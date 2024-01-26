DJ AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 16/02/2024

Amundi Asset Management (YIEL,UHYG,USHY,UHYC,MFDD) AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 16/02/2024 26-Jan-2024 / 17:00 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 16/02/2024

-- Overview - Please find attached the Notices to Shareholders. They can also be found on Amundi website: Importantinformation: Merger of several ETFs | Amundi ETF Luxembourg | Retail - The Absorbed ETFs below will merge into the Receiving ETFs on 16/02/2024. - The receiving tickers in green will be transferred and activated on the merger date, please find thedetails in the table below. - Tickers in green = new tickers, tickers in red = discontinued tickers. - Characteristics of the Receiving ETFs will remain the same after the effective date. - Please refer to the Overview section of the Excel file attached for more information.

Receiving ETFs First Trading ISIN Replication ETF NAME Index TER ETF Symbol Trading Stock day of the CCY Currency Exchange Receiving ETF (at Open) Amundi EUR High Bloomberg MSCI Euro YIEL London LU1812090543 Physical Yield Corporate Bond Corporate High Yield 0,25% EUR LN EUR Stock 16/02/2024 ESG - UCITS ETF Dist SRI Sustainable Exchange UHYG London Bloomberg MSCI US LN GBP Stock 16/02/2024 Amundi USD High Corporate High Yield Exchange LU1435356149 Physical Yield Corporate Bond SRI Sustainable 0,25% USD ESG - UCITS ETF Dist Index USHY London LN USD Stock 16/02/2024 Exchange Amundi USD High Bloomberg MSCI US London LU1435356065 Physical Yield Corporate Bond Corporate High Yield 0,25% USD UHYC USD Stock 16/02/2024 ESG - UCITS ETF Acc SRI Sustainable LN Exchange Index Amundi MSCI EMU ESG MSCI EMU ESG Broad London LU0908501132 Physical CTB Net Zero CTB Select Net Total 0,12% EUR MFDD GBP Stock 16/02/2024 Ambition - UCITS ETF Return Index LN Exchange Dist Absorbed ETFs ETF Trading Stock Last Trading day ISIN Replication ETF NAME Index TER CCY Symbol Currency Exchanges of the Absorbed ETF (at Close) Lyxor ESG Euro Bloomberg MSCI Euro YIEL London LU1812090543 Physical High Yield (DR) Corporate High Yield 0,25% EUR LN EUR Stock 15/02/2024 UCITS ETF - Dist SRI Sustainable Exchange UHYG London LN GBP Stock 15/02/2024 Lyxor ESG USD Bloomberg MSCI US Exchange LU1435356149 Physical High Yield (DR) Corporate High Yield 0,25% USD UCITS ETF - Dist SRI Sustainable Index USHY London LN USD Stock 15/02/2024 Exchange Lyxor ESG USD Bloomberg MSCI US UHYC London LU1435356065 Physical High Yield (DR) Corporate High Yield 0,25% USD LN USD Stock 15/02/2024 UCITS ETF - Acc SRI Sustainable Index Exchange Lyxor MSCI EMU MSCI EMU ESG Broad London LU0908501132 Physical ESG Broad CTB CTB Select Net Total 0,12% EUR MFDD GBP Stock 15/02/2024 (DR) - UCITS ETF Return Index LN Exchange Dist

- Impact on Secondary Market:

- The Absorbed ETFs will stop trading on the 15/02/2024 at close.

- Effective 16/02/2024 at open, the new tickers will be listed and the Receiving ETFs will remain the only active entities.

- Timetable of the merger:

Event Date Last trading day on Stock Exchanges for the Absorbed ETFs 15/02/2024 Merger Effective Date 16/02/2024

ISIN: LU1812090543, LU1435356149, LU1435356149, LU1435356065, LU0908501132

