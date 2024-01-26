Anzeige
Freitag, 26.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Heute noch rein? Der Final Countdown vor erneuter 100%-Meldung?
WKN: A143DP | ISIN: FR0004125920 | Ticker-Symbol: ANI
Tradegate
26.01.24
17:35 Uhr
64,85 Euro
+0,50
+0,78 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
AMUNDI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMUNDI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
64,4564,8517:54
64,4064,8517:55
Dow Jones News
26.01.2024 | 17:31
185 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 16/02/2024

DJ AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 16/02/2024 

Amundi Asset Management (YIEL,UHYG,USHY,UHYC,MFDD) 
AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 16/02/2024 
26-Jan-2024 / 17:00 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
 
AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 16/02/2024

-- Overview - Please find attached the Notices to Shareholders. They can also be found on Amundi website: Importantinformation: Merger of several ETFs | Amundi ETF Luxembourg | Retail - The Absorbed ETFs below will merge into the Receiving ETFs on 16/02/2024. - The receiving tickers in green will be transferred and activated on the merger date, please find thedetails in the table below. - Tickers in green = new tickers, tickers in red = discontinued tickers. - Characteristics of the Receiving ETFs will remain the same after the effective date. - Please refer to the Overview section of the Excel file attached for more information. 

Receiving ETFs 
                                                    First Trading 
ISIN     Replication ETF NAME       Index        TER  ETF Symbol Trading Stock  day of the 
                                     CCY    Currency Exchange Receiving ETF 
                                                    (at Open) 
             Amundi EUR High   Bloomberg MSCI Euro      YIEL      London 
LU1812090543 Physical  Yield Corporate Bond Corporate High Yield 0,25% EUR LN   EUR   Stock  16/02/2024 
             ESG - UCITS ETF Dist SRI Sustainable                Exchange 
                                       UHYG      London 
                        Bloomberg MSCI US       LN   GBP   Stock  16/02/2024 
             Amundi USD High   Corporate High Yield              Exchange 
LU1435356149 Physical  Yield Corporate Bond SRI Sustainable   0,25% USD 
             ESG - UCITS ETF Dist Index             USHY      London 
                                       LN   USD   Stock  16/02/2024 
                                               Exchange 
             Amundi USD High   Bloomberg MSCI US               London 
LU1435356065 Physical  Yield Corporate Bond Corporate High Yield 0,25% USD UHYC  USD   Stock  16/02/2024 
             ESG - UCITS ETF Acc SRI Sustainable        LN       Exchange 
                        Index 
             Amundi MSCI EMU ESG MSCI EMU ESG Broad               London 
LU0908501132 Physical  CTB Net Zero     CTB Select Net Total 0,12% EUR MFDD  GBP   Stock  16/02/2024 
             Ambition - UCITS ETF Return Index          LN       Exchange 
             Dist 
Absorbed ETFs 
                                    ETF    Trading Stock   Last Trading day 
ISIN     Replication ETF NAME     Index         TER  CCY Symbol Currency Exchanges of the Absorbed 
                                                   ETF (at Close) 
             Lyxor ESG Euro  Bloomberg MSCI Euro       YIEL      London 
LU1812090543 Physical  High Yield (DR)  Corporate High Yield 0,25% EUR LN   EUR   Stock   15/02/2024 
             UCITS ETF - Dist SRI Sustainable                 Exchange 
                                      UHYG      London 
                                      LN   GBP   Stock   15/02/2024 
             Lyxor ESG USD   Bloomberg MSCI US                Exchange 
LU1435356149 Physical  High Yield (DR)  Corporate High Yield 0,25% USD 
             UCITS ETF - Dist SRI Sustainable Index      USHY      London 
                                      LN   USD   Stock   15/02/2024 
                                              Exchange 
             Lyxor ESG USD   Bloomberg MSCI US        UHYC      London 
LU1435356065 Physical  High Yield (DR)  Corporate High Yield 0,25% USD LN   USD   Stock   15/02/2024 
             UCITS ETF - Acc  SRI Sustainable Index              Exchange 
             Lyxor MSCI EMU  MSCI EMU ESG Broad               London 
LU0908501132 Physical  ESG Broad CTB   CTB Select Net Total 0,12% EUR MFDD  GBP   Stock   15/02/2024 
             (DR) - UCITS ETF Return Index          LN       Exchange 
             Dist

- Impact on Secondary Market:

- The Absorbed ETFs will stop trading on the 15/02/2024 at close.

- Effective 16/02/2024 at open, the new tickers will be listed and the Receiving ETFs will remain the only active entities.

- Timetable of the merger: 

Event                           Date 
Last trading day on Stock Exchanges for the Absorbed ETFs 15/02/2024 
Merger Effective Date                   16/02/2024

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     LU1812090543, LU1435356149, LU1435356149, LU1435356065, LU0908501132 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     YIEL,UHYG,USHY,UHYC,MFDD 
LEI Code:   DQ2T0MMUTO0IPF9G9Z35 
Sequence No.: 300075 
EQS News ID:  1824275 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1824275&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 26, 2024 11:00 ET (16:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
