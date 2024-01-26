EAST AURORA, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Moog Inc. (NYSE: MOG.A and MOG.B), a worldwide designer, manufacturer and systems integrator of high-performance precision motion and fluid controls and controls systems, today reported fiscal first quarter 2024 diluted earnings per share of $1.48 and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.53.

(in millions, except per share results) Three Months Ended Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Deltas Net sales $ 857 $ 760 13 % Operating margin 11.0 % 11.4 % -40 bps Adjusted operating margin 11.3 % 10.4 % 90 bps Diluted net earnings per share $ 1.48 $ 1.44 3 % Adjusted diluted net earnings per share $ 1.53 $ 1.25 22 % Net cash provided by operating activities* $ 60 $ 8 $ 52 Free cash flow* $ 23 $ (22 ) $ 45 See the reconciliations of adjusted financial results to reported results included in the financial statements herein for the quarters ended December 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022. * Favorably impacted by a $25 million benefit related to the expansion of the securitization facility.

Quarter Highlights

Net sales of $857 million increased 13%, with increases across all four segments, including a near 50% increase in Commercial Aircraft.

Operating margin of 11.0% decreased 40 basis points. The absence of the prior year's gain on the sale of two buildings more than offset the current quarter's benefits from pricing and higher production volume. Adjusted operating margin, excluding the gain on the sale of two buildings, expanded 90 basis points to 11.3%.

Diluted earnings per share of $1.48 increased 3% due to higher operating profit, offset by the absence of the prior year's gain on the sale of two buildings. Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.53 increased 22%.

Free cash flow improved by $45 million as compared to last year.

Twelve-month backlog increased 6% to $2.5 billion due to growth across our aerospace and defense businesses.

"We had a great start to fiscal 2024, setting us up nicely to deliver margin enhancement in line with our investor day plan," said Pat Roche, CEO. "Our highly engaged employees are delivering for our customers and are driving margin improvements across the business."

Quarter Results

Sales in the first quarter of 2024 increased across all segments compared to the first quarter of 2023. Commercial Aircraft sales increased 47% to $194 million due to the continued market recovery in widebody aircraft in both OEM and aftermarket programs. Sales in Industrial increased 6% to $246 million due to higher demand for flight simulation systems and industrial automation applications. Within Space and Defense, sales increased 6% to $230 million, driven by strong defense demand across both the space and defense markets. Sales in Military Aircraft increased 5% to $186 million due to the ramp up on the V-280 program.

Operating margin decreased 40 basis points to 11.0% in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter of 2023. Industrial operating margin decreased 400 basis points, as the prior year benefited $10 million from the sale of two buildings related to the footprint rationalization initiative. Military Aircraft operating margin increased 200 basis points to 10.5%, driven by increased activity on the V-280 program and by a more favorable sales mix. Space and Defense operating margin increased 170 basis points to 11.0% due to production efficiencies and pricing initiatives. Commercial Aircraft operating margin decreased 40 basis points to 10.6% since favorable retrofit activity from last year did not repeat.

Adjusted operating margin in the first quarter of 2024 increased 90 basis points to 11.3% compared to the first quarter of 2023. The only segment with significant adjustments is Industrial, which increased 30 basis points to 12.6% as the benefits of pricing initiatives were partially offset by the absence of the prior year's favorable sales mix.

Free Cash Flow Results

Free cash flow was $23 million, which included a $25 million benefit related to the expansion of the securitization facility. Higher collections from customers were mostly offset by growth in physical inventories to support the growth across the aerospace and defense businesses. Capital expenditures were $37 million.

2024 Financial Guidance

"We are raising our sales and earnings per share guidance for the year based on our first quarter results, and are holding our operating margin guidance," said Jennifer Walter, CFO. "Our sales in fiscal year 2024 will grow by 5%, operating margin will expand by 110 basis points and earnings per share will increase by 12%. We are confident we are on track to deliver exceptional results again this year."

(in millions, except per share results) FY 2024 Guidance Current Previous Net sales $ 3,500 $ 3,450 Operating margin 12.0 % 12.0 % Adjusted diluted net earnings per share $ 6.90 $ 6.80 Adjusted earnings per share figures are forecasted to be within range of +/- $0.20.

Diluted net earnings per share for the second quarter of 2024 is forecasted to be $1.70, plus or minus $0.10.

Conference call information

In conjunction with today's release, Pat Roche, CEO, and Jennifer Walter, CFO, will host a conference call today beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET, which will be simultaneously broadcast live online. Listeners can access the call live, or in replay mode, at www.moog.com/investors/communications. Supplemental financial data will be available on the website approximately 90 minutes prior to the conference call.

Cautionary Statement

Information included or incorporated by reference in this press release that does not consist of historical facts, including statements accompanied by or containing words such as "may," "will," "should," "believes," "expects," "expected," "intends," "plans," "projects," "approximate," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "outlook," "forecast," "anticipates," "presume" and "assume," are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to several factors, risks and uncertainties, the impact or occurrence of which could cause actual results to differ materially from the expected results described in the forward-looking statements. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should carefully consider the factors set forth below.

Although it is not possible to create a comprehensive list of all factors that may cause actual results to differ from the results expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements or that may affect our future results, some of these factors and other risks and uncertainties that arise from time to time are described in Item 1A "Risk Factors" of our Annual Report on Form 10-K and in our other periodic filings with the SEC and include the following:

Strategic risks

We operate in highly competitive markets with competitors who may have greater resources than we possess;

Our research and development and innovation efforts are substantial and may not be successful, which could reduce our sales and earnings;

If we are unable to adequately enforce and protect our intellectual property or defend against assertions of infringement, our business and our ability to compete could be harmed; and

Our sales and earnings may be affected if we cannot identify, acquire or integrate strategic acquisitions, or as we conduct portfolio shaping and footprint rationalization initiatives.

Market condition risks

The markets we serve are cyclical and sensitive to domestic and foreign economic conditions and events, which may cause our operating results to fluctuate;

We depend heavily on government contracts that may not be fully funded or may be terminated, and the failure to receive funding or the termination of one or more of these contracts could reduce our sales and increase our costs;

The loss of The Boeing Company as a customer or a significant reduction in the sales to The Boeing Company could adversely impact our operating results; and

We may not realize the full amounts reflected in our backlog as revenue, which could adversely affect our future revenue and growth prospects.

Operational risks

A constrained supply chain, as well as inflated prices, across various raw materials and third-party provided components and sub-assemblies have had, and could continue to have, a material impact on our ability to manufacture and ship our products, in addition to adversely impacting our operating profit and balance sheet;

If our subcontractors or suppliers fail to perform their contractual obligations, our prime contract performance and our ability to obtain future business could be materially and adversely impacted;

We face, and may continue to face, risks related to information systems interruptions, intrusions and or new software implementations, which may adversely affect our business operations;

We may not be able to prevent, or timely detect, issues with our products and our manufacturing processes, which may adversely affect our operations and our earnings; and

The failure or misuse of our products may damage our reputation, necessitate a product recall or result in claims against us that exceed our insurance coverage, thereby requiring us to pay significant damages.

Financial risks

We make estimates in accounting for over-time contracts, and changes in these estimates may have significant impacts on our earnings;

We enter into fixed-price contracts, which could subject us to losses if we have cost overruns;

Our indebtedness and restrictive covenants under our credit facilities and indenture governing our senior notes could limit our operational and financial flexibility;

Significant changes in discount rates, rates of return on pension assets, mortality tables and other factors could adversely affect our earnings and equity and increase our pension funding requirements;

A write-off of all or part of our goodwill or other intangible assets could adversely affect our operating results and net worth; and

Unforeseen exposure to additional income tax liabilities may affect our operating results.

Legal and compliance risks

Contracting on government programs is subject to significant regulation, including rules related to bidding, billing and accounting standards, and any false claims or non-compliance could subject us to fines, penalties or possible debarment;

Our operations in foreign countries expose us to currency, political and trade risks and adverse changes in local legal and regulatory environments could impact our results of operations;

Government regulations could limit our ability to sell our products outside the United States and otherwise adversely affect our business;

We are involved in various legal proceedings, the outcome of which may be unfavorable to us;

Our operations are subject to environmental laws and complying with those laws may cause us to incur significant costs;

We may face reputational, regulatory or financial risks from a perceived, or an actual, failure to achieve our sustainability goals; and

The recently received invalidation of our facility security clearance by the U.S. Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency could impact potential future business as well as adversely affect our operating results.

General risks

Future terror attacks, war, natural disasters or other catastrophic events beyond our control could negatively impact our business; and

Our performance could suffer if we cannot maintain our culture as well as attract, retain and engage our employees.

While we believe we have identified and discussed above the material risks affecting our business, there may be additional factors, risks and uncertainties not currently known to us or that we currently consider immaterial that may affect the forward-looking statements made herein. Given these factors, risks and uncertainties, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as predictive of future results. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statement made in this report, except as required by law.

Moog Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended December 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Net sales $ 856,850 $ 760,103 Cost of sales 623,651 556,417 Gross profit 233,199 203,686 Research and development 30,579 23,862 Selling, general and administrative 118,725 113,165 Interest 16,694 13,132 Restructuring 1,889 1,078 Gain on sale of buildings - (9,503 ) Other 2,701 1,651 Earnings before income taxes 62,611 60,301 Income taxes 14,799 14,285 Net earnings $ 47,812 $ 46,016 Net earnings per share Basic $ 1.50 $ 1.45 Diluted $ 1.48 $ 1.44 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 31,902,101 31,746,001 Diluted 32,249,313 31,874,718

Moog Inc. RECONCILIATION TO ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES, INCOMES TAXES, NET EARNINGS AND DILUTIVE NET EARNINGS PER SHARE (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended December 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 As Reported: Earnings before income taxes $ 62,611 $ 60,301 Income taxes 14,799 14,285 Effective income tax rate 23.6 % 23.7 % Net earnings 47,812 46,016 Diluted net earnings per share $ 1.48 $ 1.44 Gain on Sale of Buildings: Earnings before income taxes $ - $ (9,503 ) Income taxes - (1,986 ) Net earnings - (7,517 ) Diluted net earnings per share $ - $ (0.24 ) Restructuring and Other Charges: Earnings before income taxes $ 1,889 $ 1,533 Income taxes 498 274 Net earnings 1,391 1,259 Diluted net earnings per share $ 0.04 $ 0.04 As Adjusted: Earnings before income taxes $ 64,500 $ 52,331 Income taxes 15,297 12,573 Effective income tax rate 23.7 % 24.0 % Net earnings 49,203 39,758 Diluted net earnings per share $ 1.53 $ 1.25 The diluted net earnings per share associated with the adjustments in the table above may not reconcile when totaled due to rounding.

Results shown above have been adjusted to exclude impacts associated with the sale of buildings formerly used in Industrial, as well as restructuring and other charges including the impact of continued portfolio shaping activities. While management believes that these adjusted financial measures may be useful in evaluating the financial condition and results of operations of the Company, this information should be considered supplemental and is not a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Moog Inc. CONSOLIDATED SALES AND OPERATING PROFIT (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended December 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Net sales: Space and Defense $ 230,128 $ 217,785 Military Aircraft 186,244 177,800 Commercial Aircraft 194,222 132,459 Industrial 246,256 232,059 Net sales $ 856,850 $ 760,103 Operating profit: Space and Defense $ 25,297 $ 20,294 11.0 % 9.3 % Military Aircraft 19,589 15,201 10.5 % 8.5 % Commercial Aircraft 20,626 14,517 10.6 % 11.0 % Industrial 29,024 36,751 11.8 % 15.8 % Total operating profit 94,536 86,763 11.0 % 11.4 % Deductions from operating profit: Interest expense 16,694 13,132 Equity-based compensation expense 4,165 2,974 Non-service pension expense 3,187 3,099 Corporate and other expenses, net 7,879 7,257 Earnings before income taxes $ 62,611 $ 60,301

Moog Inc. RECONCILIATION TO ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT AND MARGINS (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended December 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Space and Defense operating profit - as reported $ 25,297 $ 20,294 Restructuring - 176 Space and Defense operating profit - as adjusted $ 25,297 $ 20,470 11.0 % 9.4 % Military Aircraft operating profit - as reported and adjusted $ 19,589 $ 15,201 10.5 % 8.5 % Commercial Aircraft operating profit - as reported and adjusted $ 20,626 $ 14,517 10.6 % 11.0 % Industrial operating profit - as reported $ 29,024 $ 36,751 Gain on sale of buildings - (9,503 ) Restructuring and other 1,889 1,357 Industrial operating profit - as adjusted $ 30,913 $ 28,605 12.6 % 12.3 % Total operating profit - as adjusted $ 96,425 $ 78,793 11.3 % 10.4 %

Moog Inc. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands) December 30,

2023 September 30,

2023 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 126,398 $ 68,959 Restricted cash 430 185 Receivables, net 381,609 434,723 Unbilled receivables 760,561 706,601 Inventories, net 788,040 724,002 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 59,577 50,862 Total current assets 2,116,615 1,985,332 Property, plant and equipment, net 842,682 814,696 Operating lease right-of-use assets 59,489 56,067 Goodwill 833,413 821,301 Intangible assets, net 72,663 71,637 Deferred income taxes 9,284 8,749 Other assets 53,809 50,254 Total assets $ 3,987,955 $ 3,808,036 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable 261,155 264,573 Accrued compensation 64,099 111,154 Contract advances and progress billings 445,706 377,977 Accrued liabilities and other 238,871 211,769 Total current liabilities 1,009,831 965,473 Long-term debt, excluding current installments 920,103 863,092 Long-term pension and retirement obligations 160,825 157,455 Deferred income taxes 35,214 37,626 Other long-term liabilities 154,765 148,303 Total liabilities 2,280,738 2,171,949 Shareholders' equity Common stock - Class A 43,826 43,822 Common stock - Class B 7,454 7,458 Additional paid-in capital 673,261 608,270 Retained earnings 2,536,172 2,496,979 Treasury shares (1,065,654 ) (1,057,938 ) Stock Employee Compensation Trust (146,373 ) (114,769 ) Supplemental Retirement Plan Trust (119,869 ) (93,126 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (221,600 ) (254,609 ) Total shareholders' equity 1,707,217 1,636,087 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,987,955 $ 3,808,036

Moog Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended December 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net earnings $ 47,812 $ 46,016 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 20,927 18,392 Amortization 2,720 2,992 Deferred income taxes (4,547 ) (1,342 ) Equity-based compensation expense 4,165 2,974 Gain on sale of buildings - (9,503 ) Other (2,478 ) 1,145 Changes in assets and liabilities providing (using) cash: Receivables 58,887 (27,387 ) Unbilled receivables (51,015 ) (26,570 ) Inventories (46,852 ) (44,435 ) Accounts payable (5,752 ) (9,679 ) Contract advances and progress billings 64,171 72,889 Accrued expenses (31,814 ) (35,186 ) Accrued income taxes 12,324 12,632 Net pension and post retirement liabilities 2,957 3,988 Other assets and liabilities (11,114 ) 1,157 Net cash provided by operating activities 60,391 8,083 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (5,212 ) - Purchase of property, plant and equipment (37,416 ) (30,125 ) Net proceeds from businesses sold - 1,124 Net proceeds from buildings sold - 7,432 Other investing transactions (479 ) (3,724 ) Net cash used by investing activities (43,107 ) (25,293 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from revolving lines of credit 279,500 241,000 Payments on revolving lines of credit (223,000 ) (160,300 ) Payments on long-term debt - (93 ) Payments on finance lease obligations (1,286 ) (884 ) Payment of dividends (8,619 ) (8,257 ) Proceeds from sale of treasury stock 581 1,869 Purchase of outstanding shares for treasury (8,711 ) (12,721 ) Proceeds from sale of stock held by SECT 5,001 2,561 Purchase of stock held by SECT (4,561 ) (1,753 ) Other financing transactions - (2,026 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 38,905 59,396 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 1,495 4,492 Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 57,684 46,678 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 69,144 117,328 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 126,828 $ 164,006

Moog Inc. RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended December 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 60,391 $ 8,083 Purchase of property, plant and equipment (37,416 ) (30,125 ) Free cash flow 22,975 (22,042 ) Amounts may not reconcile when totaled due to rounding.

Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. Free cash flow is not a measure determined in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable with the measures as used by other companies, however management believes these adjusted financial measures may be useful in evaluating the financial condition and results of operations of the Company. This information should be considered supplemental and is not a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Contacts

Aaron Astrachan - 716.687.4225