cost of funds increased 205 basis points from the year of 2022 to 2.69% driven by an increase in the yield on average interest-bearing deposits of 196 basis points. Net PPP loan fee income decreased $9.2 million from the year of 2022. Acquired loan accretion income was $11.5 million and $18.3 million for the years of 2023 and 2022, respectively, a decrease of $6.8 million. The net interest margin of 3.56% for the year of 2023 was an increase of 6 basis points from the net interest margin of 3.50% for the year of 2022.

The provision for credit losses was $31.2 million for the year of 2023 as compared to $18.8 million for the year of 2022. The higher amount of provision expense for the year of 2023 as compared to the year of 2022 was mainly due to the impact of qualitative adjustments, reasonable and supportable forecasts of future macroeconomic conditions and loan growth.

Noninterest income for the year of 2023 was $135.3 million, which was a decrease of $18.0 million, or 12%, from the year of 2022. Income from mortgage banking activities decreased $16.1 million from the year of 2022 mainly due to lower mortgage loan origination and sale volume and a lower margin on loans sold. Additionally, net losses on investment securities were $7.6 million for the year of 2023 as compared to net gains on investment securities of $776 thousand for the year of 2022 mainly driven by a $7.2 million loss on the sale of available for sale ("AFS") investment securities in the second quarter of 2023. The decrease in noninterest income was partially offset by a $4.5 million increase in mortgage loan servicing income mainly driven by an $8.1 million gain on sale of MSRs in the second quarter of 2023 partially offset by lower MSR balances after the sale. Other noninterest income increased $3.7 million to $11.1 million for the year of 2023 driven by the aforementioned $2.7 million gain from the payoff of a fixed rate commercial loan that had an associated interest rate swap derivative.

Noninterest expense for the year of 2023 was $560.2 million, an increase of $5.1 million, or 1%, from the year of 2022 driven by increases of $18.4 million in FDIC insurance expense and $14.5 million in other noninterest expense partially offset by decreases of $16.2 million in the expense for the reserve for unfunded loan commitments and $11.6 million in employee compensation. The increase in FDIC insurance expense was due to the $12.0 million special assessment recognized in the fourth quarter of 2023 and a higher overall assessment rate for 2023. The increase in other noninterest expense was driven by an increase of $2.6 million of expense related to community development lending programs, an increase of $1.7 million of tax credit investment amortization, $1.3 million related to trade name intangible impairments and by higher amounts of certain general operating expenses. The decrease in employee compensation was primarily due to lower employee commissions and incentives related to mortgage banking production.

For the year of 2023, income tax expense was $97.5 million as compared to $96.2 million for the year of 2022 primarily due to a higher effective tax rate partially offset by lower earnings. United's effective tax rate was 21.0% and 20.2% for the years of 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Credit Quality

United's asset quality continues to be sound. At December 31, 2023, non-performing loans were $45.5 million, or 0.21% of loans & leases, net of unearned income. Total non-performing assets were $48.1 million, including OREO of $2.6 million, or 0.16% of total assets at December 31, 2023. At December 31, 2022, non-performing loans were $58.6 million, or 0.29% of loans & leases, net of unearned income. Total non-performing assets were $60.7 million, including OREO of $2.1 million, or 0.21% of total assets at December 31, 2022.

On January 1, 2023, United adopted ASU 2022-02, "Troubled Debt Restructurings and Vintage Disclosures" which eliminated the accounting guidance on troubled debt restructurings and enhanced creditors' disclosure requirements related to loan refinancings and restructurings for borrowers experiencing financial difficulty. After the adoption of ASU 2022-02, United no longer considers accruing restructured loans that are fewer than 90 days past due as non-performing loans or non-performing assets. December 31, 2022 non-performing loans and non-performing assets included $9.1 million of troubled debt restructurings that were on accruing status and fewer than 90 days past due but classified as non-performing loans and non-performing assets. Restructured loans that are on non-accrual or 90-day past due are included in the respective non-performing loan and non-performing asset categories for periods subsequent to adoption.

As of December 31, 2023, the allowance for loan & lease losses was $259.2 million, or 1.21% of loans & leases, net of unearned income, as compared to $234.7 million, or 1.14% of loans & leases, net of unearned income, at December 31, 2022. Net charge-offs were $2.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $1.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Net charge-offs were $6.7 million for the year of 2023 compared to $101 thousand for the year of 2022. Annualized net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans & leases, net of unearned income were 0.05% and 0.02% for the fourth quarter of 2023 and 2022, respectively. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans & leases, net of unearned income were 0.03% and zero for the year of 2023 and 2022, respectively. Net charge-offs were $1.8 million for the third quarter of 2023.

Capital

United continues to be well-capitalized based upon regulatory guidelines. United's estimated risk-based capital ratio is 15.4% at December 31, 2023, while estimated Common Equity Tier 1 capital, Tier 1 capital and leverage ratios are 13.1%, 13.1% and 11.4%, respectively. The December 31, 2023 ratios reflect United's election of a five-year transition provision, allowed by the Federal Reserve Board and other federal banking agencies in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, to delay for two years the full impact of CECL on regulatory capital, followed by a three-year transition period. The regulatory requirements for a well-capitalized financial institution are a risk-based capital ratio of 10.0%, a Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 6.5%, a Tier 1 capital ratio of 8.0% and a leverage ratio of 5.0%.

During the year of 2022, United repurchased, under a previously announced stock repurchase plan, approximately 2.3 million shares of its common stock at an average price per share of $34.69. United did not repurchase any shares of its common stock during 2023.

About United Bankshares, Inc.

As of December 31, 2023, United had consolidated assets of approximately $29.9 billion. United is the parent company of United Bank which comprises nearly 250 offices in Virginia, Maryland, Washington, D.C., North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. United's stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the quotation symbol "UBSI".

Cautionary Statements

The Company is required under generally accepted accounting principles to evaluate subsequent events through the filing of its December 31, 2023 consolidated financial statements on Form 10-K. As a result, the Company will continue to evaluate the impact of any subsequent events on critical accounting assumptions and estimates made as of December 31, 2023 and will adjust amounts preliminarily reported, if necessary.

Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain financial measures that are not recognized under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Generally, United has presented these "non-GAAP" financial measures because it believes that these measures provide meaningful additional information to assist in the evaluation of United's results of operations or financial position. Presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is consistent with how United's management evaluates its performance internally and these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in the banking industry.

Specifically, this press release contains certain references to financial measures identified as tax-equivalent (FTE) net interest income, average tangible equity, return on average tangible equity and tangible book value per share. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures to be helpful in understanding United's results of operations or financial position.

Net interest income is presented in this press release on a tax-equivalent basis. The tax-equivalent basis adjusts for the tax-favored status of income from certain loans and investments. Although this is a non-GAAP measure, United's management believes this measure is more widely used within the financial services industry and provides better comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources. United uses this measure to monitor net interest income performance and to manage its balance sheet composition. The tax-equivalent adjustment combines amounts of interest income on federally nontaxable loans and investment securities using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21%.

Tangible equity is calculated as GAAP total shareholders' equity minus total intangible assets. Tangible equity can thus be considered the most conservative valuation of the company. Tangible equity is also presented on a per common share basis and considering net income, a return on average tangible equity. Management provides these amounts to facilitate the understanding of as well as to assess the quality and composition of United's capital structure. By removing the effect of intangible assets that result from merger and acquisition activity, the "permanent" items of equity are presented. These measures, along with others, are used by management to analyze capital adequacy and performance.

Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as reconciliation to that comparable GAAP financial measure can be found in the attached financial information tables to this press release. Investors should recognize that United's presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures might not be comparable to similarly titled measures at other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and United strongly encourages a review of its condensed consolidated financial statements in their entirety.

Forward-Looking Statements

In this report, we have made various statements regarding current expectations or forecasts of future events, which speak only as of the date the statements are made. These statements are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are also made from time-to-time in press releases and in oral statements made by the officers of the Company. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of the words "expect," "may," "could," "intend," "project," "estimate," "believe," "anticipate," and other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and estimates, which although believed to be reasonable, may turn out to be incorrect. Therefore, undue reliance should not be placed upon these estimates and statements. United cannot assure that any of these statements, estimates, or beliefs will be realized and actual results may differ from those contemplated in these "forward-looking statements." The following factors, among others, could cause the actual results of United's operations to differ materially from its expectations: the uncertainty as to the extent of the duration, scope and impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on United, its colleagues, the communities United serves, and the domestic and global economy; uncertainty in U.S. fiscal and monetary policies, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; volatility and disruptions in global capital and credit markets, interest rate, securities market and monetary supply fluctuations; increasing rates of inflation and slower growth rates; reform of LIBOR; the nature, extent, timing, and results of governmental actions, examinations, reviews, reforms, regulations, and interpretations, including those involving the Federal Reserve, FDIC, and CFPB; the effect of changes in the level of checking or savings account deposits on United's funding costs and net interest margin; future provisions for credit losses on loans and debt securities; changes in nonperforming assets; competition; changes in legislation or regulatory requirements; and the impact of natural disasters, extreme weather events, military conflict (including the Russia/Ukraine conflict, the conflict in Israel and surrounding areas, the possible expansion of such conflicts and potential geopolitical consequences), terrorism or other geopolitical events. For more information about factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from United's expectations, refer to its reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the discussion under "Risk Factors" in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website at www.sec.gov. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and United undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. You are advised to consult further disclosures United may make on related subjects in our filings with the SEC.

UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV Stock Symbol: UBSI (In Thousands Except for Per Share Data) Three Months Ended Year Ended EARNINGS SUMMARY: December 2023 December 2022 September 2023 December 2023 December 2022 Interest income $ 369,175 $ 307,741 $ 356,910 $ 1,401,320 $ 1,001,990 Interest expense 139,485 58,337 128,457 481,396 105,559 Net interest income 229,690 249,404 228,453 919,924 896,431 Provision for credit losses 6,875 16,368 5,948 31,153 18,822 Noninterest income 33,675 30,879 33,661 135,258 153,261 Noninterest expense 152,287 137,542 135,230 560,224 555,087 Income before income taxes 104,203 126,373 120,936 463,805 475,783 Income taxes 24,813 26,608 24,779 97,492 96,156 Net income $ 79,390 $ 99,765 $ 96,157 $ 366,313 $ 379,627 PER COMMON SHARE: Net income: Basic $ 0.59 $ 0.74 $ 0.71 $ 2.72 $ 2.81 Diluted 0.59 0.74 0.71 2.71 2.80 Cash dividends $ 0.37 $ 0.36 0.36 1.45 1.44 Book value 34.45 35.36 33.52 Closing market price $ 27.59 $ 37.55 $ 40.49 Common shares outstanding: Actual at period end, net of treasury shares 134,933,015 134,949,063 134,745,122 Weighted average-basic 134,691,360 134,267,532 134,685,041 134,505,058 134,776,241 Weighted average-diluted 134,984,970 134,799,436 134,887,776 134,753,820 135,117,512 FINANCIAL RATIOS: Return on average assets 1.08 % 1.36 % 1.31 % 1.25 % 1.31 % Return on average shareholders' equity 6.70 % 8.80 % 8.14 % 7.87 % 8.25 % Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)(1) 11.27 % 15.28 % 13.71 % 13.33 % 14.11 % Average equity to average assets 16.11 % 15.45 % 16.12 % 15.89 % 15.83 % Net interest margin 3.55 % 3.87 % 3.54 % 3.56 % 3.50 % PERIOD END BALANCES: December 31 2023 December 31 2022 September 30 2023 June 30 2023 Assets $ 29,926,482 $ 29,489,380 $ 29,224,794 $ 29,694,651 Earning assets 26,623,652 26,135,400 25,883,462 26,335,600 Loans & leases, net of unearned income 21,359,084 20,558,166 21,097,883 20,764,291 Loans held for sale 56,261 56,879 59,614 91,296 Investment securities 4,125,754 4,872,604 4,066,299 4,342,714 Total deposits 22,819,319 22,303,166 22,676,854 22,369,753 Shareholders' equity 4,771,240 4,516,193 4,648,878 4,637,043

Note: (1) See information under the "Selected Financial Ratios" table for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measure.

UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV Stock Symbol: UBSI (In Thousands Except for Per Share Data) Three Months Ended Year Ended Consolidated Statements of Income December December September June March December December 2023 2022 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 Interest & Loan Fees Income (GAAP) $ 369,175 $ 307,741 $ 356,910 $ 345,932 $ 329,303 $ 1,401,320 $ 1,001,990 Tax equivalent adjustment 866 1,149 869 1,144 1,135 4,014 4,467 Interest & Fees Income (FTE) (non-GAAP) 370,041 308,890 357,779 347,076 330,438 1,405,334 1,006,457 Interest Expense 139,485 58,337 128,457 118,471 94,983 481,396 105,559 Net Interest Income (FTE) (non-GAAP) 230,556 250,553 229,322 228,605 235,455 923,938 900,898 Provision for Credit Losses 6,875 16,368 5,948 11,440 6,890 31,153 18,822 Noninterest Income: Fees from trust services 4,508 4,411 4,514 4,516 4,780 18,318 17,216 Fees from brokerage services 4,360 3,729 4,433 3,918 4,200 16,911 16,412 Fees from deposit services 9,107 9,510 9,282 9,325 9,362 37,076 40,557 Bankcard fees and merchant discounts 1,923 1,673 1,676 1,707 1,707 7,013 6,580 Other charges, commissions, and fees 924 805 850 949 1,138 3,861 3,267 Income from bank-owned life insurance 1,855 1,402 2,562 2,022 1,891 8,330 9,188 Income from mortgage banking activities 4,746 4,620 7,556 7,907 6,384 26,593 42,690 Mortgage loan servicing income 783 2,218 846 9,841 2,276 13,746 9,235 Net gains (losses) on investment securities 276 51 (181 ) (7,336 ) (405 ) (7,646 ) 776 Other noninterest income 5,193 2,460 2,123 2,329 1,411 11,056 7,340 Total Noninterest Income 33,675 30,879 33,661 35,178 32,744 135,258 153,261 Noninterest Expense: Employee compensation 57,829 57,537 59,064 58,502 55,414 230,809 242,408 Employee benefits 9,771 10,296 12,926 12,236 13,435 48,368 45,944 Net occupancy 11,690 11,455 11,494 11,409 11,833 46,426 45,129 Data processing 7,261 7,463 7,405 7,256 7,473 29,395 29,997 Amortization of intangibles 1,279 1,379 1,279 1,279 1,279 5,116 5,516 OREO expense 188 202 185 315 667 1,355 2,138 Net (gains) losses on the sale of OREO properties (126 ) 1,062 93 16 (43 ) (60 ) 700 Equipment expense 7,539 6,868 7,170 8,026 6,996 29,731 29,320 FDIC insurance expense 16,621 3,248 4,598 4,570 4,587 30,376 11,988 Mortgage loan servicing expense and impairment 962 1,826 1,051 1,699 1,884 5,596 7,099 Expense for the reserve for unfunded loan commitments 940 6,492 (3,002 ) (2,021 ) 2,600 (1,483 ) 14,747 Other noninterest expense 38,333 29,714 32,967 32,001 31,294 134,595 120,101 Total Noninterest Expense 152,287 137,542 135,230 135,288 137,419 560,224 555,087 Income Before Income Taxes (FTE) (non-GAAP) 105,069 127,522 121,805 117,055 123,890 467,819 480,250 Tax equivalent adjustment 866 1,149 869 1,144 1,135 4,014 4,467 Income Before Income Taxes (GAAP) 104,203 126,373 120,936 115,911 122,755 463,805 475,783 Taxes 24,813 26,608 24,779 23,452 24,448 97,492 96,156 Net Income $ 79,390 $ 99,765 $ 96,157 $ 92,459 $ 98,307 $ 366,313 $ 379,627 MEMO: Effective Tax Rate 23.81 % 21.06 % 20.49 % 20.23 % 19.92 % 21.02 % 20.21 %

UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV Stock Symbol: UBSI (In Thousands Except for Per Share Data) Consolidated Balance Sheets December 2023 December 2022 December 31 December 31 September 30 Q-T-D Average Q-T-D Average 2023 2022 2023 Cash & Cash Equivalents $ 1,073,118 $ 1,053,162 $ 1,598,943 $ 1,176,652 $ 1,184,054 Securities Available for Sale 3,710,447 4,590,452 3,786,377 4,541,925 3,749,357 Less: Allowance for credit losses 0 0 0 0 0 Net available for sale securities 3,710,447 4,590,452 3,786,377 4,541,925 3,749,357 Securities Held to Maturity 1,020 1,020 1,020 1,020 1,020 Less: Allowance for credit losses (18 ) (19 ) (17 ) (18 ) (18 ) Net held to maturity securities 1,002 1,001 1,003 1,002 1,002 Equity Securities 8,598 7,305 8,945 7,629 8,548 Other Investment Securities 311,922 286,253 329,429 322,048 307,392 Total Securities 4,031,969 4,885,011 4,125,754 4,872,604 4,066,299 Total Cash and Securities 5,105,087 5,938,173 5,724,697 6,049,256 5,250,353 Loans held for sale 53,499 56,849 56,261 56,879 59,614 Commercial Loans & Leases 15,510,282 14,830,629 15,535,204 14,986,117 15,416,232 Mortgage Loans 4,576,046 4,045,587 4,728,374 4,158,226 4,519,845 Consumer Loans 1,156,339 1,430,837 1,109,607 1,435,820 1,178,898 Gross Loans 21,242,667 20,307,053 21,373,185 20,580,163 21,114,975 Unearned income (16,722 ) (23,110 ) (14,101 ) (21,997 ) (17,092 ) Loans & Leases, net of unearned income 21,225,945 20,283,943 21,359,084 20,558,166 21,097,883 Allowance for Loan & Lease Losses (255,032 ) (219,933 ) (259,237 ) (234,746 ) (254,886 ) Net Loans 20,970,913 20,064,010 21,099,847 20,323,420 20,842,997 Mortgage Servicing Rights 4,573 21,590 4,554 21,022 4,616 Goodwill 1,888,889 1,888,889 1,888,889 1,888,889 1,888,889 Other Intangibles 14,569 19,767 12,505 18,897 15,060 Operating Lease Right-of-Use Asset 80,622 72,666 86,986 71,144 80,259 Other Real Estate Owned 2,885 10,003 2,615 2,052 3,181 Bank-Owned Life Insurance 484,987 478,516 486,895 480,184 485,386 Other Assets 558,122 558,901 563,233 577,637 594,439 Total Assets $ 29,164,146 $ 29,109,364 $ 29,926,482 $ 29,489,380 $ 29,224,794 MEMO: Interest-earning Assets $ 25,875,812 $ 25,742,282 $ 26,623,652 $ 26,135,400 $ 25,883,462 Interest-bearing Deposits $ 16,414,152 $ 15,166,408 $ 16,670,239 $ 15,103,488 $ 16,423,511 Noninterest-bearing Deposits 6,175,309 7,507,329 6,149,080 7,199,678 6,253,343 Total Deposits 22,589,461 22,673,737 22,819,319 22,303,166 22,676,854 Short-term Borrowings 198,453 154,894 196,095 160,698 188,274 Long-term Borrowings 1,394,361 1,527,904 1,789,103 2,197,656 1,388,770 Total Borrowings 1,592,814 1,682,798 1,985,198 2,358,354 1,577,044 Operating Lease Liability 85,063 77,338 92,885 75,749 84,569 Other Liabilities 199,128 177,113 257,840 235,918 237,449 Total Liabilities 24,466,466 24,610,986 25,155,242 24,973,187 24,575,916 Preferred Equity 0 0 0 0 0 Common Equity 4,697,680 4,498,378 4,771,240 4,516,193 4,648,878 Total Shareholders' Equity 4,697,680 4,498,378 4,771,240 4,516,193 4,648,878 Total Liabilities & Equity $ 29,164,146 $ 29,109,364 $ 29,926,482 $ 29,489,380 $ 29,224,794 MEMO: Interest-bearing Liabilities $ 18,006,966 $ 16,849,206 $ 18,655,437 $ 17,461,842 $ 18,000,555

UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV Stock Symbol: UBSI (In Thousands Except for Per Share Data) Three Months Ended Year Ended December December September June March December December Quarterly/Year-to-Date Share Data: 2023 2022 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 Earnings Per Share: Basic $ 0.59 $ 0.74 $ 0.71 $ 0.68 $ 0.73 $ 2.72 $ 2.81 Diluted $ 0.59 $ 0.74 $ 0.71 $ 0.68 $ 0.73 $ 2.71 $ 2.80 Common Dividend Declared Per Share $ 0.37 $ 0.36 $ 0.36 $ 0.36 $ 0.36 $ 1.45 $ 1.44 High Common Stock Price $ 38.74 $ 44.15 $ 34.30 $ 35.61 $ 42.45 $ 42.45 $ 44.15 Low Common Stock Price $ 25.35 $ 35.73 $ 26.49 $ 27.68 $ 33.35 $ 25.35 $ 33.11 Average Shares Outstanding (Net of Treasury Stock): Basic 134,691,360 134,267,532 134,685,041 134,683,010 134,411,166 134,505,058 134,776,241 Diluted 134,984,970 134,799,436 134,887,776 134,849,818 134,840,328 134,753,820 135,117,512 Common Dividends $ 50,066 $ 48,603 $ 48,706 $ 48,628 $ 48,720 $ 196,120 $ 194,977 Dividend Payout Ratio 63.06 % 48.72 % 50.65 % 52.59 % 49.56 % 53.54 % 51.36 % December 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 EOP Share Data: 2023 2022 2023 2023 Book Value Per Share $ 35.36 $ 33.52 $ 34.45 $ 34.37 Tangible Book Value Per Share (non-GAAP) (1) $ 21.27 $ 19.36 $ 20.34 $ 20.25 52-week High Common Stock Price $ 42.45 $ 44.15 $ 44.15 $ 44.15 Date 2/3/2023 11/11/22 11/11/22 11/11/22 52-week Low Common Stock Price $ 25.35 $ 33.11 $ 26.49 $ 27.68 Date 10/24/23 5/2/22 9/22/23 5/12/23 EOP Shares Outstanding (Net of Treasury Stock): 134,949,063 134,745,122 134,933,015 134,934,858 Memorandum Items: EOP Employees (full-time equivalent) 2,736 2,856 2,803 2,799 Note: (1) Tangible Book Value Per Share: Total Shareholders' Equity (GAAP) $ 4,771,240 $ 4,516,193 $ 4,648,878 $ 4,637,043 Less: Total Intangibles (1,901,394 ) (1,907,786 ) (1,903,949 ) (1,905,228 ) Tangible Equity (non-GAAP) $ 2,869,846 $ 2,608,407 $ 2,744,929 $ 2,731,815 ÷ EOP Shares Outstanding (Net of Treasury Stock) 134,949,063 134,745,122 134,933,015 134,934,858 Tangible Book Value Per Share (non-GAAP) $ 21.27 $ 19.36 $ 20.34 $ 20.25

UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV Stock Symbol: UBSI (In Thousands Except for Per Share Data) Three Months Ended December 2023 Three Months Ended December 2022 Three Months Ended September 2023 Selected Average Balances and Yields: Average Average Average Average Average Average ASSETS: Balance Interest(1) Rate(1) Balance Interest(1) Rate(1) Balance Interest(1) Rate(1) Earning Assets: Federal funds sold and securities purchased under 5.60 % 4.82 % 5.50 % agreements to resell and other short-term investments $ 819,431 $ 11,570 $ 736,412 $ 8,946 $ 852,224 $ 11,810 Investment securities: Taxable 3,836,498 35,710 3.72 % 4,508,813 34,568 3.07 % 3,994,073 35,730 3.58 % Tax-exempt 195,471 1,471 3.01 % 376,198 2,717 2.89 % 211,178 1,482 2.81 % Total securities 4,031,969 37,181 3.69 % 4,885,011 37,285 3.05 % 4,205,251 37,212 3.54 % Loans and loans held for sale, net of unearned income (2) 21,279,444 321,290 6.00 % 20,340,792 262,659 5.13 % 20,961,313 308,757 5.85 % Allowance for loan losses (255,032 ) (219,933 ) (250,810 ) Net loans and loans held for sale 21,024,412 6.07 % 20,120,859 5.18 % 20,710,503 5.92 % Total earning assets 25,875,812 $ 370,041 5.68 % 25,742,282 $ 308,890 4.77 % 25,767,978 $ 357,779 5.52 % Other assets 3,288,334 3,367,082 3,307,943 TOTAL ASSETS $ 29,164,146 $ 29,109,364 $ 29,075,921 LIABILITIES: Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits $ 16,414,152 $ 122,132 2.95 % $ 15,166,408 $ 44,265 1.16 % $ 15,993,991 $ 108,793 2.70 % Short-term borrowings 198,453 1,998 3.99 % 154,894 874 2.24 % 188,945 1,805 3.79 % Long-term borrowings 1,394,361 15,355 4.37 % 1,527,904 13,198 3.43 % 1,590,763 17,859 4.45 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 18,006,966 139,485 3.07 % 16,849,206 58,337 1.37 % 17,773,699 128,457 2.87 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 6,175,309 7,507,329 6,337,052 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 284,191 254,451 278,046 TOTAL LIABILITIES 24,466,466 24,610,986 24,388,797 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 4,697,680 4,498,378 4,687,124 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 29,164,146 $ 29,109,364 $ 29,075,921 NET INTEREST INCOME $ 230,556 $ 250,553 $ 229,322 INTEREST RATE SPREAD 2.61 % 3.40 % 2.65 % NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.55 % 3.87 % 3.54 % (1) The interest income and the yields on federally nontaxable loans and investment securities are presented on a tax-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21%. (2) Nonaccruing loans are included in the daily average loan amounts outstanding.

UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV Stock Symbol: UBSI (In Thousands Except for Per Share Data) Year Ended December 2023 Year Ended December 2022 Selected Average Balances and Yields: Average Average Average Average ASSETS: Balance Interest(1) Rate(1) Balance Interest(1) Rate(1) Earning Assets: Federal funds sold and securities purchased under 5.23 % 1.44 % agreements to resell and other short-term investments $ 900,077 $ 47,069 $ 1,597,108 $ 22,950 Investment securities: Taxable 4,125,467 144,420 3.50 % 4,532,713 105,780 2.33 % Tax-exempt 294,802 8,411 2.85 % 410,037 10,983 2.68 % Total securities 4,420,269 152,831 3.46 % 4,942,750 116,763 2.36 % Loans and loans held for sale, net of unearned income (2) 20,909,248 1,205,434 5.77 % 19,389,485 866,744 4.47 % Allowance for loan losses (245,386 ) (216,104 ) Net loans and loans held for sale 20,663,862 5.83 % 19,173,381 4.52 % Total earning assets 25,984,208 $ 1,405,334 5.41 % 25,713,239 $ 1,006,457 3.91 % Other assets 3,311,450 3,360,609 TOTAL ASSETS $ 29,295,658 $ 29,073,848 LIABILITIES: Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits $ 15,782,761 $ 391,094 2.48 % $ 15,466,386 $ 80,237 0.52 % Short-term borrowings 182,936 6,449 3.53 % 140,773 1,785 1.27 % Long-term borrowings 1,923,924 83,853 4.36 % 1,014,655 23,537 2.32 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 17,889,621 481,396 2.69 % 16,621,814 105,559 0.64 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 6,475,051 7,580,624 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 276,883 269,970 TOTAL LIABILITIES 24,641,555 24,472,408 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 4,654,103 4,601,440 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 29,295,658 $ 29,073,848 NET INTEREST INCOME $ 923,938 $ 900,898 INTEREST RATE SPREAD 2.72 % 3.27 % NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.56 % 3.50 % (1) The interest income and the yields on federally nontaxable loans and investment securities are presented on a tax-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21%. (2) Nonaccruing loans are included in the daily average loan amounts outstanding.

UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV Stock Symbol: UBSI (In Thousands Except for Per Share Data) Three Months Ended Year Ended December December September June March December December Selected Financial Ratios: 2023 2022 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 Return on Average Assets 1.08 % 1.36 % 1.31 % 1.26 % 1.35 % 1.25 % 1.31 % Return on Average Shareholders' Equity 6.70 % 8.80 % 8.14 % 7.96 % 8.72 % 7.87 % 8.25 % Return on Average Tangible Equity (non-GAAP) (1) 11.27 % 15.28 % 13.71 % 13.47 % 14.97 % 13.33 % 14.11 % Efficiency Ratio 57.82 % 49.07 % 51.59 % 51.51 % 51.46 % 53.09 % 52.88 % Price / Earnings Ratio 16.00 x 13.71 x 9.70 x 10.84 x 12.10 x 13.85 x 14.46 x Note: (1) Return on Average Tangible Equity: (a) Net Income (GAAP) $ 79,390 $ 99,765 $ 96,157 $ 92,459 $ 98,307 $ 366,313 $ 379,627 (b) Number of Days 92 92 92 91 90 365 365 Average Total Shareholders' Equity (GAAP) $ 4,697,680 $ 4,498,378 $ 4,687,124 $ 4,659,094 $ 4,570,288 $ 4,654,103 $ 4,601,440 Less: Average Total Intangibles (1,903,458 ) (1,908,656 ) (1,904,769 ) (1,906,053 ) (1,907,331 ) (1,905,390 ) (1,910,377 ) (c) Average Tangible Equity (non-GAAP) $ 2,794,222 $ 2,589,722 $ 2,782,355 $ 2,753,041 $ 2,662,957 $ 2,748,713 $ 2,691,063 Return on Average Tangible Equity (non-GAAP) [(a) / (b)] x 365 / (c) 11.27 % 15.28 % 13.71 % 13.47 % 14.97 % 13.33 % 14.11 % Selected Financial Ratios: December 31 2023 December 31 2022 September 30 2023 June 30 2023 Loans & Leases, net of unearned income / Deposit Ratio 93.60 % 92.18 % 93.04 % 92.82 % Allowance for Loan & Lease Losses/ Loans & Leases, net of unearned income 1.21 % 1.14 % 1.21 % 1.21 % Allowance for Credit Losses (2)/ Loans & Leases, net of unearned income 1.42 % 1.37 % 1.42 % 1.43 % Nonaccrual Loans / Loans & Leases, net of unearned income 0.14 % 0.12 % 0.12 % 0.13 % 90-Day Past Due Loans/ Loans & Leases, net of unearned income 0.07 % 0.08 % 0.09 % 0.07 % Non-performing Loans/ Loans & Leases, net of unearned income 0.21 % 0.29 % 0.20 % 0.20 % Non-performing Assets/ Total Assets 0.16 % 0.21 % 0.16 % 0.15 % Primary Capital Ratio 16.79 % 16.11 % 16.76 % 16.45 % Shareholders' Equity Ratio 15.94 % 15.31 % 15.91 % 15.62 % Price / Book Ratio 1.06 x 1.21 x 0.80 x 0.86 x Note: (2) Includes allowances for loan losses and lending-related commitments.

UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV Stock Symbol: UBSI (In Thousands Except for Per Share Data) Three Months Ended Year Ended December December September June March December December Mortgage Banking Segment Data: 2023 2022 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 Applications $ 564,766 $ 447,951 $ 458,818 $ 588,734 $ 505,840 $ 2,118,158 $ 4,089,086 Loans originated 431,351 399,706 342,131 416,255 312,077 1,501,814 2,913,708 Loans sold $ 370,213 $ 396,735 $ 367,679 $ 399,632 $ 301,476 $ 1,439,000 $ 3,203,749 Purchase money % of loans closed 87 % 85 % 94 % 94 % 92 % 92 % 81 % Realized gain on sales and fees as a % of loans sold 2.11 % 1.82 % 2.29 % 2.27 % 2.17 % 2.22 % 2.40 % Net interest income $ 2,635 $ 2,654 $ 2,558 $ 2,155 $ 2,122 $ 9,470 $ 10,599 Other income 7,680 10,693 10,871 19,946 10,861 49,358 69,307 Other expense 14,287 17,097 14,119 15,706 15,085 59,197 88,983 Income taxes (1,268 ) (810 ) (141 ) 1,270 (424 ) (563 ) (1,858 ) Net (loss) income $ (2,704 ) $ (2,940 ) $ (549 ) $ 5,125 $ (1,678 ) $ 194 $ (7,219 ) December 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 Period End Mortgage Banking Segment Data: 2023 2022 2023 2023 2023 Locked pipeline $ 93,368 $ 68,654 $ 99,988 $ 93,417 $ 92,639 Balance of loans serviced $ 1,202,448 $ 3,381,485 $ 1,216,805 $ 1,242,441 $ 3,280,741 Number of loans serviced 12,419 23,510 12,596 12,843 22,436

UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV Stock Symbol: UBSI (In Thousands Except for Per Share Data) December 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 Asset Quality Data: 2023 2022 2023 2023 2023 EOP Non-Accrual Loans $ 30,919 $ 23,685 $ 24,456 $ 26,545 $ 29,296 EOP 90-Day Past Due Loans 14,579 15,565 18,283 15,007 13,105 EOP Restructured Loans (1) n/a 19,388 n/a n/a n/a Total EOP Non-performing Loans $ 45,498 $ 58,638 $ 42,739 $ 41,552 $ 42,401 EOP Other Real Estate Owned 2,615 2,052 3,181 3,756 4,086 Total EOP Non-performing Assets $ 48,113 $ 60,690 $ 45,920 $ 45,308 $ 46,487 Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 December 31 Allowance for Loan & Lease Losses: 2023 2022 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 Beginning Balance $ 254,886 $ 219,611 $ 250,721 $ 240,491 $ 234,746 $ 234,746 $ 216,016 Gross Charge-offs (3,258 ) (2,968 ) (2,836 ) (2,274 ) (2,936 ) (11,304 ) (9,650 ) Recoveries 733 1,734 1,052 1,065 1,791 4,641 9,549 Net (Charge-offs) Recoveries (2,525 ) (1,234 ) (1,784 ) (1,209 ) (1,145 ) (6,663 ) (101 ) Provision for Loan & Lease Losses 6,876 16,369 5,949 11,439 6,890 31,154 18,831 Ending Balance $ 259,237 $ 234,746 $ 254,886 $ 250,721 $ 240,491 $ 259,237 $ 234,746 Reserve for lending-related commitments 44,706 46,189 43,766 46,768 48,789 44,706 46,189 Allowance for Credit Losses (2) $ 303,943 $ 280,935 $ 298,652 $ 297,489 $ 289,280 $ 303,943 $ 280,935

Notes: (1) On January 1, 2023, United adopted ASU 2022-02, "Troubled Debt Restructurings and Vintage Disclosures" which eliminated the accounting guidance on troubled debt restructurings and enhanced creditors' disclosure requirements related to loan refinancings and restructurings for borrowers experiencing financial difficulty. After the adoption of ASU 2022-02, United no longer considers accruing restructured loans that are fewer than 90 days past due as non-performing loans or non-performing assets. December 31, 2022 non-performing loans and non-performing assets included $9,127 of troubled debt restructurings that were on accruing status and fewer than 90 days past due but classified as non-performing loans and non-performing assets. Restructured loans that are on non-accrual or 90-day past due are included in the respective non-performing loan and non-performing asset categories for periods subsequent to adoption. Restructured loans with an aggregate balance of $7,186 at December 31, 2022 were on nonaccrual status, but are not included in "EOP Non-Accrual Loans" above. Restructured loans with an aggregate balance of $3,075 at December 31, 2022 were 90 days past due, but not included in "EOP 90-Day Past Due Loans" above. (2) Includes allowances for loan losses and lending-related commitments.

