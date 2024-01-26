ITHACA, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSE American: TMP)

Tompkins Financial Corporation ("Tompkins" or the "Company") reported diluted earnings per share of $1.05 for the fourth quarter of 2023, down 22.8% compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $15.0 million, down $4.5 million or 23.3% compared to the $19.5 million reported for the fourth quarter of 2022. Contributing to the lower quarterly results were increased funding costs and increased operating expenses, which included costs related to three branch closures during the fourth quarter of 2023 as well as personnel-related charges.

For the year ended December 31, 2023, diluted earnings per share of $0.66 were down 88.8% compared to the year ended December 31, 2022. Net income for 2023 was $9.5 million, a decrease of $75.5 million compared to the year ended December 31, 2022. Significant contributors to the year-over-year decrease in net income included a previously announced after-tax loss of $52.9 million, or $3.69 loss per diluted share, related to the sale of $510.5 million of available-for-sale debt securities, increased funding costs and an increase in operating expenses. The sale of securities and subsequent reinvestment in the second and third quarters of 2023 is favorably impacting securities revenue as the securities sold had an average yield of 0.86%, while the proceeds of the sale were largely reinvested into securities with an estimated yield of approximately 5.09%. Average yields on securities for the fourth quarter of 2023 were 2.33%, compared to 1.59% for the third quarter of 2023, and 1.44% for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Tompkins President and CEO, Stephen Romaine, commented, "In the fourth quarter we continued to execute on strategic initiatives and are pleased to announce our expanded presence in Syracuse with the grand opening of our City Center office. For the quarter we saw positive momentum with our net interest margin expanding, strong quarterly loan growth driving full year loan growth of 6.4%, signs of stabilization in our deposit base and growth in our noninterest related revenue. During the quarter we also recognized non-recurring expenses relating to three branch closures and other personnel-related expenses intended to help offset future expense growth. While the economic environment remains challenging for the industry we look forward to 2024 with our strong capital and liquidity position to continue to drive growth of quality customer relationships."

SELECTED HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE PERIOD:

Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2023 expanded to 2.82%, compared to 2.75% for the third quarter of 2023.

Total loans at December 31, 2023 were up $171.1 million, or 3.2% (12.6% on an annualized basis), compared to the immediate prior quarter, and up $337.0 million, or 6.4%, from December 31, 2022.

Total deposits at December 31, 2023 were $6.4 billion, down $223.6 million, or 3.4% (13.5% on an annualized basis), from September 30, 2023, and down $202.5 million, or 3.1%, from December 31, 2022.

Loan to deposit ratio was 87.6%, compared to 82.1% for the immediate prior quarter.

Regulatory Tier 1 capital to average assets was 9.08% at December 31, 2023, compared to 9.01% at September 30, 2023 and 9.34% at December 31, 2022.

NET INTEREST INCOME

Net interest income was $52.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, up from $51.0 million for the third quarter of 2023 and down from $57.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Net interest margin was 2.82% for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 2.75% reported for the third quarter of 2023 and 3.02% reported for the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase in net interest income and net interest margin during the fourth quarter of this year compared to the third quarter of 2023 was primarily due to securities purchased in the second and third quarter of 2023 yielding higher interest rates compared to securities sold during the same periods. The increase in securities yields was partially offset by the reversal of $1.0 million of accrued interest during the fourth quarter related to loans that moved to nonaccrual status during the quarter, as described further below under the heading Asset Quality. The decreases in net interest income and net interest margin compared to the fourth quarter of last year were primarily attributable to increased interest costs on interest-bearing liabilities outpacing increased interest income on interest earning assets due to the higher interest rate environment.

For the year ended December 31, 2023, net interest income was $209.5 million, down $20.8 million, or 9.0%, when compared to the same period in 2022.

Average loans for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 were up $101.5 million, or 1.9%, from the third quarter of 2023, and were up $277.0 million, or 5.3%, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The increase in average loans over both prior periods was mainly in the commercial real estate portfolio. The average yield on interest-earning assets for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 was 4.3%, which was up from 4.1% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, and up from 3.6% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Average total deposits for the fourth quarter of 2023 were up $58.4 million, or 0.9%, compared to the third quarter of 2023, while period end balances were down $223.6 million compared to the third quarter of 2023 driven by seasonal deposit trends. Average deposits for the quarter were down $227.8 million, or 3.4%, compared to the same period in 2022. The decrease compared to the prior year was largely driven by inflation and persistent rate competition for deposits due to the current interest rate environment and tightening monetary policy. The cost of interest-bearing deposits increased to 2.04% for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 1.74% for the third quarter of 2023, and 0.69% for the fourth quarter of 2022. The cost of interest-bearing deposits for the fourth quarter of 2023 increased 135 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, and 123 basis points for the year ended December 31, 2023 compared to the same period in 2022. The ratio of average noninterest bearing deposits to average total deposits for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 29.6% compared to 31.0% for the third quarter of 2023, and 30.8% for the year ended December 31, 2023. The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the fourth quarter of 2023 of 2.25% represents an increase of 27 basis points over the third quarter of 2023, and an increase of 141 basis points over the same period in 2022.

NONINTEREST INCOME

Noninterest income of $18.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 was up 2.7% compared to the same period in 2022. The increase was mainly due to gains on securities transactions of $46,000 compared to losses on securities transactions of $455,000, and increases in fee-based revenues which include insurance commissions and fees, up $143,000, wealth management fees, up $181,000 and card services income, up $68,000.

Noninterest income for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $10.2 million, which represents a decrease in noninterest income of $67.7 million compared to the same period in 2022. The decrease in noninterest income was largely due to the previously noted sales of available-for-sale debt securities, mainly in the third quarter of 2023, which resulted in the recognition of a pre-tax loss of $70.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. Fee-based revenues, including insurance commissions and fees, wealth management fees, service charges on deposit accounts and card services income, for the year ended December 31, 2023 were collectively up $1.0 million, or 1.4%, over the same period in 2022.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Noninterest expense was $51.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, which was up $1.1 million, or 2.2%, over the fourth quarter of 2022. The increases were mainly in premises and furniture and fixtures, up $799,000, and other operating expenses, up $1.7 million; partially offset by lower salaries and wages. The increase in premises and furniture and fixtures was mainly due to $720,000 of expense related to branch closures. Contributing to the increase in other operating expense were: FDIC expense, up $723,000; technology, up $434,000; expenses related to the Company's retirement plans, up $428,000; charitable contributions and donations, up $315,000; and accrual for New York State minimum tax, up $207,000. Salaries and wages included $638,000 of personnel-related charges, which were more than offset by lower incentive related accruals.

For the year-to-date period, noninterest expense of $203.3 million was up $7.5 million, or 3.9%, from the same period in 2022. The increase in noninterest expense for the year-ended December 31, 2023 over the same period in 2022 was mainly in employee benefits and other noninterest expense. The increase in employee benefits was mainly in health insurance, which was up $1.8 million. Salaries and wages were down as annual merit increases were offset by lower incentive related accruals. Contributing to the increases in other expenses were the following: FDIC insurance, up $1.5 million; New York State minimum tax expense, up $830,000; professional fees, up $604,000; and charitable donations, up $317,000. Premises and furniture and fixtures expenses were up over prior year mainly as a result of expense related to branch closures of $879,000.

INCOME TAX EXPENSE

The provision for income tax expense of $3.1 million for an effective rate of 17.2% for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to tax expense of $4.5 million and an effective rate of 18.6% for the same quarter in 2022. The fourth quarter 2023 included the impact of surrendering certain separate account BOLI policies, which added $1.8 million to tax expense for the quarter. For the year-ended 2023, the provision for income tax expense of $2.5 million for an effective rate of 20.6% compared to tax expense of $24.6 million and an effective rate of 22.4% for the same period in 2022. The decrease in income tax expense between comparable periods reflects the decrease in pre-tax income, due primarily to the realized losses on the sale of certain available-for-sale securities.

ASSET QUALITY

The allowance for credit losses represented 0.92% of total loans and leases at December 31, 2023, up from 0.91% at September 30, 2023, and up from 0.87% at December 31, 2022. The ratio of the allowance to total nonperforming loans and leases was 82.84% at December 31, 2023, compared to 156.96% at September 30, 2023 and 139.86% at December 31, 2022. The decrease in the ratio compared to prior periods was due to the increase in nonperforming loans and leases discussed in more detail below.

Provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $1.8 million compared to $1.4 million for the same period in 2022. Provision for credit losses for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $4.3 million, compared to $2.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. The increase in provision expense for both the quarter and year-to-date periods was mainly driven by loan growth, economic forecasts, and changes in asset quality. Net charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $410,000 compared to net charge-offs of $190,000 reported for the same period in 2022.

Nonperforming assets represented 0.80% of total assets at December 31, 2023, up from 0.41% reported at September 30, 2023 and 0.43% at December 31, 2022. At December 31, 2023, nonperforming loans and leases totaled $62.3 million, compared to $31.4 million at September 30, 2023 and $32.8 million at December 31, 2022. The increase in nonperforming loans at quarter-end December 31, 2023, was mainly due to the addition of one relationship with two commercial real estate properties in the hospitality portfolio totaling approximately $33.8 million. The Company believes that the existing collateral securing the loans is sufficient to cover the exposure as of December 31, 2023. These loans were included in loans past due 30-89 days and accruing at the end of third quarter of 2023. Loans past due 30-89 days and accruing as a percentage of total loans decreased from 0.75% at the end of the third quarter of 2023 to 0.08% at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023.

Special Mention and Substandard loans and leases totaled $123.1 million at December 31, 2023, reflecting an increase from the $122.9 million reported at September 30, 2023, and $98.3 million reported at December 31, 2022.

CAPITAL POSITION

Capital ratios at December 31, 2023 remained well above the regulatory minimums for well-capitalized institutions. The ratio of total capital to risk-weighted assets was 13.36% at December 31, 2023, compared to 13.46% at September 30, 2023, and 14.42% at December 31, 2022. The ratio of Tier 1 capital to average assets was 9.08% at December 31, 2023, compared to 9.01% at September 30, 2023, and 9.34% at December 31, 2022.

LIQUIDITY POSITION

The Company's liquidity position at December 31, 2023 was stable and consistent with the immediately prior quarter. Liquidity is enhanced by ready access to national and regional wholesale funding sources including Federal funds purchased, repurchase agreements, brokered deposits, Federal Reserve Bank Discount Window advances and Federal Home Loan Banks (FHLB) advances. The Company maintains ready access liquidity of $1.4 billion, or 18.3% of total assets at December 31, 2023. As a member of the FHLB, the Company can use certain unencumbered mortgage-related assets and securities to secure borrowings from the FHLB. At December 31, 2023 the Company had an available borrowing capacity at the FHLB of $642 million. Through various programs at the Federal Reserve Bank, the Company has the ability to use certain unencumbered mortgage-related assets and securities to secure borrowings from the Federal Reserve Bank's Discount Window. At December 31, 2023 the available borrowing capacity with the Federal Reserve Bank was $92.6 million, secured by investment securities. In addition to the available borrowing lines at the FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank, at December 31, 2023, the Company maintained $687.0 million of unencumbered securities which could be pledged to further enhance secured borrowing capacity.

ABOUT TOMPKINS FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Tompkins Financial Corporation is a banking and financial services company serving the Central, Western, and Hudson Valley regions of New York and the Southeastern region of Pennsylvania. Headquartered in Ithaca, NY, Tompkins Financial is parent to Tompkins Community Bank, Tompkins Insurance Agencies, Inc., and offers wealth management services through Tompkins Financial Advisors. For more information on Tompkins Financial, visit www.tompkinsfinancial.com.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may include forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements may be identified by use of such words as "may", "will", "estimate", "intend", "continue", "believe", "expect", "plan", or "anticipate", the negative and other variations of these terms and other similar words. Examples of forward-looking statements may include statements regarding the expected increases in revenue attributable to the reinvestment of proceeds from the sale of available-for-sale debt securities in securities with higher estimated yields and the sufficiency of existing collateral to cover exposure related to nonperforming loans. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's expectations and beliefs concerning future events impacting the Company and are subject to uncertainties and factors relating to the Company's operations and economic environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company, that could cause actual results of the Company to differ materially from those expressed and/or implied by forward-looking statements and historical performance. The following factors, in addition to those listed as Risk Factors in Item 1A in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission are among those that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements: changes in general economic, market and regulatory conditions; our ability to attract and retain deposits and other sources of liquidity; GDP growth and inflation trends; the impact of the interest rate and inflationary environment on the Company's business, financial condition and results of operations; other income or cash flow anticipated from the Company's operations, investment and/or lending activities; changes in laws and regulations affecting banks, bank holding companies and/or financial holding companies, including the Dodd-Frank Act, and state and local government mandates; the impact of any change in the FDIC insurance assessment rate or the rules and regulations related to the calculation of the FDIC insurance assessment amount; technological developments and changes; cybersecurity incidents and threats, the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; governmental and public policy changes, including environmental regulation; reliance on large customers; the ability to access financial resources in the amounts, at the times, and on the terms required to support the Company's future businesses; and the economic impact of national and global events, including the response to bank failures, the wars in Ukraine and Israel, widespread protests, civil unrest, political uncertainty, and pandemics or other public health crises. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update its forward-looking statements.

TOMPKINS FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (In thousands, except share and per share data) As of As of ASSETS 12/31/2023 12/31/2022 (Audited) Cash and noninterest bearing balances due from banks $ 67,212 $ 18,572 Interest bearing balances due from banks 12,330 59,265 Cash and Cash Equivalents 79,542 77,837 Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value (amortized cost of $1,548,482 at December 31, 2023 and $1,831,791 at December 31, 2022) 1,416,650 1,594,967 Held-to-maturity debt securities, at amortized cost (fair value of $267,455 at December 31, 2023 and $261,692 at December 31, 2022) 312,401 312,344 Equity securities, at fair value 787 777 Total loans and leases, net of unearned income and deferred costs and fees 5,605,935 5,268,911 Less: Allowance for credit losses 51,584 45,934 Net Loans and Leases 5,554,351 5,222,977 Federal Home Loan Bank and other stock 33,719 17,720 Bank premises and equipment, net 79,687 82,140 Corporate owned life insurance 67,884 85,556 Goodwill 92,602 92,602 Other intangible assets, net 2,327 2,708 Accrued interest and other assets 179,799 181,058 Total Assets $ 7,819,749 $ 7,670,686 LIABILITIES Deposits: Interest bearing: Checking, savings and money market 3,484,878 3,820,739 Time 998,013 631,411 Noninterest bearing 1,916,956 2,150,145 Total Deposits 6,399,847 6,602,295 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 50,996 56,278 Other borrowings 602,100 291,300 Other liabilities 96,872 103,423 Total Liabilities $ 7,149,815 $ 7,053,296 EQUITY Tompkins Financial Corporation shareholders' equity: Common Stock - par value $.10 per share: Authorized 25,000,000 shares; Issued: 14,441,830 at December 31, 2023; and 14,555,741 at December 31, 2022 1,444 1,456 Additional paid-in capital 297,183 302,763 Retained earnings 501,510 526,727 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (125,005 ) (208,689 ) Treasury stock, at cost - 132,097 shares at December 31, 2023, and 128,749 shares at December 31, 2022 (6,610 ) (6,279 ) Total Tompkins Financial Corporation Shareholders' Equity 668,522 615,978 Noncontrolling interests 1,412 1,412 Total Equity $ 669,934 $ 617,390 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 7,819,749 $ 7,670,686

TOMPKINS FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended 12/31/2023 12/31/2022 12/31/2023 12/31/2022 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME Loans $ 69,035 $ 58,930 $ 260,434 $ 217,607 Due from banks 227 181 674 371 Available-for-sale debt securities 9,717 6,939 29,677 27,929 Held-to-maturity debt securities 1,222 1,221 4,876 4,771 Federal Home Loan Bank and other stock 584 254 1,697 646 Total Interest and Dividend Income 80,785 $ 67,525 $ 297,358 $ 251,324 INTEREST EXPENSE Time certificates of deposits of $250,000 or more 3,949 909 11,421 2,298 Other deposits 19,526 6,973 59,387 13,870 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 14 14 58 60 Other borrowings 4,937 2,335 16,978 4,815 Total Interest Expense 28,426 10,231 87,844 21,043 Net Interest Income 52,359 57,294 209,514 230,281 Less: Provision for credit loss expense 1,761 1,397 4,339 2,789 Net Interest Income After Credit for Credit Loss Expense 50,598 55,897 205,175 227,492 NONINTEREST INCOME Insurance commissions and fees 7,773 7,630 37,351 36,201 Wealth management fees 4,422 4,241 17,951 18,091 Service charges on deposit accounts 1,773 1,913 6,913 7,365 Card services income 2,859 2,791 11,488 11,024 Other income 1,977 2,231 6,511 5,925 Net gain (loss) on securities transactions 46 (455 ) (69,973 ) (634 ) Total Noninterest Income 18,850 18,351 10,241 77,972 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and wages 23,710 25,249 97,370 98,261 Other employee benefits 6,626 6,342 27,333 24,969 Net occupancy expense of premises 3,544 3,163 13,278 13,093 Furniture and fixture expense 2,425 2,007 8,663 8,058 Amortization of intangible assets 84 218 334 873 Other operating expense 14,911 13,211 56,314 50,497 Total Noninterest Expenses 51,300 50,190 203,292 195,751 Income Before Income Tax Expense 18,148 24,058 12,124 109,713 Income Tax Expense 3,114 4,478 2,495 24,557 Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests and Tompkins Financial Corporation 15,034 19,580 9,629 85,156 Less: Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests 31 32 124 126 Net Income Attributable to Tompkins Financial Corporation $ 15,003 19,548 9,505 85,030 Basic Earnings Per Share $ 1.06 $ 1.36 $ 0.66 $ 5.92 Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 1.05 $ 1.36 $ 0.66 $ 5.89

Average Consolidated Statements of Condition and Net Interest Analysis (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Quarter Ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Average Average Balance Average Balance Average (Dollar amounts in thousands) (QTD) Interest Yield/Rate (QTD) Interest Yield/Rate ASSETS Interest-earning assets Interest-bearing balances due from banks $ 14,351 $ 227 6.28 % $ 58,488 $ 181 1.23 % Securities (1) U.S. Government securities 1,789,043 10,411 2.31 % 2,186,858 7,627 1.38 % State and municipal (2) 90,070 574 2.53 % 94,377 608 2.56 % Other securities (2) 3,242 60 7.37 % 3,270 47 5.68 % Total securities 1,882,355 11,045 2.33 % 2,284,505 8,282 1.44 % FHLBNY and FRB stock 24,555 584 9.44 % 15,942 255 6.33 % Total loans and leases, net of unearned income (2)(3) 5,486,715 69,197 5.00 % 5,209,721 59,140 4.50 % Total interest-earning assets 7,407,976 81,053 4.34 % 7,568,656 67,858 3.56 % Other assets 259,006 152,679 Total assets $ 7,666,982 $ 7,721,335 LIABILITIES & EQUITY Deposits Interest-bearing deposits Interest bearing checking, savings, & money market $ 3,643,919 $ 14,915 1.62 % $ 3,905,570 $ 5,888 0.60 % Time deposits 925,790 8,560 3.67 % 615,493 1,994 1.28 % Total interest-bearing deposits 4,569,709 23,475 2.04 % 4,521,063 7,882 0.69 % Federal funds purchased & securities sold under agreements to repurchase 51,903 14 0.10 % 55,701 14 0.10 % Other borrowings 398,932 4,937 4.91 % 251,797 2,335 3.68 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,020,544 28,426 2.25 % 4,828,561 10,231 0.84 % Noninterest bearing deposits 1,920,510 2,196,992 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 103,648 115,063 Total liabilities 7,044,702 7,140,615 Tompkins Financial Corporation Shareholders' equity 620,789 579,223 Noncontrolling interest 1,491 1,497 Total equity 622,280 580,720 Total liabilities and equity $ 7,666,982 $ 7,721,335 Interest rate spread 2.09 % 2.72 % Net interest income/margin on earning assets 52,627 2.82 % 57,627 3.02 % Tax Equivalent Adjustment (268 ) (333 ) Net interest income per consolidated financial statements $ 52,359 $ 57,294

Average Consolidated Statements of Condition and Net Interest Analysis (Unaudited) Year to Date Period Ended Year to Date Period Ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Average Average Balance Average Balance Average (Dollar amounts in thousands) (YTD) Interest Yield/Rate (YTD) Interest Yield/Rate ASSETS Interest-earning assets Interest-bearing balances due from banks $ 13,064 $ 674 5.16 % $ 85,788 $ 371 0.43 % Securities (1) U.S. Government securities 1,920,678 32,433 1.69 % 2,265,226 30,587 1.35 % State and municipal (2) 91,407 2,338 2.56 % 97,283 2,490 2.56 % Other securities (2) 3,272 229 6.99 % 3,329 135 4.06 % Total securities 2,015,357 35,000 1.74 % 2,365,838 33,212 1.40 % FHLBNY and FRB stock 22,284 1,697 7.63 % 13,354 646 4.84 % Total loans and leases, net of unearned income (2)(3) 5,357,699 261,144 4.87 % 5,142,098 218,494 4.25 % Total interest-earning assets 7,408,404 298,515 4.03 % 7,607,078 252,723 3.32 % Other assets 233,268 221,442 Total assets $ 7,641,672 $ 7,828,520 LIABILITIES & EQUITY Deposits Interest-bearing deposits Interest bearing checking, savings, & money market $ 3,697,780 $ 46,820 1.27 % $ 4,029,008 $ 10,389 0.26 % Time deposits 793,709 23,988 3.02 % 611,708 5,779 0.94 % Total interest-bearing deposits 4,491,489 70,808 1.58 % 4,640,716 16,168 0.35 % Federal funds purchased & securities sold under agreements to repurchase 55,773 58 0.10 % 57,126 60 0.10 % Other borrowings 363,530 16,978 4.67 % 195,110 4,815 2.47 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,910,792 87,844 1.79 % 4,892,952 21,043 0.43 % Noninterest bearing deposits 1,994,861 2,186,720 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 101,287 107,122 Total liabilities 7,006,940 7,186,794 Tompkins Financial Corporation Shareholders' equity 633,267 640,258 Noncontrolling interest 1,465 1,468 Total equity 634,732 641,726 Total liabilities and equity $ 7,641,672 $ 7,828,520 Interest rate spread 2.24 % 2.89 % Net interest income/margin on earning assets 210,671 2.84 % 231,680 3.05 % Tax Equivalent Adjustment (1,157 ) (1,399 ) Net interest income per consolidated financial statements $ 209,514 $ 230,281

Tompkins Financial Corporation - Summary Financial Data (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data) Quarter-Ended Year-Ended Period End Balance Sheet Dec-23 Sep-23 Jun-23 Mar-23 Dec-22 Dec-23 Securities $ 1,729,838 $ 1,701,636 $ 1,781,150 $ 1,899,001 $ 1,908,088 $ 1,729,838 Total Loans 5,605,935 5,434,860 5,352,365 5,273,671 5,268,911 5,605,935 Allowance for credit losses 51,584 49,336 48,545 46,099 45,934 51,584 Total assets 7,819,749 7,691,162 7,626,238 7,644,371 7,670,686 7,819,749 Total deposits 6,399,847 6,623,436 6,454,651 6,509,009 6,602,295 6,399,847 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 50,996 56,120 50,483 63,491 56,278 50,996 Other borrowings 602,100 296,800 387,100 327,000 291,300 602,100 Total common equity 668,522 610,851 634,967 648,322 615,978 668,522 Total equity 669,934 612,356 636,441 649,765 617,390 669,934

Average Balance Sheet Average earning assets $ 7,407,976 $ 7,405,434 $ 7,409,714 $ 7,410,553 $ 7,568,656 $ 7,408,404 Average assets 7,666,982 7,629,876 7,635,800 7,633,793 7,721,335 7,641,672 Average interest-bearing liabilities 5,020,544 4,902,930 4,883,026 4,834,712 4,828,561 4,910,792 Average equity 622,280 634,980 650,554 631,208 580,720 634,732

Share data Weighted average shares outstanding (basic) 14,194,503 14,185,763 14,314,133 14,326,595 14,308,323 14,254,661 Weighted average shares outstanding (diluted) 14,246,024 14,224,748 14,346,787 14,389,673 14,385,884 14,301,221 Period-end shares outstanding 14,405,920 14,350,177 14,405,503 14,519,748 14,519,831 14,405,920 Common equity book value per share $ 46.41 $ 42.57 $ 44.08 $ 44.65 $ 42.42 $ 46.41 Tangible book value per share (Non-GAAP)** $ 39.88 $ 36.01 $ 37.54 $ 38.16 $ 35.93 $ 39.88 **See "Non-GAAP measures" below for a discussion of non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP.

Income Statement Net interest income $ 52,359 $ 51,013 $ 51,896 $ 54,246 $ 57,294 $ 209,514 Provision (credit) for credit loss expense (5) 1,761 1,150 2,253 (825 ) 1,397 4,339 Noninterest income 18,850 (41,624 ) 12,615 20,400 18,351 10,241 Noninterest expense (5) 51,300 49,866 51,968 50,158 50,190 203,292 Income tax expense/(benefit) 3,114 (8,304 ) 1,784 5,901 4,478 2,495 Net (loss)/income attributable to Tompkins Financial Corporation 15,003 (33,354 ) 8,475 19,381 19,548 9,505 Noncontrolling interests 31 31 31 31 32 124 Basic earnings (loss) per share (4) 1.06 (2.35 ) 0.59 1.35 1.36 0.66 Diluted earnings (loss) per share (4) 1.05 (2.35 ) 0.59 1.35 1.36 0.66

Nonperforming Assets Nonaccrual loans and leases $ 62,165 $ 31,381 $ 31,333 $ 28,424 $ 28,289 $ 62,165 Loans and leases 90 days past due and accruing 101 52 34 13 25 101 Performing troubled debt restructuring* 0 0 0 0 4,530 0 Total nonperforming loans and leases 62,266 31,433 31,367 28,437 32,844 62,266 OREO 131 0 36 36 152 131 Total nonperforming assets $ 62,397 $ 31,433 $ 31,403 $ 28,473 $ 32,996 $ 62,397 *No amount shown for periods subsequent to the Company's adoption of ASU 2022-02 effective January 1, 2023.

Tompkins Financial Corporation - Summary Financial Data (Unaudited) - continued

Quarter-Ended Year-Ended Delinquency - Total loan and lease portfolio Dec-23 Sep-23 Jun-23 Mar-23 Dec-22 Dec-23 Loans and leases 30-89 days past due and accruing $ 4,210 $ 40,893 $ 20,255 $ 5,894 $ 3,172 $ 4,210 Loans and leases 90 days past due and accruing 101 52 34 13 25 101 Total loans and leases past due and accruing 4,311 40,945 20,289 5,907 3,197 4,311

Allowance for Credit Losses Balance at beginning of period $ 49,336 $ 48,545 $ 46,099 $ 45,934 $ 44,772 $ 45,934 Impact of adopting ASC 326 0 0 0 64 0 64 Provision (credit) for credit losses 2,658 968 2,419 (1,180 ) 1,352 $ 4,865 Net loan and lease (recoveries) charge-offs 410 177 (27 ) (1,281 ) 190 $ (721 ) Allowance for credit losses at end of period $ 51,584 $ 49,336 $ 48,545 $ 46,099 $ 45,934 $ 51,584 Allowance for Credit Losses - Off-Balance Sheet Exposure Balance at beginning of period $ 3,167 $ 2,985 $ 3,151 $ 2,796 $ 2,751 $ 2,796 (Credit) provision for credit losses (897 ) 182 (166 ) 355 45 $ (526 ) Allowance for credit losses at end of period $ 2,270 $ 3,167 $ 2,985 $ 3,151 $ 2,796 $ 2,270

Loan Classification - Total Portfolio Special Mention $ 50,368 $ 65,993 $ 56,305 $ 39,255 $ 49,752 $ 50,368 Substandard 72,717 56,947 61,820 46,315 48,537 72,717

Ratio Analysis

Credit Quality Nonperforming loans and leases/total loans and leases 1.11 % 0.58 % 0.59 % 0.54 % 0.62 % 1.11 % Nonperforming assets/total assets 0.80 % 0.41 % 0.41 % 0.37 % 0.43 % 0.80 % Allowance for credit losses/total loans and leases 0.92 % 0.91 % 0.91 % 0.87 % 0.87 % 0.92 % Allowance/nonperforming loans and leases 82.84 % 156.96 % 154.76 % 162.11 % 139.86 % 82.84 % Net loan and lease losses (recoveries) annualized/total average loans and leases 0.03 % 0.01 % 0.00 % (0.10) % 0.01 % (0.01) %

Capital Adequacy Tier 1 Capital (to average assets) 9.08 % 9.01 % 9.57 % 9.63 % 9.34 % 9.08 % Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets) 13.36 % 13.46 % 14.48 % 14.62 % 14.42 % 13.36 %

Profitability (period-end) Return on average assets * 0.78 % (1.73) % 0.45 % 1.03 % 1.00 % 0.12 % Return on average equity * 9.56 % (20.84) % 5.22 % 12.45 % 13.36 % 1.50 % Net interest margin (TE) * 2.82 % 2.75 % 2.83 % 2.99 % 3.02 % 2.84 % * Quarterly ratios have been annualized

Tompkins Financial Corporation - Summary Financial Data (Unaudited) - continued

Non-GAAP Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP). Where non-GAAP disclosures are used in this press release, the comparable GAAP measure, as well as reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure, is provided in the below tables. The Company believes the non-GAAP measures provide meaningful comparisons of our underlying operational performance and facilitate management's and investors' assessments of business and performance trends in comparison to others in the financial services industry. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a measure of the Company's profitability or liquidity; they are in addition to, and are not a substitute for, financial measures under GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures presented herein may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Further, the Company may utilize other measures to illustrate performance in the future. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations since they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with the Company's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Share (non-GAAP) to Common Equity Book Value Per Share (GAAP) Quarter-Ended Year-Ended Dec-23 Sep-23 Jun-23 Mar-23 Dec-22 Dec-23 Total common equity $ 668,522 $ 610,851 $ 634,967 $ 648,322 $ 615,978 $ 668,522 Less: Goodwill and intangibles 94,003 94,086 94,169 94,253 94,336 94,003 Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) 574,519 516,765 540,798 554,069 521,642 574,519 Ending shares outstanding 14,405,920 14,350,177 14,405,503 14,519,748 14,519,831 14,405,920 Tangible book value per share (Non-GAAP) $ 39.88 $ 36.01 $ 37.54 $ 38.16 $ 35.93 $ 39.88

(1) Average balances and yields on available-for-sale securities are based on historical amortized cost.

(2) Interest income includes the tax effects of taxable-equivalent adjustments using an effective income tax rate of 21% in 2023 and 2022 to increase tax exempt interest income to taxable-equivalent basis.

(3) Nonaccrual loans are included in the average asset totals presented above. Payments received on nonaccrual loans have been recognized as disclosed in Note 1 of the Company's consolidated financial statements included in Part I of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

(4) Earnings per share for the full fiscal year may not equal the sum of the quarterly earnings per share as a result of rounding of average shares.

(5) Amounts in prior periods' financial statements are reclassified when necessary to conform to the current period's presentation.

Contacts

For more information:

Stephen S. Romaine, President & CEO

Matthew Tomazin, Executive VP, CFO & Treasurer

Tompkins Financial Corporation (888) 503-5753