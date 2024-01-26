LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CBB Bancorp, Inc. ("CBB" or the "Company') (OTCQX: CBBI), the holding company of Commonwealth Business Bank, doing business as "CBB Bank" (the "Bank"), announced today net income of $7.0 million for the fourth quarter 2023 or $0.66 per diluted share, an increase of 5.0% compared to $6.7 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, in the prior quarter and a decrease of 4.5% compared to $7.3 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, in the same period last year.
Additionally, CBB reported net income for the year ended December 31, 2023 of $28.9 million, or $2.73 per diluted share, an increase of 3.4% from the $27.9 million, or $2.68 per diluted share, of net income for the year ended December 31, 2022.
OVERALL RESULTS
Net income for the fourth quarter 2023 increased from the prior quarter primarily due to higher gain on sale of SBA loans and lower noninterest expenses. The return on average assets for the fourth quarter 2023 was 1.54% compared to 1.46% for the third quarter 2023 and 1.64% for the fourth quarter 2022. The return on average equity for the fourth quarter 2023 was 11.94%, compared to 11.66% for the third quarter 2023 and 14.04% for the fourth quarter 2022. The net interest margin for the fourth quarter 2023 was 3.86%, compared to 4.01% for the third quarter 2023 and 4.59% for the fourth quarter 2022. The efficiency ratio for the fourth quarter 2023 was 49.45%, compared to 52.23% for the third quarter 2023 and 51.41% for the fourth quarter 2022.
James Hong, President and CEO, commented, "We are pleased to announce that the Bank's performance was solid in 2023 with strong liquidity, credit, and capital metrics. While the Bank has sold comparatively less SBA loans in 2023 than in 2022, the higher yield on SBA loans retained by the Bank contributed to a comparatively higher net interest income contributing to overall profitability."
INCOME STATEMENT
Net Interest Income
Net interest income for the fourth quarter 2023 was $17.2 million, a decrease of $846 thousand, or 4.7%, from the third quarter 2023, and a decrease of $2.9 million, or 14.5%, from the fourth quarter 2022. The decrease in net interest income compared with both the third quarter 2023 and the fourth quarter 2022 was primarily due to the impact of relatively higher increases in interest expenses on deposits.
Net Interest Margin
The net interest margin for the fourth quarter 2023 was 3.86%, compared to 4.01% for the third quarter 2023 and 4.59% for the fourth quarter 2022. The decrease in the net interest margin from the prior quarter and from the same quarter of 2022 is due primarily to the rising cost of funds. The cost of funds for the fourth quarter 2023 increased to 3.20% compared to 2.91% for the third quarter 2023 and 1.19% for the fourth quarter 2022.
Provision for Credit Losses
No provision for credit losses was recorded for the fourth or the third quarter 2023 or for the fourth quarter 2022. Please refer to financial tables in this press release for additional information and trends.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income in the fourth quarter 2023 was $2.0 million, an increase of $504 thousand compared to $1.46 million for the third quarter 2023, and an increase of $1.0 million compared to $0.95 million in the fourth quarter 2022. The quarter-over-quarter increase in noninterest income was primarily the result of higher gain on sale of loans. The Bank sold $21.7 million in SBA loans with an average premium of 6.7% during the fourth quarter 2023 compared to sale of $9.2 million in SBA loans with an average premium of 8.3% during the third quarter 2023. There was no sale of loans during the fourth quarter 2022.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter 2023 was $9.5 million, compared to $10.2 million for the third quarter 2023 and $10.8 million for the fourth quarter 2022. Total noninterest expenses for the full year 2023 were $40.1 million compared to $43.2 million for the full year 2022.
Salaries and employee benefits expenses totaled $5.4 million for the fourth quarter 2023 compared to $5.6 million for the third quarter 2023 and $6.2 million for the fourth quarter 2022. Salaries and employee benefits expenses for 2023 were $22.6 million compared to $27.2 million in 2022.
Income Taxes
The Company's effective tax rate for fourth quarter 2023 was 27.6% compared to 28.3% for third quarter 2023 and 28.2% for fourth quarter 2022. The effective tax rate for the year 2023 was 28.2% compared to 28.3% for 2022.
BALANCE SHEET
Investment Securities
Investment securities were $59.9 million at December 31, 2023, a decrease of $1.7 million or 2.8% at September 30, 2023, and a decrease of $12.7 million or 17.5% from December 31, 2022. The decreases were due to principal paydowns and an absence of portfolio additions during 2023. The unrealized losses on available for sale investments were approximately $0.4 million at December 31, 2023, $1.1 million at September 30, 2023, and $1.1 million at December 31, 2022, net of taxes. Management believes that the Bank currently has adequate liquidity and does not need to sell securities for liquidity purposes.
Loans Receivable
Loans receivable (including loans held-for-sale) at December 31, 2023, was $1.4 billion, an increase of $1.7 million, or 0.1% from September 30, 2023, and a decrease of $93.4 million, or 6.2%, from December 31, 2022. The slight rise in loans receivable since last quarter, paired with the reduction from the previous year, reflects the challenging loan origination landscape, influenced by diminished demand amid the prevailing high-interest rate environment.
Allowance for Credit Losses and Asset Quality
The allowance for credit losses at December 31, 2023 was $15.3 million or 1.27% of loans held-for-investment, compared to $15.6 million at September 30, 2023, or 1.27% of loans held-for-investment, and compared to $15.5 million at December 31, 2022, or 1.21% of total loans held-for-investment. Total Nonperforming assets at December 31, 2023 was $2.5 million, compared to $0.7 million at September 30, 2023, and $6.8 million at December 31, 2022. The coverage ratio of allowance for credit losses to nonperforming assets exceeded 615% at December 31, 2023.
SBA Loans Held-for-Sale
Total SBA loans held-for-sale at December 31, 2023, was $218.3 million, compared to $219.4 million at September 30 2023, and $230.4 million at December 31, 2022. We continue to assess SBA loan market premiums and plan to sell loans when it is advantageous to do so. See comments under "Noninterest Income," and Table 7 for additional SBA loan origination and sale data.
Deposits
Total deposits were $1.5 billion at December 31, 2023, down $95.7 million, or 6.2%, from September 30, 2023, and down $84.7 million, or 5.5%, from December 31, 2022. DDAs were 21.6% of total deposits at December 31, 2023, compared to 26.6% at September 30, 2023, and 30.0% at December 31, 2022. NOW and MMDA deposits comprised 16.3% of total deposits at December 31, 2023 compared to 14.7% at September 30, 2023, and 17.9% at December 31, 2022. The quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year declines in DDAs can be attributed to the higher interest rate environment. Depositors were eager to capitalize on the rising interest rates, leading to a decrease in DDAs and a simultaneous increase in CD and MMDA balances.
As of December 31, 2023, the average time deposits increased $4.6 million, or 0.6%, quarter-over-quarter, but increased $199.1 million, or 31.81%, from December 31, 2022. The change in deposit composition reflects depositors' preferences for higher paying term deposits over money market and checking accounts as rates have risen significantly since March 2022. The primary reason for the decrease in noninterest-bearing deposits during 2023 was a decline in escrow-related deposits as the higher interest rate environment caused a significant slowdown in business activities for that sector.
Borrowings
The Bank has maintained $50.0 million of Federal Home Loan Bank advances since September 30, 2022. The blended cost of FHLB advances was 0.94% as of December 31, 2023.
Capital
Stockholders' equity was $235.7 million at December 31, 2023 representing an increase of $6.8 million, or 3.0%, from $228.9 million at September 30, 2023. Tangible book value per share at December 31, 2023, was $22.03, compared with $21.39 at September 30, 2023, an increase of $0.64, or 3.0%, per share.
Each of the Company's and the Bank's regulatory capital ratios increased at December 31, 2023 when compared to September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022. Capital ratios continue to exceed the minimum levels required to be considered "Well Capitalized" under the applicable regulatory capital rules and in compliance with the fully phased-in Basel III requirements as shown on Table 11 in this press release.
The Common Equity Tier 1 Risked-Based Capital Ratios at December 31, 2023, were 18.08% and 18.05% for the Company and the Bank, respectively, and Total Capital Ratios were 19.30% and 19.27% for the Company and the Bank, respectively. The Common Equity Tier 1 Risked-Based Capital Ratios at December 31, 2022, were 14.92% and 14.87% for the Company and the Bank, respectively, and Total Capital Ratios were 16.08% and 16.03% for the Company and the Bank, respectively.
STATEMENT OF INCOME AND PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHT (Unaudited) - Table 1
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|$
|%
|December 31,
|$
|%
|December 31,
|December 31,
|$
|%
2023
2023
Change
Change
2022
Change
Change
2023
2022
Change
Change
|Interest income
$
29,624
$
29,450
$
174
0.6
%
$
24,744
$
4,880
19.7
%
$
114,986
$
80,917
$
34,069
42.1
%
|Interest expense
12,462
11,442
1,020
8.9
%
4,677
7,785
166.5
%
42,002
9,762
32,240
330.3
%
|Net interest income
17,162
18,008
(846
)
(4.7
%)
20,067
(2,905
)
(14.5
%)
72,984
71,155
1,829
2.6
%
|Provision for credit losses
-
-
-
-
-
-
100.0
%
-
1,343
(1,343
)
(100.0
%)
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
17,162
18,008
(846
)
(4.7
%)
20,067
(2,905
)
(14.5
%)
72,984
69,812
3,172
4.5
%
|Gain on sale of loans
838
419
419
100.0
%
-
838
100.0
%
3,209
7,966
(4,757
)
(59.7
%)
|SBA servicing fee income, net
690
639
51
8.0
%
491
199
40.5
%
2,423
2,447
(24
)
(1.0
%)
|Service charges and other income
436
402
34
8.5
%
457
(21
)
(4.6
%)
1,643
1,935
(292
)
(15.1
%)
|Noninterest income
1,964
1,460
504
34.5
%
948
1,016
107.2
%
7,275
12,348
(5,073
)
(41.1
%)
|Salaries and employee benefits
5,356
5,569
(213
)
(3.8
%)
6,233
(877
)
(14.1
%)
22,585
27,153
(4,568
)
(16.8
%)
|Occupancy and equipment
1,128
1,103
25
2.3
%
1,133
(5
)
(0.4
%)
4,477
4,485
(8
)
(0.2
%)
|Marketing expense
250
475
(225
)
(47.4
%)
434
(184
)
(42.4
%)
1,508
1,919
(411
)
(21.4
%)
|Professional expense
360
443
(83
)
(18.7
%)
418
(58
)
(13.9
%)
1,693
1,869
(176
)
(9.4
%)
|Merger related expense
1
5
(4
)
(80.0
%)
7
(6
)
(85.7
%)
17
177
(160
)
(90.4
%)
|Other expenses
2,362
2,574
(212
)
(8.2
%)
2,579
(217
)
(8.4
%)
9,804
7,614
2,190
28.8
%
|Noninterest expense
9,457
10,169
(712
)
(7.0
%)
10,804
(1,347
)
(12.5
%)
40,084
43,217
(3,133
)
(7.2
%)
|Income before income tax provision
9,669
9,299
370
4.0
%
10,211
(542
)
(5.3
%)
40,175
38,943
1,232
3.2
%
|Income tax provision
2,670
2,630
40
1.5
%
2,882
(212
)
(7.4
%)
11,315
11,023
292
2.6
%
|Net income
$
6,999
$
6,669
$
330
4.9
%
$
7,329
$
(330
)
(4.5
%)
$
28,860
$
27,920
$
940
3.4
%
|Effective tax rate
27.6
%
28.3
%
(0.7
%)
(2.4
%)
28.2
%
(0.6
%)
(2.2
%)
28.2
%
28.3
%
(0.1
%)
(0.5
%)
|Outstanding number of shares
10,588,136
10,588,136
-
-
10,569,601
18,535
0.2
%
10,588,136
10,569,601
18,535
0.2
%
|Weighted average shares for basic EPS
10,588,136
10,588,136
-
-
10,569,601
18,535
0.2
%
10,585,191
10,421,546
163,645
1.6
%
|Weighted average shares for diluted EPS
10,588,937
10,594,155
(5,218
)
(0.0
%)
10,600,053
(11,116
)
(0.1
%)
10,594,055
10,509,800
84,255
0.8
%
|Basic EPS
$
0.66
$
0.63
$
0.03
4.8
%
$
0.70
$
(0.04
)
(5.7
%)
$
2.73
$
2.68
$
0.05
1.9
%
|Diluted EPS
$
0.66
$
0.63
$
0.03
4.8
%
$
0.70
$
(0.04
)
(5.7
%)
$
2.72
$
2.66
$
0.06
2.3
%
|Return on average assets
1.54
%
1.46
%
0.08
%
5.5
%
1.64
%
(0.10
%)
(6.1
%)
1.59
%
1.56
%
0.03
%
1.9
%
|Return on average equity
11.94
%
11.66
%
0.28
%
2.4
%
14.04
%
(2.10
%)
(15.0
%)
12.95
%
14.09
%
(1.14
%)
(8.1
%)
|Efficiency ratio¹
49.45
%
52.23
%
(2.78
%)
(5.3
%)
51.41
%
(1.96
%)
(3.8
%)
49.94
%
51.76
%
(1.82
%)
(3.5
%)
|Yield on interest-earning assets²
6.65
%
6.55
%
0.10
%
1.5
%
5.66
%
0.99
%
17.5
%
6.48
%
4.64
%
1.84
%
39.7
%
|Cost of funds
3.20
%
2.91
%
0.29
%
10.0
%
1.19
%
2.01
%
168.9
%
2.68
%
0.62
%
2.06
%
332.3
%
|Net interest margin²
3.86
%
4.01
%
(0.15
%)
(3.7
%)
4.59
%
(0.73
%)
(15.9
%)
4.12
%
4.08
%
0.04
%
1.0
%
¹ Represents the ratio of noninterest expense less other real estate owned operations to the sum of net interest income before provision for credit losses and total noninterest income.
² Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the current statutory federal tax rate
BALANCE SHEET, CAPITAL AND OTHER DATA (Unaudited) - Table 2
(Dollars in thousands)
|December 31,
|September 30,
|$
|%
|December 31,
|$
|%
2023
2023
Change
Change
2022
Change
Change
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
$
14,282
$
11,188
$
3,094
27.7
%
$
20,134
$
(5,852
)
(29.1
%)
|Interest-earning deposits at the FRB and other banks
233,255
335,016
(101,761
)
(30.4
%)
170,839
62,416
36.5
%
|Investment securities¹
59,883
61,617
(1,734
)
(2.8
%)
72,550
(12,667
)
(17.5
%)
|Loans held-for-sale
218,258
219,355
(1,097
)
(0.5
%)
230,431
(12,173
)
(5.3
%)
|Loans held-for-investment
1,204,009
1,201,230
2,779
0.2
%
1,285,278
(81,269
)
(6.3
%)
|Less: Allowance for credit losses ("ACL")
(15,291
)
(15,284
)
(7
)
(0.0
%)
(15,525
)
234
1.5
%
|Loans held-for-investment, net
1,188,718
1,185,946
2,772
0.2
%
1,269,753
(81,035
)
(6.4
%)
|Other real estate owned ("OREO")
55
55
-
-
-
55
100.0
%
|Restricted stock investments
11,011
11,011
-
-
10,121
890
8.8
%
|Servicing assets
7,673
7,873
(200
)
(2.5
%)
9,232
(1,559
)
(16.9
%)
|Goodwill
2,185
2,185
-
-
2,185
-
-
|Intangible assets
255
267
(12
)
(4.5
%)
303
(48
)
(15.8
%)
|Other assets
24,838
24,799
39
0.2
%
26,939
(2,101
)
(7.8
%)
|Total assets
$
1,760,413
$
1,859,312
$
(98,899
)
(5.3
%)
$
1,812,487
$
(52,074
)
(2.9
%)
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Noninterest-bearing
$
305,923
$
406,033
$
(100,110
)
(24.7
%)
$
451,651
$
(145,728
)
(32.3
%)
|Interest-bearing
1,147,662
1,143,257
4,405
0.4
%
1,086,599
61,063
5.6
%
|Total deposits
1,453,585
1,549,290
(95,705
)
(6.2
%)
1,538,250
(84,665
)
(5.5
%)
|FHLB advances and other borrowing
50,000
50,000
-
-
50,000
-
-
|Other liabilities
21,114
31,141
(10,027
)
(32.2
%)
14,706
6,408
43.6
%
|Total liabilities
1,524,699
1,630,431
(105,732
)
(6.5
%)
1,602,956
(78,257
)
(4.9
%)
|Stockholders' Equity
235,714
228,881
6,833
3.0
%
209,531
26,183
12.5
%
|TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
1,760,413
$
1,859,312
$
(98,899
)
(5.3
%)
$
1,812,487
$
(52,074
)
(2.9
%)
|CAPITAL RATIOS
|Leverage ratio
|Company
12.98
%
12.53
%
0.45
%
3.6
%
11.71
%
1.27
%
10.8
%
|Bank
12.96
%
12.50
%
0.46
%
3.7
%
11.67
%
1.29
%
11.0
%
|Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|Company
18.08
%
17.61
%
0.47
%
2.6
%
14.92
%
3.16
%
21.2
%
|Bank
18.05
%
17.57
%
0.48
%
2.7
%
14.87
%
3.18
%
21.4
%
|Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|Company
18.08
%
17.61
%
0.47
%
2.6
%
14.92
%
3.16
%
21.2
%
|Bank
18.05
%
17.57
%
0.48
%
2.7
%
14.87
%
3.18
%
21.4
%
|Total risk-based capital ratio
|Company
19.30
%
18.83
%
0.46
%
2.5
%
16.08
%
3.21
%
20.0
%
|Bank
19.27
%
18.79
%
0.48
%
2.5
%
16.03
%
3.24
%
20.2
%
|Tangible book value per share
$
22.03
$
21.39
$
0.64
3.0
%
$
19.59
$
2.44
12.5
%
|Loans Held for Investments-to-Deposit ("LHFITD") ratio
82.83
%
77.53
%
5.30
%
6.8
%
83.55
%
(0.72
%)
(0.9
%)
|Net Loan-to-Deposit ("LTD") ratio
96.79
%
90.71
%
6.08
%
6.7
%
97.53
%
(0.74
%)
(0.8
%)
|Nonperforming assets
$
2,484
$
673
$
1,811
269.1
%
$
6,807
$
(4,323
)
(63.5
%)
|Nonperforming assets as a % of loans held-for-investment
0.21
%
0.06
%
0.15
%
250.0
%
0.53
%
(0.32
%)
(60.4
%)
|ACL as a % of loans held-for-investment
1.27
%
1.27
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
1.21
%
0.06
%
5.0
%
|¹ Includes AFS and HTM
FIVE-QUARTER STATEMENT OF INCOME (Unaudited) - Table 3
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
2023
2023
2023
2023
2022
|Interest income
$
29,624
$
29,450
$
28,664
$
27,248
$
24,744
|Interest expense
12,462
11,442
9,930
8,168
4,677
|Net interest income
17,162
18,008
18,734
19,080
20,067
|Provision for credit losses
-
-
-
-
-
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
17,162
18,008
18,734
19,080
20,067
|Gain on sale of loans
838
419
1,952
-
-
|SBA servicing fee income, net
690
639
440
654
491
|Service charges and other income
436
402
407
398
457
|Noninterest income
1,964
1,460
2,799
1,052
948
|Salaries and employee benefits
5,356
5,569
5,581
6,079
6,233
|Occupancy and equipment
1,128
1,103
1,122
1,124
1,133
|Marketing expense
250
475
409
374
434
|Professional expense
360
443
436
454
418
|Merger related expense
1
5
2
9
7
|Other expenses
2,362
2,574
2,633
2,235
2,579
|Noninterest expense
9,457
10,169
10,183
10,275
10,804
|Income before income tax expense
9,669
9,299
11,350
9,857
10,211
|Income tax expense
2,670
2,630
3,248
2,767
2,882
|Net income
$
6,999
$
6,669
$
8,102
$
7,090
$
7,329
|Effective tax rate
27.6
%
28.3
%
28.6
%
28.1
%
28.2
%
|Outstanding number of shares
10,588,136
10,588,136
10,588,136
10,588,136
10,569,601
|Weighted average shares for basic EPS
10,588,136
10,588,136
10,588,136
10,576,191
10,569,601
|Weighted average shares for diluted EPS
10,588,937
10,594,155
10,591,351
10,600,189
10,600,053
|Basic EPS
$
0.66
$
0.63
$
0.77
$
0.67
$
0.70
|Diluted EPS
$
0.66
$
0.63
$
0.76
$
0.67
$
0.70
FIVE-QUARTER SALARIES BENEFIT METRICS (Unaudited) - Table 4
(Dollars in thousands)
|At or for the Three Months Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
2023
2023
2023
2023
2022
|Salaries and benefits
$
5,356
$
5,569
$
5,581
$
6,079
$
6,233
|FTE at the end of period
169
172
165
170
179
|Average FTE during the period
169
168
164
174
184
|Salaries and benefits/average FTE¹
$
126
$
131
$
137
$
142
$
134
|Salaries and benefits/average assets¹
1.18
%
1.22
%
1.23
%
1.36
%
1.39
%
|Noninterest expense/average assets¹
2.08
%
2.22
%
2.25
%
2.30
%
2.41
%
|¹ Annualized
FIVE-QUARTER BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited) - Table 5
(Dollars in thousands)
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
2023
2023
2023
2023
2022
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
$
14,282
$
11,188
$
12,704
$
13,788
$
20,134
|Interest-earning deposits at the FRB and other banks
233,255
335,016
293,394
240,602
170,839
|Investment securities
59,883
61,617
66,400
68,943
72,550
|Loans held-for-sale
218,258
219,355
215,083
243,753
230,431
|Loans held-for-investment
1,204,009
1,201,230
1,201,237
1,222,867
1,285,278
|Less: Allowance for credit losses
(15,291
)
(15,284
)
(15,626
)
(15,627
)
(15,525
)
|Loans held-for-investment, net
1,188,718
1,185,946
1,185,611
1,207,240
1,269,753
|Other real estate owned
55
55
-
-
-
|Restricted stock investments
11,011
11,011
11,011
10,121
10,121
|Servicing assets
7,673
7,873
8,426
8,528
9,232
|Goodwill
2,185
2,185
2,185
2,185
2,185
|Intangible assets
255
267
279
291
303
|Other assets
24,838
24,799
24,537
25,697
26,939
|Total assets
$
1,760,413
$
1,859,312
$
1,819,630
$
1,821,148
$
1,812,487
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Noninterest-bearing
$
305,923
$
406,033
$
426,333
$
428,559
$
451,651
|Interest-bearing
1,147,662
1,143,257
1,096,078
1,108,754
1,086,599
|Total deposits
1,453,585
1,549,290
1,522,411
1,537,313
1,538,250
|FHLB advances
50,000
50,000
50,000
50,000
50,000
|Other liabilities
21,114
31,141
23,956
17,651
14,706
|Total liabilities
1,524,699
1,630,431
1,596,367
1,604,964
1,602,956
|Stockholders' Equity
235,714
228,881
223,263
216,184
209,531
|TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
1,760,413
$
1,859,312
$
1,819,630
$
1,821,148
$
1,812,487
FIVE-QUARTER LOANS RECEIVABLE COMPONENTS (Unaudited) - Table 6
(Dollars in thousands)
|December 31, 2023
|September 30, 2023
|June 30, 2023
|March 31, 2023
|December 31, 2022
|Balance
|%
|Balance
|%
|Balance
|%
|Balance
|%
|Balance
|%
|Construction
$
34,886
2.9
%
|
$
30,924
2.6
%
$
20,106
1.7
%
$
19,550
1.6
%
$
17,537
1.4
%
|Commercial real estate
1,010,495
83.9
%
1,005,735
83.7
%
1,014,785
84.5
%
1,033,124
84.5
%
1,078,588
83.9
%
|Commercial and industrial
108,123
9.0
%
113,374
9.4
%
114,106
9.4
%
114,184
9.3
%
125,298
9.7
%
|Home mortgage
44,920
3.7
%
45,452
3.8
%
45,987
3.8
%
49,155
4.0
%
52,031
4.1
%
|Consumer
630
0.1
%
616
0.1
%
1,074
0.1
%
1,049
0.1
%
6,260
0.5
%
|Gross loans held-for-investment
1,199,054
99.6
%
1,196,101
99.6
%
1,196,058
99.6
%
1,217,062
99.5
%
1,279,714
99.6
%
|Deferred loan fees/costs, net
4,955
0.4
%
5,129
0.4
%
5,179
0.4
%
5,805
0.5
%
5,564
0.4
%
|Loans held-for-investment
$
1,204,009
100.0
%
$
1,201,230
100.0
%
$
1,201,237
100.0
%
$
1,222,867
100.0
%
$
1,285,278
100.0
%
|Loans held-for-sale
$
218,258
$
219,355
$
215,083
$
243,753
$
230,431
|Total loans receivable
$
1,422,267
$
1,420,585
$
1,416,320
$
1,466,620
$
1,515,709
FIVE-QUARTER SBA LOAN PRODUCTIONS/SALES DATA (Unaudited) - Table 7
(Dollars in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
2023
2023
2023
2023
2022
2023
2022
|SBA loans held-for-sale at beginning of the quarter/year
$
219,355
$
215,083
$
243,753
$
230,431
$
186,438
$
230,431
$
158,128
|SBA loans originated/transferred from/to held-for-
|investment during the quarter/year
27,022
16,260
18,273
16,890
45,184
78,445
181,689
|SBA loans sold during the quarter/year
(21,749
)
(9,245
)
(42,437
)
-
-
(73,431
)
(101,376
)
|SBA loans principal paydown/payoff, net of advance
(6,370
)
(2,743
)
(4,506
)
(3,568
)
(1,191
)
(17,187
)
(8,010
)
|SBA loans held-for-sale at end of the quarter/year
$
218,258
$
219,355
$
215,083
$
243,753
$
230,431
$
218,258
$
230,431
|Gain on sale of SBA loans
$
838
$
419
$
1,952
$
-
$
-
$
3,209
$
7,966
|Premium on sale (weighted average)
6.7
%
8.3
%
6.8
%
-
-
7.0
%
9.5
%
|SBA loan production
$
37,821
$
24,270
$
24,013
$
21,719
$
60,746
$
107,823
$
241,179
FIVE QUARTER SBA SERVICING ASSETS AND SERVICING FEES (Unaudited) - Table 8
(Dollars in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
2023
2023
2023
2023
2022
2023
2022
|SBA servicing assets @ beginning of the quarter/year
$
7,873
$
8,426
$
8,528
$
9,232
$
10,158
$
9,232
$
10,632
|Newly added SBA servicing assets from SBA loans sold
430
182
806
-
-
1,418
2,133
|Regular quarterly/annual servicing assets amortization
(356
)
(371
)
(379
)
(403
)
(434
)
(1,509
)
(1,845
)
|SBA servicing assets amortized from SBA loans paid off/charged off
(274
)
(364
)
(529
)
(301
)
(492
)
(1,468
)
(1,688
)
|Subtotal before impairment
7,673
7,873
8,426
8,528
9,232
7,673
9,232
|Reversal of valuation allowance on servicing assets
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|SBA servicing assets @ the end of the quarter/year
$
7,673
$
7,873
$
8,426
$
8,528
$
9,232
$
7,673
$
9,232
FIVE-QUARTER DEPOSIT COMPONENTS (Unaudited) - Table 9
(Dollars in thousands)
|December 31, 2023
|September 30, 2023
|June 30, 2023
|March 31, 2023
|December 31, 2022
|Balance
|%
|Balance
|%
|Balance
|%
|Balance
|%
|Balance
|%
|Noninterest-bearing demand
$
305,923
21.1
%
$
406,033
26.2
%
$
426,333
28.0
%
$
428,559
27.9
%
$
451,651
29.4
%
|Interest-bearing demand
7,504
0.5
%
6,395
0.4
%
9,056
0.6
%
10,883
0.7
%
8,878
0.6
%
|NOW & MMDA
237,548
16.3
%
227,283
14.7
%
210,429
13.8
%
211,793
13.8
%
274,521
17.9
%
|Savings
88,689
6.1
%
78,969
5.1
%
62,324
4.1
%
62,188
4.0
%
52,845
3.4
%
|TCDs of $250K and under
315,920
21.7
%
312,704
20.2
%
298,520
19.6
%
294,074
19.1
%
278,952
18.1
%
|TCDs of $250K over
353,866
24.4
%
373,345
24.1
%
368,262
24.2
%
367,167
23.9
%
320,386
20.8
%
|Wholesale TCDs
144,135
9.9
%
144,561
9.3
%
147,487
9.7
%
162,649
10.6
%
151,017
9.8
%
|Total Deposits
$
1,453,585
100.0
%
$
1,549,290
100.0
%
$
1,522,411
100.0
%
$
1,537,313
100.0
%
$
1,538,250
100.0
%
|Recap:
|Noninterest-bearing demand
$
305,923
21.0
%
$
406,033
26.2
%
$
426,333
28.0
%
$
428,559
27.9
%
$
451,651
29.4
%
|Interest-bearing demand
7,504
0.5
%
6,395
0.4
%
9,056
0.6
%
10,883
0.7
%
8,878
0.6
%
|NOW & MMDA
237,548
16.3
%
227,283
14.7
%
210,429
13.8
%
211,793
13.8
%
274,521
17.8
%
|Savings
88,689
6.1
%
78,969
5.1
%
62,324
4.1
%
62,188
4.0
%
52,845
3.5
%
|TCDs of $250K and under
315,920
21.7
%
312,704
20.2
%
298,520
19.6
%
294,074
19.1
%
278,952
18.1
%
|Core Deposits
955,584
65.7
%
1,031,384
66.6
%
1,006,662
66.1
%
1,007,497
65.5
%
1,066,847
69.4
%
|TCDs of $250K over
353,866
24.3
%
373,345
24.1
%
368,262
24.2
%
367,167
23.9
%
320,386
20.8
%
|Wholesale TCDs
144,135
9.9
%
144,561
9.3
%
147,487
9.7
%
162,649
10.6
%
151,017
9.8
%
|Noncore Deposits
498,001
34.3
%
517,906
33.4
%
515,749
33.9
%
529,816
34.5
%
471,403
30.6
%
|Total Deposits
$
1,453,585
100.0
%
$
1,549,290
100.0
%
$
1,522,411
100.0
%
$
1,537,313
100.0
%
$
1,538,250
100.0
%
FIVE-QUARTER SELECTED LOAN AND ASSET QUALITY HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) - Table 10
(Dollars in thousands)
|4th Qtr.
|3rd Qtr.
|2nd Qtr.
|1st Qtr.
|4th Qtr.
2023
2023
2023
2023
2022
|Allowance for Credit Losses
|Balance at beginning of period
$
15,284
$
15,626
$
15,627
$
15,525
$
15,602
|CECL transition provision
-
-
-
250
-
|Provision for credit losses
-
-
-
-
-
|Charge-offs
(2
)
(350
)
(11
)
(159
)
(90
)
|Recoveries
9
8
10
11
13
|Balance at the end of period
$
15,291
$
15,284
$
15,626
$
15,627
$
15,525
|Nonperforming Assets:¹
|Over 90 days still accruing
$
399
$
2
$
39
$
-
$
6,006
|Nonaccrual loans
2,030
616
645
636
801
|Total nonperforming loans
2,429
618
684
636
6,807
|Other real estate owned
$
55
55
-
-
-
|Total nonperforming assets
$
2,484
$
673
$
684
$
636
$
6,807
|Classified Assets:¹
|Substandard
$
11,063
$
10,105
$
10,491
$
7,673
$
8,165
|Doubtful
-
-
-
-
-
|Loss
|Total classified loans
$
11,063
$
10,105
$
10,491
$
7,673
$
8,165
|Other real estate owned
$
55
55
-
-
-
|Total classified assets
$
11,118
$
10,160
$
10,491
$
7,673
$
8,165
|Performing TDR loans:¹
$
3,336
$
3,336
$
3,336
$
-
$
4,471
|Delinquent Loans:¹
|Loans 30-89 days past due
$
5,981
$
10,620
$
4,420
$
3,551
$
381
|90 days or more past due and still accruing
399
2
39
-
6,006
|Nonaccrual
2,030
616
645
636
801
|Total delinquent loans
$
8,410
$
11,238
$
5,104
$
4,187
$
7,188
|Asset Quality Ratios:
|Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans²
0.00
%
0.10
%
0.00
%
0.04
%
0.02
%
|Nonaccrual loans to loans held-for-investment
0.17
%
0.05
%
0.05
%
0.05
%
0.06
%
|Nonperforming loans to loans held-for-investment
0.20
%
0.05
%
0.06
%
0.05
%
0.53
%
|Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.14
%
0.04
%
0.04
%
0.03
%
0.38
%
|Classified loans to loans held-for-investment
0.92
%
0.84
%
0.87
%
0.63
%
0.64
%
|Classified loans to Tier 1 and ACL
4.45
%
4.18
%
4.44
%
3.35
%
3.67
%
|Classified assets to total assets
0.63
%
0.55
%
0.58
%
0.42
%
0.45
%
|Classified assets to Tier 1 and ACL
4.47
%
4.20
%
4.44
%
3.35
%
3.67
%
|ACL to loans held-for-investment
1.27
%
1.27
%
1.30
%
1.28
%
1.21
%
|ACL to nonaccrual loans
753.25
%
2481.17
%
2422.64
%
2457.08
%
1938.20
%
|ACL to nonperforming loans
629.52
%
2473.14
%
2284.50
%
2457.08
%
228.07
%
|ACL to nonperforming assets
615.58
%
2271.03
%
2284.50
%
2457.08
%
228.07
%
|Texas ratio ³
1.00
%
0.28
%
0.29
%
0.28
%
3.06
%
|1 Net of SBA guaranteed balance
|2 Includes loans held-for-sale
|3 Nonperforming assets divided by tangible common equity and ACL
|FIVE-QUARTER CAPITAL RATIOS (Unaudited) - Table 11
|Well Capitalized
|Adequately Capitalized
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|Regulatory
|BASEL III
|Requirement
|Fully Phased In
2023
2023
2023
2023
2022
|Leverage ratio
|Company
N/A
N/A
12.98
%
12.53
%
12.23
%
11.86
%
11.71
%
|Bank
5.00
%
4.00
%
12.96
%
12.50
%
12.20
%
11.82
%
11.67
%
|Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|Company
N/A
N/A
18.08
%
17.61
%
17.08
%
16.15
%
14.92
%
|Bank
6.50
%
7.00
%
18.05
%
17.57
%
17.03
%
16.10
%
14.87
%
|Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|Company
N/A
N/A
18.08
%
17.61
%
17.08
%
16.15
%
14.92
%
|Bank
8.00
%
8.50
%
18.05
%
17.57
%
17.03
%
16.10
%
14.87
%
|Total risk-based capital ratio
|Company
N/A
N/A
19.30
%
18.83
%
18.32
%
17.37
%
16.08
%
|Bank
10.00
%
10.50
%
19.27
%
18.79
%
18.27
%
17.31
%
16.03
%
|Tangible common equity/total assets
13.27
%
12.19
%
12.15
%
11.75
%
11.44
%
|Tangible common equity per share
$
22.03
$
21.39
$
20.85
$
20.18
$
19.59
|FIVE-QUARTER MARGIN ANALYSIS (Unaudited) -Table 12
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|December 31, 2023
|September 30, 2023
|June 30, 2023
|March 31, 2023
|December 31, 2022
|Avg Balance
|Interest
|Yield
|Avg Balance
|Interest
|Yield
|Avg Balance
|Interest
|Yield
|Avg Balance
|Interest
|Yield
|Avg Balance
|Interest
|Yield
|Number of Days in the Period
|INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS
|Loans Receivable¹
$
1,410,971
$
24,926
7.01
%
$
1,417,148
$
24,734
6.92
%
$
1,444,608
$
24,661
6.85
%
$
1,502,078
$
24,379
6.58
%
$
1,473,100
$
22,407
6.03
%
|Investment securities ²
60,094
563
3.72
%
64,587
577
3.54
%
67,958
595
3.51
%
70,146
577
3.34
%
73,371
552
2.98
%
|Interest-earning deposits at the FRB and other banks
288,769
3,973
5.46
%
293,081
3,994
5.41
%
258,236
3,296
5.12
%
190,692
2,178
4.63
%
180,358
1,666
3.66
%
|Other earning assets
11,011
212
7.64
%
11,011
196
7.06
%
10,825
163
6.04
%
10,121
164
6.57
%
10,121
169
6.62
%
|Total interest-earning assets ²
1,770,845
29,674
6.65
%
1,785,827
29,501
6.55
%
1,781,627
28,715
6.46
%
1,773,037
27,298
6.24
%
1,736,950
24,794
5.66
%
|NONINTEREST-EARNING ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
12,567
13,045
12,792
14,262
15,632
|Other noninterest-earning assets
32,985
33,331
34,060
36,643
38,529
|Total noninterest-earning assets
45,552
46,376
46,852
50,905
54,161
|Less: Allowance for credit losses
(15,291
)
(15,622
)
(15,627
)
(15,552
)
(15,581
)
|TOTAL ASSETS
$
1,801,106
$
1,816,581
$
1,812,852
$
1,808,390
$
1,775,530
|INTEREST-BEARING DEPOSITS
|Interest-bearing demand
$
12,657
$
7
0.22
%
$
12,347
$
6
0.19
%
$
14,522
$
7
0.19
%
$
18,021
$
9
0.20
%
$
20,352
$
10
0.19
%
|Money market
222,289
2,158
3.85
%
211,152
1,907
3.58
%
192,872
1,414
2.94
%
231,865
1,469
2.57
%
288,611
1,433
1.97
%
|Savings
82,403
664
3.20
%
70,579
494
2.78
%
63,786
324
2.04
%
55,576
164
1.20
%
61,152
96
0.62
%
|Time deposits
824,900
9,515
4.58
%
820,335
8,916
4.31
%
839,198
8,068
3.86
%
797,072
6,410
3.26
%
625,823
3,020
1.91
%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
1,142,249
12,344
4.29
%
1,114,413
11,323
4.03
%
1,110,378
9,813
3.54
%
1,102,534
8,052
2.96
%
995,938
4,559
1.82
%
|Borrowings
50,001
118
0.94
%
50,001
119
0.94
%
50,000
117
0.94
%
50,000
116
0.94
%
50,001
118
0.94
%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,192,250
12,462
4.15
%
1,164,414
11,442
3.90
%
1,160,378
9,930
3.43
%
1,152,534
8,168
2.87
%
1,045,939
4,677
1.77
%
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
350,656
397,791
411,432
425,190
507,719
|Other liabilities
25,602
27,519
20,934
16,947
14,732
|Stockholders' equity
232,598
226,857
220,108
213,719
207,140
|TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
1,801,106
$
1,816,581
$
1,812,852
$
1,808,390
$
1,775,530
|Net interest income²
$
17,212
$
18,059
$
18,785
$
19,130
$
20,117
|Net interest spread
2.50
%
2.65
%
3.03
%
3.37
%
3.89
%
|Effect of noninterest-bearing sources
1.36
%
1.36
%
1.20
%
1.01
%
0.70
%
|Net interest margin²
3.86
%
4.01
%
4.23
%
4.38
%
4.59
%
|Cost of deposits
$
1,492,905
$
12,344
3.28
%
$
1,512,204
$
11,323
2.97
%
$
1,521,810
$
9,813
2.59
%
$
1,527,724
$
8,052
2.14
%
$
1,503,657
$
4,559
1.20
%
|Cost of funds
$
1,542,906
$
12,462
3.20
%
$
1,562,205
$
11,442
2.91
%
$
1,571,810
$
9,930
2.53
%
$
1,577,724
$
8,168
2.10
%
$
1,553,658
$
4,677
1.19
%
|¹ Loan held-for-investment, plus loans held-for-sale
|² Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the current statutory federal tax rate
FIVE-QUARTER COMPONENTS OF YIELD ON LOANS (Unaudited) - Table 13
(Dollars in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|December 31, 2023
|September 30, 2023
|June 30,2023
|March 31, 2023
|December 31, 2022
|Amount
|Yield
|Amount
|Yield
|Amount
|Yield
|Amount
|Yield
|Amount
|Yield
|Contractual yield
$
24,235
6.81
%
$
23,932
6.70
%
$
23,767
6.60
%
$
23,643
6.38
%
$
21,534
5.80
%
|SBA discount accretion
845
0.24
%
921
0.25
%
1,124
0.31
%
937
0.25
%
1,172
0.32
%
|Prepayment penalties and late fees
40
0.01
%
18
0.01
%
60
0.02
%
30
0.01
%
17
0.00
%
|Amortization of net deferred costs
(194
)
-0.05
%
(137
)
-0.04
%
(290
)
-0.08
%
(231
)
-0.06
%
(316
)
-0.09
%
|As reported yield on loans
$
24,926
7.01
%
$
24,734
6.92
%
$
24,661
6.85
%
$
24,379
6.58
%
$
22,407
6.03
%
MARGIN ANALYSIS (Unaudited) - Table 14
(Dollars in thousands)
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,2023
|December 31,2022
|Avg Balance
|Interest
|Yield
|Avg Balance
|Interest
|Yield
|Number of Days in the Period
|INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS
|Loans Receivable ¹
$
1,443,379
$
98,700
6.84
%
$
1,411,715
$
74,701
5.29
%
|Investment securities ²
65,666
2,312
3.52
%
78,022
2,054
2.63
%
|Interest-earning deposits at the FRB and other banks
258,060
13,441
5.21
%
250,532