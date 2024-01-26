LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CBB Bancorp, Inc. ("CBB" or the "Company') (OTCQX: CBBI), the holding company of Commonwealth Business Bank, doing business as "CBB Bank" (the "Bank"), announced today net income of $7.0 million for the fourth quarter 2023 or $0.66 per diluted share, an increase of 5.0% compared to $6.7 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, in the prior quarter and a decrease of 4.5% compared to $7.3 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, in the same period last year.

Additionally, CBB reported net income for the year ended December 31, 2023 of $28.9 million, or $2.73 per diluted share, an increase of 3.4% from the $27.9 million, or $2.68 per diluted share, of net income for the year ended December 31, 2022.

OVERALL RESULTS

Net income for the fourth quarter 2023 increased from the prior quarter primarily due to higher gain on sale of SBA loans and lower noninterest expenses. The return on average assets for the fourth quarter 2023 was 1.54% compared to 1.46% for the third quarter 2023 and 1.64% for the fourth quarter 2022. The return on average equity for the fourth quarter 2023 was 11.94%, compared to 11.66% for the third quarter 2023 and 14.04% for the fourth quarter 2022. The net interest margin for the fourth quarter 2023 was 3.86%, compared to 4.01% for the third quarter 2023 and 4.59% for the fourth quarter 2022. The efficiency ratio for the fourth quarter 2023 was 49.45%, compared to 52.23% for the third quarter 2023 and 51.41% for the fourth quarter 2022.

James Hong, President and CEO, commented, "We are pleased to announce that the Bank's performance was solid in 2023 with strong liquidity, credit, and capital metrics. While the Bank has sold comparatively less SBA loans in 2023 than in 2022, the higher yield on SBA loans retained by the Bank contributed to a comparatively higher net interest income contributing to overall profitability."

INCOME STATEMENT

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the fourth quarter 2023 was $17.2 million, a decrease of $846 thousand, or 4.7%, from the third quarter 2023, and a decrease of $2.9 million, or 14.5%, from the fourth quarter 2022. The decrease in net interest income compared with both the third quarter 2023 and the fourth quarter 2022 was primarily due to the impact of relatively higher increases in interest expenses on deposits.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin for the fourth quarter 2023 was 3.86%, compared to 4.01% for the third quarter 2023 and 4.59% for the fourth quarter 2022. The decrease in the net interest margin from the prior quarter and from the same quarter of 2022 is due primarily to the rising cost of funds. The cost of funds for the fourth quarter 2023 increased to 3.20% compared to 2.91% for the third quarter 2023 and 1.19% for the fourth quarter 2022.

Provision for Credit Losses

No provision for credit losses was recorded for the fourth or the third quarter 2023 or for the fourth quarter 2022. Please refer to financial tables in this press release for additional information and trends.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income in the fourth quarter 2023 was $2.0 million, an increase of $504 thousand compared to $1.46 million for the third quarter 2023, and an increase of $1.0 million compared to $0.95 million in the fourth quarter 2022. The quarter-over-quarter increase in noninterest income was primarily the result of higher gain on sale of loans. The Bank sold $21.7 million in SBA loans with an average premium of 6.7% during the fourth quarter 2023 compared to sale of $9.2 million in SBA loans with an average premium of 8.3% during the third quarter 2023. There was no sale of loans during the fourth quarter 2022.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter 2023 was $9.5 million, compared to $10.2 million for the third quarter 2023 and $10.8 million for the fourth quarter 2022. Total noninterest expenses for the full year 2023 were $40.1 million compared to $43.2 million for the full year 2022.

Salaries and employee benefits expenses totaled $5.4 million for the fourth quarter 2023 compared to $5.6 million for the third quarter 2023 and $6.2 million for the fourth quarter 2022. Salaries and employee benefits expenses for 2023 were $22.6 million compared to $27.2 million in 2022.

Income Taxes

The Company's effective tax rate for fourth quarter 2023 was 27.6% compared to 28.3% for third quarter 2023 and 28.2% for fourth quarter 2022. The effective tax rate for the year 2023 was 28.2% compared to 28.3% for 2022.

BALANCE SHEET

Investment Securities

Investment securities were $59.9 million at December 31, 2023, a decrease of $1.7 million or 2.8% at September 30, 2023, and a decrease of $12.7 million or 17.5% from December 31, 2022. The decreases were due to principal paydowns and an absence of portfolio additions during 2023. The unrealized losses on available for sale investments were approximately $0.4 million at December 31, 2023, $1.1 million at September 30, 2023, and $1.1 million at December 31, 2022, net of taxes. Management believes that the Bank currently has adequate liquidity and does not need to sell securities for liquidity purposes.

Loans Receivable

Loans receivable (including loans held-for-sale) at December 31, 2023, was $1.4 billion, an increase of $1.7 million, or 0.1% from September 30, 2023, and a decrease of $93.4 million, or 6.2%, from December 31, 2022. The slight rise in loans receivable since last quarter, paired with the reduction from the previous year, reflects the challenging loan origination landscape, influenced by diminished demand amid the prevailing high-interest rate environment.

Allowance for Credit Losses and Asset Quality

The allowance for credit losses at December 31, 2023 was $15.3 million or 1.27% of loans held-for-investment, compared to $15.6 million at September 30, 2023, or 1.27% of loans held-for-investment, and compared to $15.5 million at December 31, 2022, or 1.21% of total loans held-for-investment. Total Nonperforming assets at December 31, 2023 was $2.5 million, compared to $0.7 million at September 30, 2023, and $6.8 million at December 31, 2022. The coverage ratio of allowance for credit losses to nonperforming assets exceeded 615% at December 31, 2023.

SBA Loans Held-for-Sale

Total SBA loans held-for-sale at December 31, 2023, was $218.3 million, compared to $219.4 million at September 30 2023, and $230.4 million at December 31, 2022. We continue to assess SBA loan market premiums and plan to sell loans when it is advantageous to do so. See comments under "Noninterest Income," and Table 7 for additional SBA loan origination and sale data.

Deposits

Total deposits were $1.5 billion at December 31, 2023, down $95.7 million, or 6.2%, from September 30, 2023, and down $84.7 million, or 5.5%, from December 31, 2022. DDAs were 21.6% of total deposits at December 31, 2023, compared to 26.6% at September 30, 2023, and 30.0% at December 31, 2022. NOW and MMDA deposits comprised 16.3% of total deposits at December 31, 2023 compared to 14.7% at September 30, 2023, and 17.9% at December 31, 2022. The quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year declines in DDAs can be attributed to the higher interest rate environment. Depositors were eager to capitalize on the rising interest rates, leading to a decrease in DDAs and a simultaneous increase in CD and MMDA balances.

As of December 31, 2023, the average time deposits increased $4.6 million, or 0.6%, quarter-over-quarter, but increased $199.1 million, or 31.81%, from December 31, 2022. The change in deposit composition reflects depositors' preferences for higher paying term deposits over money market and checking accounts as rates have risen significantly since March 2022. The primary reason for the decrease in noninterest-bearing deposits during 2023 was a decline in escrow-related deposits as the higher interest rate environment caused a significant slowdown in business activities for that sector.

Borrowings

The Bank has maintained $50.0 million of Federal Home Loan Bank advances since September 30, 2022. The blended cost of FHLB advances was 0.94% as of December 31, 2023.

Capital

Stockholders' equity was $235.7 million at December 31, 2023 representing an increase of $6.8 million, or 3.0%, from $228.9 million at September 30, 2023. Tangible book value per share at December 31, 2023, was $22.03, compared with $21.39 at September 30, 2023, an increase of $0.64, or 3.0%, per share.

Each of the Company's and the Bank's regulatory capital ratios increased at December 31, 2023 when compared to September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022. Capital ratios continue to exceed the minimum levels required to be considered "Well Capitalized" under the applicable regulatory capital rules and in compliance with the fully phased-in Basel III requirements as shown on Table 11 in this press release.

The Common Equity Tier 1 Risked-Based Capital Ratios at December 31, 2023, were 18.08% and 18.05% for the Company and the Bank, respectively, and Total Capital Ratios were 19.30% and 19.27% for the Company and the Bank, respectively. The Common Equity Tier 1 Risked-Based Capital Ratios at December 31, 2022, were 14.92% and 14.87% for the Company and the Bank, respectively, and Total Capital Ratios were 16.08% and 16.03% for the Company and the Bank, respectively.

About CBB Bancorp, Inc.:

CBB Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company of Commonwealth Business Bank, a full-service commercial bank which specializes in loans to small-to-medium-sized businesses and does business as "CBB Bank." As of December 31, 2023, the Bank had eleven full-service banking offices in Los Angeles and Orange Counties in California, Dallas County in Texas and Honolulu, Hawaii; two SBA regional offices in Los Angeles and Dallas Counties; and loan production offices in Georgia and Washington. For additional information, please go to www.cbb-bank.com under the tab "About Us" and select "Investors Relations" to see the 4Q 2023 Overview.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. CBB Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") intends that such forward-looking statements be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Future events are difficult to predict, and the expectations described herein are necessarily subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those described herein. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management's views as of any subsequent date. Factors that might cause actual results to differ materially from those presented, either expressed or implied, in this news release include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to successfully execute its business plans and achieve its objectives; changes in general economic and financial market conditions, either nationally or locally in areas in which the Company conducts its operations; changes in interest rates; continuing consolidation in the financial services industry; new litigation or changes in existing litigation; increased competitive challenges and expanding product and pricing pressures among financial institutions; legislation or regulatory changes which adversely affect the Company's operations or business; loss of key personnel; and changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other regulatory agencies.

The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except to the extent required by law.

Schedules and Financial Data: All tables and data to follow

STATEMENT OF INCOME AND PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHT (Unaudited) - Table 1 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, $ % December 31, $ % December 31, December 31, $ % 2023 2023 Change Change 2022 Change Change 2023 2022 Change Change Interest income $ 29,624 $ 29,450 $ 174 0.6 % $ 24,744 $ 4,880 19.7 % $ 114,986 $ 80,917 $ 34,069 42.1 % Interest expense 12,462 11,442 1,020 8.9 % 4,677 7,785 166.5 % 42,002 9,762 32,240 330.3 % Net interest income 17,162 18,008 (846 ) (4.7 %) 20,067 (2,905 ) (14.5 %) 72,984 71,155 1,829 2.6 % Provision for credit losses - - - - - - 100.0 % - 1,343 (1,343 ) (100.0 %) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 17,162 18,008 (846 ) (4.7 %) 20,067 (2,905 ) (14.5 %) 72,984 69,812 3,172 4.5 % Gain on sale of loans 838 419 419 100.0 % - 838 100.0 % 3,209 7,966 (4,757 ) (59.7 %) SBA servicing fee income, net 690 639 51 8.0 % 491 199 40.5 % 2,423 2,447 (24 ) (1.0 %) Service charges and other income 436 402 34 8.5 % 457 (21 ) (4.6 %) 1,643 1,935 (292 ) (15.1 %) Noninterest income 1,964 1,460 504 34.5 % 948 1,016 107.2 % 7,275 12,348 (5,073 ) (41.1 %) Salaries and employee benefits 5,356 5,569 (213 ) (3.8 %) 6,233 (877 ) (14.1 %) 22,585 27,153 (4,568 ) (16.8 %) Occupancy and equipment 1,128 1,103 25 2.3 % 1,133 (5 ) (0.4 %) 4,477 4,485 (8 ) (0.2 %) Marketing expense 250 475 (225 ) (47.4 %) 434 (184 ) (42.4 %) 1,508 1,919 (411 ) (21.4 %) Professional expense 360 443 (83 ) (18.7 %) 418 (58 ) (13.9 %) 1,693 1,869 (176 ) (9.4 %) Merger related expense 1 5 (4 ) (80.0 %) 7 (6 ) (85.7 %) 17 177 (160 ) (90.4 %) Other expenses 2,362 2,574 (212 ) (8.2 %) 2,579 (217 ) (8.4 %) 9,804 7,614 2,190 28.8 % Noninterest expense 9,457 10,169 (712 ) (7.0 %) 10,804 (1,347 ) (12.5 %) 40,084 43,217 (3,133 ) (7.2 %) Income before income tax provision 9,669 9,299 370 4.0 % 10,211 (542 ) (5.3 %) 40,175 38,943 1,232 3.2 % Income tax provision 2,670 2,630 40 1.5 % 2,882 (212 ) (7.4 %) 11,315 11,023 292 2.6 % Net income $ 6,999 $ 6,669 $ 330 4.9 % $ 7,329 $ (330 ) (4.5 %) $ 28,860 $ 27,920 $ 940 3.4 % Effective tax rate 27.6 % 28.3 % (0.7 %) (2.4 %) 28.2 % (0.6 %) (2.2 %) 28.2 % 28.3 % (0.1 %) (0.5 %) Outstanding number of shares 10,588,136 10,588,136 - - 10,569,601 18,535 0.2 % 10,588,136 10,569,601 18,535 0.2 % Weighted average shares for basic EPS 10,588,136 10,588,136 - - 10,569,601 18,535 0.2 % 10,585,191 10,421,546 163,645 1.6 % Weighted average shares for diluted EPS 10,588,937 10,594,155 (5,218 ) (0.0 %) 10,600,053 (11,116 ) (0.1 %) 10,594,055 10,509,800 84,255 0.8 % Basic EPS $ 0.66 $ 0.63 $ 0.03 4.8 % $ 0.70 $ (0.04 ) (5.7 %) $ 2.73 $ 2.68 $ 0.05 1.9 % Diluted EPS $ 0.66 $ 0.63 $ 0.03 4.8 % $ 0.70 $ (0.04 ) (5.7 %) $ 2.72 $ 2.66 $ 0.06 2.3 % Return on average assets 1.54 % 1.46 % 0.08 % 5.5 % 1.64 % (0.10 %) (6.1 %) 1.59 % 1.56 % 0.03 % 1.9 % Return on average equity 11.94 % 11.66 % 0.28 % 2.4 % 14.04 % (2.10 %) (15.0 %) 12.95 % 14.09 % (1.14 %) (8.1 %) Efficiency ratio¹ 49.45 % 52.23 % (2.78 %) (5.3 %) 51.41 % (1.96 %) (3.8 %) 49.94 % 51.76 % (1.82 %) (3.5 %) Yield on interest-earning assets² 6.65 % 6.55 % 0.10 % 1.5 % 5.66 % 0.99 % 17.5 % 6.48 % 4.64 % 1.84 % 39.7 % Cost of funds 3.20 % 2.91 % 0.29 % 10.0 % 1.19 % 2.01 % 168.9 % 2.68 % 0.62 % 2.06 % 332.3 % Net interest margin² 3.86 % 4.01 % (0.15 %) (3.7 %) 4.59 % (0.73 %) (15.9 %) 4.12 % 4.08 % 0.04 % 1.0 % ¹ Represents the ratio of noninterest expense less other real estate owned operations to the sum of net interest income before provision for credit losses and total noninterest income. ² Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the current statutory federal tax rate

BALANCE SHEET, CAPITAL AND OTHER DATA (Unaudited) - Table 2 (Dollars in thousands) December 31, September 30, $ % December 31, $ % 2023 2023 Change Change 2022 Change Change ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 14,282 $ 11,188 $ 3,094 27.7 % $ 20,134 $ (5,852 ) (29.1 %) Interest-earning deposits at the FRB and other banks 233,255 335,016 (101,761 ) (30.4 %) 170,839 62,416 36.5 % Investment securities¹ 59,883 61,617 (1,734 ) (2.8 %) 72,550 (12,667 ) (17.5 %) Loans held-for-sale 218,258 219,355 (1,097 ) (0.5 %) 230,431 (12,173 ) (5.3 %) Loans held-for-investment 1,204,009 1,201,230 2,779 0.2 % 1,285,278 (81,269 ) (6.3 %) Less: Allowance for credit losses ("ACL") (15,291 ) (15,284 ) (7 ) (0.0 %) (15,525 ) 234 1.5 % Loans held-for-investment, net 1,188,718 1,185,946 2,772 0.2 % 1,269,753 (81,035 ) (6.4 %) Other real estate owned ("OREO") 55 55 - - - 55 100.0 % Restricted stock investments 11,011 11,011 - - 10,121 890 8.8 % Servicing assets 7,673 7,873 (200 ) (2.5 %) 9,232 (1,559 ) (16.9 %) Goodwill 2,185 2,185 - - 2,185 - - Intangible assets 255 267 (12 ) (4.5 %) 303 (48 ) (15.8 %) Other assets 24,838 24,799 39 0.2 % 26,939 (2,101 ) (7.8 %) Total assets $ 1,760,413 $ 1,859,312 $ (98,899 ) (5.3 %) $ 1,812,487 $ (52,074 ) (2.9 %) LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Noninterest-bearing $ 305,923 $ 406,033 $ (100,110 ) (24.7 %) $ 451,651 $ (145,728 ) (32.3 %) Interest-bearing 1,147,662 1,143,257 4,405 0.4 % 1,086,599 61,063 5.6 % Total deposits 1,453,585 1,549,290 (95,705 ) (6.2 %) 1,538,250 (84,665 ) (5.5 %) FHLB advances and other borrowing 50,000 50,000 - - 50,000 - - Other liabilities 21,114 31,141 (10,027 ) (32.2 %) 14,706 6,408 43.6 % Total liabilities 1,524,699 1,630,431 (105,732 ) (6.5 %) 1,602,956 (78,257 ) (4.9 %) Stockholders' Equity 235,714 228,881 6,833 3.0 % 209,531 26,183 12.5 % TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,760,413 $ 1,859,312 $ (98,899 ) (5.3 %) $ 1,812,487 $ (52,074 ) (2.9 %) CAPITAL RATIOS Leverage ratio Company 12.98 % 12.53 % 0.45 % 3.6 % 11.71 % 1.27 % 10.8 % Bank 12.96 % 12.50 % 0.46 % 3.7 % 11.67 % 1.29 % 11.0 % Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio Company 18.08 % 17.61 % 0.47 % 2.6 % 14.92 % 3.16 % 21.2 % Bank 18.05 % 17.57 % 0.48 % 2.7 % 14.87 % 3.18 % 21.4 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio Company 18.08 % 17.61 % 0.47 % 2.6 % 14.92 % 3.16 % 21.2 % Bank 18.05 % 17.57 % 0.48 % 2.7 % 14.87 % 3.18 % 21.4 % Total risk-based capital ratio Company 19.30 % 18.83 % 0.46 % 2.5 % 16.08 % 3.21 % 20.0 % Bank 19.27 % 18.79 % 0.48 % 2.5 % 16.03 % 3.24 % 20.2 % Tangible book value per share $ 22.03 $ 21.39 $ 0.64 3.0 % $ 19.59 $ 2.44 12.5 % Loans Held for Investments-to-Deposit ("LHFITD") ratio 82.83 % 77.53 % 5.30 % 6.8 % 83.55 % (0.72 %) (0.9 %) Net Loan-to-Deposit ("LTD") ratio 96.79 % 90.71 % 6.08 % 6.7 % 97.53 % (0.74 %) (0.8 %) Nonperforming assets $ 2,484 $ 673 $ 1,811 269.1 % $ 6,807 $ (4,323 ) (63.5 %) Nonperforming assets as a % of loans held-for-investment 0.21 % 0.06 % 0.15 % 250.0 % 0.53 % (0.32 %) (60.4 %) ACL as a % of loans held-for-investment 1.27 % 1.27 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 1.21 % 0.06 % 5.0 % ¹ Includes AFS and HTM

FIVE-QUARTER STATEMENT OF INCOME (Unaudited) - Table 3 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 Interest income $ 29,624 $ 29,450 $ 28,664 $ 27,248 $ 24,744 Interest expense 12,462 11,442 9,930 8,168 4,677 Net interest income 17,162 18,008 18,734 19,080 20,067 Provision for credit losses - - - - - Net interest income after provision for credit losses 17,162 18,008 18,734 19,080 20,067 Gain on sale of loans 838 419 1,952 - - SBA servicing fee income, net 690 639 440 654 491 Service charges and other income 436 402 407 398 457 Noninterest income 1,964 1,460 2,799 1,052 948 Salaries and employee benefits 5,356 5,569 5,581 6,079 6,233 Occupancy and equipment 1,128 1,103 1,122 1,124 1,133 Marketing expense 250 475 409 374 434 Professional expense 360 443 436 454 418 Merger related expense 1 5 2 9 7 Other expenses 2,362 2,574 2,633 2,235 2,579 Noninterest expense 9,457 10,169 10,183 10,275 10,804 Income before income tax expense 9,669 9,299 11,350 9,857 10,211 Income tax expense 2,670 2,630 3,248 2,767 2,882 Net income $ 6,999 $ 6,669 $ 8,102 $ 7,090 $ 7,329 Effective tax rate 27.6 % 28.3 % 28.6 % 28.1 % 28.2 % Outstanding number of shares 10,588,136 10,588,136 10,588,136 10,588,136 10,569,601 Weighted average shares for basic EPS 10,588,136 10,588,136 10,588,136 10,576,191 10,569,601 Weighted average shares for diluted EPS 10,588,937 10,594,155 10,591,351 10,600,189 10,600,053 Basic EPS $ 0.66 $ 0.63 $ 0.77 $ 0.67 $ 0.70 Diluted EPS $ 0.66 $ 0.63 $ 0.76 $ 0.67 $ 0.70

FIVE-QUARTER SALARIES BENEFIT METRICS (Unaudited) - Table 4 (Dollars in thousands) At or for the Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 Salaries and benefits $ 5,356 $ 5,569 $ 5,581 $ 6,079 $ 6,233 FTE at the end of period 169 172 165 170 179 Average FTE during the period 169 168 164 174 184 Salaries and benefits/average FTE¹ $ 126 $ 131 $ 137 $ 142 $ 134 Salaries and benefits/average assets¹ 1.18 % 1.22 % 1.23 % 1.36 % 1.39 % Noninterest expense/average assets¹ 2.08 % 2.22 % 2.25 % 2.30 % 2.41 % ¹ Annualized

FIVE-QUARTER BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited) - Table 5 (Dollars in thousands) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 14,282 $ 11,188 $ 12,704 $ 13,788 $ 20,134 Interest-earning deposits at the FRB and other banks 233,255 335,016 293,394 240,602 170,839 Investment securities 59,883 61,617 66,400 68,943 72,550 Loans held-for-sale 218,258 219,355 215,083 243,753 230,431 Loans held-for-investment 1,204,009 1,201,230 1,201,237 1,222,867 1,285,278 Less: Allowance for credit losses (15,291 ) (15,284 ) (15,626 ) (15,627 ) (15,525 ) Loans held-for-investment, net 1,188,718 1,185,946 1,185,611 1,207,240 1,269,753 Other real estate owned 55 55 - - - Restricted stock investments 11,011 11,011 11,011 10,121 10,121 Servicing assets 7,673 7,873 8,426 8,528 9,232 Goodwill 2,185 2,185 2,185 2,185 2,185 Intangible assets 255 267 279 291 303 Other assets 24,838 24,799 24,537 25,697 26,939 Total assets $ 1,760,413 $ 1,859,312 $ 1,819,630 $ 1,821,148 $ 1,812,487 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Noninterest-bearing $ 305,923 $ 406,033 $ 426,333 $ 428,559 $ 451,651 Interest-bearing 1,147,662 1,143,257 1,096,078 1,108,754 1,086,599 Total deposits 1,453,585 1,549,290 1,522,411 1,537,313 1,538,250 FHLB advances 50,000 50,000 50,000 50,000 50,000 Other liabilities 21,114 31,141 23,956 17,651 14,706 Total liabilities 1,524,699 1,630,431 1,596,367 1,604,964 1,602,956 Stockholders' Equity 235,714 228,881 223,263 216,184 209,531 TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,760,413 $ 1,859,312 $ 1,819,630 $ 1,821,148 $ 1,812,487

FIVE-QUARTER LOANS RECEIVABLE COMPONENTS (Unaudited) - Table 6 (Dollars in thousands) December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Balance % Balance % Balance % Balance % Balance % Construction $ 34,886 2.9 % $ 30,924 2.6 % $ 20,106 1.7 % $ 19,550 1.6 % $ 17,537 1.4 % Commercial real estate 1,010,495 83.9 % 1,005,735 83.7 % 1,014,785 84.5 % 1,033,124 84.5 % 1,078,588 83.9 % Commercial and industrial 108,123 9.0 % 113,374 9.4 % 114,106 9.4 % 114,184 9.3 % 125,298 9.7 % Home mortgage 44,920 3.7 % 45,452 3.8 % 45,987 3.8 % 49,155 4.0 % 52,031 4.1 % Consumer 630 0.1 % 616 0.1 % 1,074 0.1 % 1,049 0.1 % 6,260 0.5 % Gross loans held-for-investment 1,199,054 99.6 % 1,196,101 99.6 % 1,196,058 99.6 % 1,217,062 99.5 % 1,279,714 99.6 % Deferred loan fees/costs, net 4,955 0.4 % 5,129 0.4 % 5,179 0.4 % 5,805 0.5 % 5,564 0.4 % Loans held-for-investment $ 1,204,009 100.0 % $ 1,201,230 100.0 % $ 1,201,237 100.0 % $ 1,222,867 100.0 % $ 1,285,278 100.0 % Loans held-for-sale $ 218,258 $ 219,355 $ 215,083 $ 243,753 $ 230,431 Total loans receivable $ 1,422,267 $ 1,420,585 $ 1,416,320 $ 1,466,620 $ 1,515,709

FIVE-QUARTER SBA LOAN PRODUCTIONS/SALES DATA (Unaudited) - Table 7 (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 SBA loans held-for-sale at beginning of the quarter/year $ 219,355 $ 215,083 $ 243,753 $ 230,431 $ 186,438 $ 230,431 $ 158,128 SBA loans originated/transferred from/to held-for- investment during the quarter/year 27,022 16,260 18,273 16,890 45,184 78,445 181,689 SBA loans sold during the quarter/year (21,749 ) (9,245 ) (42,437 ) - - (73,431 ) (101,376 ) SBA loans principal paydown/payoff, net of advance (6,370 ) (2,743 ) (4,506 ) (3,568 ) (1,191 ) (17,187 ) (8,010 ) SBA loans held-for-sale at end of the quarter/year $ 218,258 $ 219,355 $ 215,083 $ 243,753 $ 230,431 $ 218,258 $ 230,431 Gain on sale of SBA loans $ 838 $ 419 $ 1,952 $ - $ - $ 3,209 $ 7,966 Premium on sale (weighted average) 6.7 % 8.3 % 6.8 % - - 7.0 % 9.5 % SBA loan production $ 37,821 $ 24,270 $ 24,013 $ 21,719 $ 60,746 $ 107,823 $ 241,179

FIVE QUARTER SBA SERVICING ASSETS AND SERVICING FEES (Unaudited) - Table 8 (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 SBA servicing assets @ beginning of the quarter/year $ 7,873 $ 8,426 $ 8,528 $ 9,232 $ 10,158 $ 9,232 $ 10,632 Newly added SBA servicing assets from SBA loans sold 430 182 806 - - 1,418 2,133 Regular quarterly/annual servicing assets amortization (356 ) (371 ) (379 ) (403 ) (434 ) (1,509 ) (1,845 ) SBA servicing assets amortized from SBA loans paid off/charged off (274 ) (364 ) (529 ) (301 ) (492 ) (1,468 ) (1,688 ) Subtotal before impairment 7,673 7,873 8,426 8,528 9,232 7,673 9,232 Reversal of valuation allowance on servicing assets - - - - - - - SBA servicing assets @ the end of the quarter/year $ 7,673 $ 7,873 $ 8,426 $ 8,528 $ 9,232 $ 7,673 $ 9,232

FIVE-QUARTER DEPOSIT COMPONENTS (Unaudited) - Table 9 (Dollars in thousands) December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Balance % Balance % Balance % Balance % Balance % Noninterest-bearing demand $ 305,923 21.1 % $ 406,033 26.2 % $ 426,333 28.0 % $ 428,559 27.9 % $ 451,651 29.4 % Interest-bearing demand 7,504 0.5 % 6,395 0.4 % 9,056 0.6 % 10,883 0.7 % 8,878 0.6 % NOW & MMDA 237,548 16.3 % 227,283 14.7 % 210,429 13.8 % 211,793 13.8 % 274,521 17.9 % Savings 88,689 6.1 % 78,969 5.1 % 62,324 4.1 % 62,188 4.0 % 52,845 3.4 % TCDs of $250K and under 315,920 21.7 % 312,704 20.2 % 298,520 19.6 % 294,074 19.1 % 278,952 18.1 % TCDs of $250K over 353,866 24.4 % 373,345 24.1 % 368,262 24.2 % 367,167 23.9 % 320,386 20.8 % Wholesale TCDs 144,135 9.9 % 144,561 9.3 % 147,487 9.7 % 162,649 10.6 % 151,017 9.8 % Total Deposits $ 1,453,585 100.0 % $ 1,549,290 100.0 % $ 1,522,411 100.0 % $ 1,537,313 100.0 % $ 1,538,250 100.0 % Recap: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 305,923 21.0 % $ 406,033 26.2 % $ 426,333 28.0 % $ 428,559 27.9 % $ 451,651 29.4 % Interest-bearing demand 7,504 0.5 % 6,395 0.4 % 9,056 0.6 % 10,883 0.7 % 8,878 0.6 % NOW & MMDA 237,548 16.3 % 227,283 14.7 % 210,429 13.8 % 211,793 13.8 % 274,521 17.8 % Savings 88,689 6.1 % 78,969 5.1 % 62,324 4.1 % 62,188 4.0 % 52,845 3.5 % TCDs of $250K and under 315,920 21.7 % 312,704 20.2 % 298,520 19.6 % 294,074 19.1 % 278,952 18.1 % Core Deposits 955,584 65.7 % 1,031,384 66.6 % 1,006,662 66.1 % 1,007,497 65.5 % 1,066,847 69.4 % TCDs of $250K over 353,866 24.3 % 373,345 24.1 % 368,262 24.2 % 367,167 23.9 % 320,386 20.8 % Wholesale TCDs 144,135 9.9 % 144,561 9.3 % 147,487 9.7 % 162,649 10.6 % 151,017 9.8 % Noncore Deposits 498,001 34.3 % 517,906 33.4 % 515,749 33.9 % 529,816 34.5 % 471,403 30.6 % Total Deposits $ 1,453,585 100.0 % $ 1,549,290 100.0 % $ 1,522,411 100.0 % $ 1,537,313 100.0 % $ 1,538,250 100.0 %

FIVE-QUARTER SELECTED LOAN AND ASSET QUALITY HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) - Table 10 (Dollars in thousands) 4th Qtr. 3rd Qtr. 2nd Qtr. 1st Qtr. 4th Qtr. 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 Allowance for Credit Losses Balance at beginning of period $ 15,284 $ 15,626 $ 15,627 $ 15,525 $ 15,602 CECL transition provision - - - 250 - Provision for credit losses - - - - - Charge-offs (2 ) (350 ) (11 ) (159 ) (90 ) Recoveries 9 8 10 11 13 Balance at the end of period $ 15,291 $ 15,284 $ 15,626 $ 15,627 $ 15,525 Nonperforming Assets:¹ Over 90 days still accruing $ 399 $ 2 $ 39 $ - $ 6,006 Nonaccrual loans 2,030 616 645 636 801 Total nonperforming loans 2,429 618 684 636 6,807 Other real estate owned $ 55 55 - - - Total nonperforming assets $ 2,484 $ 673 $ 684 $ 636 $ 6,807 Classified Assets:¹ Substandard $ 11,063 $ 10,105 $ 10,491 $ 7,673 $ 8,165 Doubtful - - - - - Loss Total classified loans $ 11,063 $ 10,105 $ 10,491 $ 7,673 $ 8,165 Other real estate owned $ 55 55 - - - Total classified assets $ 11,118 $ 10,160 $ 10,491 $ 7,673 $ 8,165 Performing TDR loans:¹ $ 3,336 $ 3,336 $ 3,336 $ - $ 4,471 Delinquent Loans:¹ Loans 30-89 days past due $ 5,981 $ 10,620 $ 4,420 $ 3,551 $ 381 90 days or more past due and still accruing 399 2 39 - 6,006 Nonaccrual 2,030 616 645 636 801 Total delinquent loans $ 8,410 $ 11,238 $ 5,104 $ 4,187 $ 7,188 Asset Quality Ratios: Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans² 0.00 % 0.10 % 0.00 % 0.04 % 0.02 % Nonaccrual loans to loans held-for-investment 0.17 % 0.05 % 0.05 % 0.05 % 0.06 % Nonperforming loans to loans held-for-investment 0.20 % 0.05 % 0.06 % 0.05 % 0.53 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.14 % 0.04 % 0.04 % 0.03 % 0.38 % Classified loans to loans held-for-investment 0.92 % 0.84 % 0.87 % 0.63 % 0.64 % Classified loans to Tier 1 and ACL 4.45 % 4.18 % 4.44 % 3.35 % 3.67 % Classified assets to total assets 0.63 % 0.55 % 0.58 % 0.42 % 0.45 % Classified assets to Tier 1 and ACL 4.47 % 4.20 % 4.44 % 3.35 % 3.67 % ACL to loans held-for-investment 1.27 % 1.27 % 1.30 % 1.28 % 1.21 % ACL to nonaccrual loans 753.25 % 2481.17 % 2422.64 % 2457.08 % 1938.20 % ACL to nonperforming loans 629.52 % 2473.14 % 2284.50 % 2457.08 % 228.07 % ACL to nonperforming assets 615.58 % 2271.03 % 2284.50 % 2457.08 % 228.07 % Texas ratio ³ 1.00 % 0.28 % 0.29 % 0.28 % 3.06 % 1 Net of SBA guaranteed balance 2 Includes loans held-for-sale 3 Nonperforming assets divided by tangible common equity and ACL

FIVE-QUARTER CAPITAL RATIOS (Unaudited) - Table 11 Well Capitalized Adequately Capitalized December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, Regulatory BASEL III Requirement Fully Phased In 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 Leverage ratio Company N/A N/A 12.98 % 12.53 % 12.23 % 11.86 % 11.71 % Bank 5.00 % 4.00 % 12.96 % 12.50 % 12.20 % 11.82 % 11.67 % Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio Company N/A N/A 18.08 % 17.61 % 17.08 % 16.15 % 14.92 % Bank 6.50 % 7.00 % 18.05 % 17.57 % 17.03 % 16.10 % 14.87 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio Company N/A N/A 18.08 % 17.61 % 17.08 % 16.15 % 14.92 % Bank 8.00 % 8.50 % 18.05 % 17.57 % 17.03 % 16.10 % 14.87 % Total risk-based capital ratio Company N/A N/A 19.30 % 18.83 % 18.32 % 17.37 % 16.08 % Bank 10.00 % 10.50 % 19.27 % 18.79 % 18.27 % 17.31 % 16.03 % Tangible common equity/total assets 13.27 % 12.19 % 12.15 % 11.75 % 11.44 % Tangible common equity per share $ 22.03 $ 21.39 $ 20.85 $ 20.18 $ 19.59

FIVE-QUARTER MARGIN ANALYSIS (Unaudited) -Table 12 (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Avg Balance Interest Yield Avg Balance Interest Yield Avg Balance Interest Yield Avg Balance Interest Yield Avg Balance Interest Yield Number of Days in the Period INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS Loans Receivable¹ $ 1,410,971 $ 24,926 7.01 % $ 1,417,148 $ 24,734 6.92 % $ 1,444,608 $ 24,661 6.85 % $ 1,502,078 $ 24,379 6.58 % $ 1,473,100 $ 22,407 6.03 % Investment securities ² 60,094 563 3.72 % 64,587 577 3.54 % 67,958 595 3.51 % 70,146 577 3.34 % 73,371 552 2.98 % Interest-earning deposits at the FRB and other banks 288,769 3,973 5.46 % 293,081 3,994 5.41 % 258,236 3,296 5.12 % 190,692 2,178 4.63 % 180,358 1,666 3.66 % Other earning assets 11,011 212 7.64 % 11,011 196 7.06 % 10,825 163 6.04 % 10,121 164 6.57 % 10,121 169 6.62 % Total interest-earning assets ² 1,770,845 29,674 6.65 % 1,785,827 29,501 6.55 % 1,781,627 28,715 6.46 % 1,773,037 27,298 6.24 % 1,736,950 24,794 5.66 % NONINTEREST-EARNING ASSETS Cash and due from banks 12,567 13,045 12,792 14,262 15,632 Other noninterest-earning assets 32,985 33,331 34,060 36,643 38,529 Total noninterest-earning assets 45,552 46,376 46,852 50,905 54,161 Less: Allowance for credit losses (15,291 ) (15,622 ) (15,627 ) (15,552 ) (15,581 ) TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,801,106 $ 1,816,581 $ 1,812,852 $ 1,808,390 $ 1,775,530 INTEREST-BEARING DEPOSITS Interest-bearing demand $ 12,657 $ 7 0.22 % $ 12,347 $ 6 0.19 % $ 14,522 $ 7 0.19 % $ 18,021 $ 9 0.20 % $ 20,352 $ 10 0.19 % Money market 222,289 2,158 3.85 % 211,152 1,907 3.58 % 192,872 1,414 2.94 % 231,865 1,469 2.57 % 288,611 1,433 1.97 % Savings 82,403 664 3.20 % 70,579 494 2.78 % 63,786 324 2.04 % 55,576 164 1.20 % 61,152 96 0.62 % Time deposits 824,900 9,515 4.58 % 820,335 8,916 4.31 % 839,198 8,068 3.86 % 797,072 6,410 3.26 % 625,823 3,020 1.91 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,142,249 12,344 4.29 % 1,114,413 11,323 4.03 % 1,110,378 9,813 3.54 % 1,102,534 8,052 2.96 % 995,938 4,559 1.82 % Borrowings 50,001 118 0.94 % 50,001 119 0.94 % 50,000 117 0.94 % 50,000 116 0.94 % 50,001 118 0.94 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,192,250 12,462 4.15 % 1,164,414 11,442 3.90 % 1,160,378 9,930 3.43 % 1,152,534 8,168 2.87 % 1,045,939 4,677 1.77 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 350,656 397,791 411,432 425,190 507,719 Other liabilities 25,602 27,519 20,934 16,947 14,732 Stockholders' equity 232,598 226,857 220,108 213,719 207,140 TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,801,106 $ 1,816,581 $ 1,812,852 $ 1,808,390 $ 1,775,530 Net interest income² $ 17,212 $ 18,059 $ 18,785 $ 19,130 $ 20,117 Net interest spread 2.50 % 2.65 % 3.03 % 3.37 % 3.89 % Effect of noninterest-bearing sources 1.36 % 1.36 % 1.20 % 1.01 % 0.70 % Net interest margin² 3.86 % 4.01 % 4.23 % 4.38 % 4.59 % Cost of deposits $ 1,492,905 $ 12,344 3.28 % $ 1,512,204 $ 11,323 2.97 % $ 1,521,810 $ 9,813 2.59 % $ 1,527,724 $ 8,052 2.14 % $ 1,503,657 $ 4,559 1.20 % Cost of funds $ 1,542,906 $ 12,462 3.20 % $ 1,562,205 $ 11,442 2.91 % $ 1,571,810 $ 9,930 2.53 % $ 1,577,724 $ 8,168 2.10 % $ 1,553,658 $ 4,677 1.19 % ¹ Loan held-for-investment, plus loans held-for-sale ² Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the current statutory federal tax rate

FIVE-QUARTER COMPONENTS OF YIELD ON LOANS (Unaudited) - Table 13 (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 June 30,2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Amount Yield Amount Yield Amount Yield Amount Yield Amount Yield Contractual yield $ 24,235 6.81 % $ 23,932 6.70 % $ 23,767 6.60 % $ 23,643 6.38 % $ 21,534 5.80 % SBA discount accretion 845 0.24 % 921 0.25 % 1,124 0.31 % 937 0.25 % 1,172 0.32 % Prepayment penalties and late fees 40 0.01 % 18 0.01 % 60 0.02 % 30 0.01 % 17 0.00 % Amortization of net deferred costs (194 ) -0.05 % (137 ) -0.04 % (290 ) -0.08 % (231 ) -0.06 % (316 ) -0.09 % As reported yield on loans $ 24,926 7.01 % $ 24,734 6.92 % $ 24,661 6.85 % $ 24,379 6.58 % $ 22,407 6.03 %