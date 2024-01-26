MILWAUKEE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE: BMI) today reported results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights

Total sales of $182.4 million, 24% higher than the prior year's $147.3 million.

Operating profit increased 43% year-over-year, with operating profit margins expanding 230 basis points to 17.6% from 15.3%.

Diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased 40% to $0.84, up from $0.60 in the comparable prior year quarter.

Record cash flow with $37.9 million in net cash provided by operations, increasing 28% over the prior year.

Full Year 2023 Highlights

Record total sales of $703.6 million, 24% higher than the prior year's $565.6 million.

Software sales exceeded $42 million, increasing 27% year-over-year.

Operating profit margins improved 140 basis points over the prior year to 16.8%.

Diluted EPS increased 39% to a record $3.14, up from $2.26 in the prior year.

Record cash flow with $110.1 million in net cash provided by operations.

Kenneth C. Bockhorst, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Our strong fourth quarter results capped off a stellar 2023 with continuing robust demand and operational execution. We delivered 24% sales growth in the fourth quarter with record operating profit margins of 17.6% and record cash flow. Shortly after year-end, we completed the tuck-in acquisition of select remote water monitoring assets, expanding the breadth of our smart water offerings in line with our strategic objectives. I want to thank the Badger Meter team for delivering another year of exceptional performance driven by their unrelenting commitment to our customers."

Fourth Quarter Operating Results

Utility water sales increased 28% year-over-year with strong growth across the broad suite of digital smart water solutions. This includes robust adoption rates for our cellular AMI offering, including higher ORION® Cellular endpoint and BEACON® Software as a Service (SaaS) revenues, as well as increased E-Series® Ultrasonic meters sales. Higher water quality and pressure monitoring sales also contributed to the year-over-year sales increase.

Sales of flow instrumentation products were up slightly year-over-year, the result of steady order demand across the water-focused end markets including wastewater and HVAC, which offset anticipated modest sales declines in the de-emphasized general industrial markets.

Operating earnings increased an exceptional 43% year-over-year, with operating profit margins expanding 230 basis points to a record 17.6% in the fourth quarter of 2023, up from the prior year's 15.3%. Gross margin dollars increased $14.5 million year-over-year, and gross margin as a percent of sales was 39.2%, an increase of 50 basis points over the comparable prior year quarter. Gross margins continue to benefit from higher volumes and structural positive sales mix trends.

Selling, engineering and administrative (SEA) expenses in the fourth quarter of 2023 were $39.4 million, with SEA as a percent of sales improving 180 basis points to 21.6% versus 23.4% in the comparable prior year quarter. The $4.9 million year-over-year increase in SEA spend included higher personnel-related costs such as headcount, salaries, and management incentives as well as the addition of Syrinix, including the associated intangible asset amortization.

The tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 26.1% compared to 23.4% in the prior year comparable quarter. EPS was a record $0.84, up 40% compared to $0.60 in the comparable prior year period.

Full Year Recap and Outlook

Bockhorst continued, "In 2023, Badger Meter continued to build on our track record of differentiated performance, delivering 24% year-over-year sales growth, record operating profit margins and a 39% increase in EPS. Our strategic actions, including continued investments in hardware and software innovation, incremental manufacturing capacity and tuck-in acquisitions have enabled us to further capitalize on the robust demand for our comprehensive and tailorable digital water management offerings. These customized solutions deliver efficiency, resiliency, and sustainability for customers to address the variety of persistent challenges facing the water industry.

"For 2024 and beyond, we remain committed to the formula that has driven our success - focusing on our customers, offering innovative and differentiated technologies, and driving operational excellence. This proven blueprint, coupled with our resilient order pace, robust bid funnel and backlog, give us confidence in our ability to grow sales and earnings year-over-year."

Bockhorst concluded, "We believe we are well-positioned with the right strategies, ample capital and an exceptional team to continue to drive strong shareholder returns while protecting the world's most precious resource."

Safe Harbor Statement

About Badger Meter

BADGER METER, INC. CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except share and earnings per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net sales $ 182,440 $ 147,324 $ 703,592 $ 565,568 Cost of sales 110,975 90,359 427,154 345,598 Gross margin 71,465 56,965 276,438 219,970 Selling, engineering and administration 39,386 34,491 158,389 132,675 Operating earnings 32,079 22,474 118,049 87,295 Interest income, net (1,398 ) (465 ) (4,047 ) (552 ) Other pension and postretirement costs 33 33 130 130 Earnings before income taxes 33,444 22,906 121,966 87,717 Provision for income taxes 8,723 5,367 29,368 21,221 Net earnings $ 24,721 $ 17,539 $ 92,598 $ 66,496 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.84 $ 0.60 $ 3.16 $ 2.28 Diluted $ 0.84 $ 0.60 $ 3.14 $ 2.26 Shares used in computation of earnings per share: Basic 29,305,864 29,230,963 29,284,396 29,218,486 Diluted 29,471,418 29,406,499 29,455,557 29,376,077

BADGER METER, INC. CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) Assets December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 (Unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents $ 191,782 $ 138,052 Receivables 83,507 76,651 Inventories 153,674 119,856 Other current assets 13,214 13,273 Total current assets 442,177 347,832 Net property, plant and equipment 73,878 73,542 Intangible assets, at cost less accumulated amortization 53,737 53,607 Other long-term assets 33,964 26,805 Goodwill 113,163 101,261 Total assets $ 716,919 $ 603,047 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Payables $ 81,807 $ 71,440 Accrued compensation and employee benefits 29,871 20,513 Other current liabilities 20,270 18,359 Total current liabilities 131,948 110,312 Deferred income taxes 5,061 4,648 Long-term employee benefits and other 63,428 45,665 Shareholders' equity 516,482 442,422 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 716,919 $ 603,047

BADGER METER, INC. CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Operating activities: Net earnings $ 24,721 $ 17,539 $ 92,598 $ 66,496 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operations: Depreciation 2,837 2,677 10,937 11,090 Amortization 4,353 3,403 17,173 15,151 Deferred income taxes (9,249 ) (5,643 ) (9,650 ) (5,619 ) Noncurrent employee benefits (64 ) (510 ) (338 ) (648 ) Stock-based compensation expense 1,225 978 5,188 3,148 Changes in: Receivables 5,504 7,532 (6,351 ) (11,328 ) Inventories (4,839 ) (4,814 ) (32,467 ) (21,021 ) Payables (3,776 ) 4,137 8,506 28,007 Prepaid expenses and other assets 267 (1,152 ) (7,012 ) (10,557 ) Other liabilities 16,966 5,561 31,533 7,732 Total adjustments 13,224 12,169 17,519 15,955 Net cash provided by operations 37,945 29,708 110,117 82,451 Investing activities: Property, plant and equipment expenditures (2,054 ) (1,201 ) (12,003 ) (5,891 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired - - (17,127 ) - Net cash used for investing activities (2,054 ) (1,201 ) (29,130 ) (5,891 ) Financing activities: Dividends paid (7,918 ) (6,589 ) (29,052 ) (24,881 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options - 642 967 703 Repurchase of treasury stock - - - (427 ) Net cash used for financing activities (7,918 ) (5,947 ) (28,085 ) (24,605 ) Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash 899 705 828 (1,077 ) Increase in cash and cash equivalents 28,872 23,265 53,730 50,878 Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 162,910 114,787 138,052 87,174 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 191,782 $ 138,052 $ 191,782 $ 138,052

