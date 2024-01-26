Anzeige
WKN: A3DBDW | ISIN: GB00BMD0WG01
Stuttgart
26.01.24
08:08 Uhr
0,004 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CHALLENGERX PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHALLENGERX PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
26.01.2024
154 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ChallengerX Plc - Management accounts for the quarters ended 31 December 2023 and 30 September 2023

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 26

26 January 2024

ChallengerX plc

("ChallengerX", "CX" or the "Company")

Management accounts for the quarters ended 31 December 2023 and 30 September 2023

ChallengerX (AQUIS: CXS), the trading company with principal activity of employing both traditional and non-traditional marketing strategies to rapidly "professionalise" amateur and semi-professional sports clubs around the world announces its unaudited management accounts reports for the quarters ended 31 December 2023 and 30 September 2023.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the UK Market Abuse Regulation and the Directors of the Company are responsible for the release of this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

Enquiries:

ChallengerX plc
John May, Chairmanjmay@city-westminster.com
Stuart Adam, CFOsjadam@city-westminster.com
First Sentinel Corporate AQSE Corporate Adviser Brian Stockbridge / Gabrielle Cordeiro+44 20 3855 5551

Directors Statement

Introduction

ChallengerX plc (the "Company" or "ChallengerX") is quoted on the Aquis Stock Exchange ("AQSE") Growth Market. The Company was incorporated on 7 June 2021 and its shares were admitted to trading on 23 December 2021.

Activities during the periods

The company continued to advance its development of a platform for the promotion and marketing of sports clubs in both a traditional and non-traditional way to rapidly "professionalise" amateur and semi-professional sports clubs around the world.

In August the Company announced that it entered into an exclusive licence agreement with Flash Corp Technologies Ltd ("Flash Corp") by which the Company has acquired a renewable 13-month license over the rights of FlashBet Wheel App's design and technology in UK and Europe.

During the period the Company received loan funding of £90,000. The Company transferred 20 million shares from Treasury to the lender as repayment, leaving a balance of 13,226,343 shares in Treasury as of 31 December 2023.

Outlook

The development of the marketing platform and furtherance of the FlashBet Wheel App will require more expenditure. Additional funds will be sought for this. However, ChallengerX's newly developed unique user conversion platform combined with the interest in the Flashbet patented accumulator bet product indicates 2 clear tiers of potential revenue from both B2B and B2C consumers which the Company hopes to achieve in the near term.

John May

Chairman

Statement of Comprehensive Income

for the quarters ended

31 December 2023 and 30 September 2023

31 December 202330 September 2023 Restated
£'000£'000
Revenue-
Administrative expenses(102)(109)
Operating loss(102)(109)
Loss before tax(102)(109)
Taxation--
Loss for the period(102)(109)
Total comprehensive loss(102)(109)
(Loss) per share (pence) from continuing operations attributable to owners of the Company - Basic(0.024)(0.026)

Statement of Financial Position

As at quarters ended

31 December 2023 and 30 September 2023

31 December 2023

£'000

30 September 2023

£'000

Intangible assets
Software Licence440440
Current assets
Trade and other receivables2628
Cash and cash equivalents31
Total current assets2929
Total assets469469
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables185171
Total current liabilities185171
Net assets284298
Capital and reserves
Share capital:
  • Issued
  • Treasury

410

13

390

33

Total share capital423423
Share premium1,7001,612
Retained earnings(1,839)(1,737)
Total equity284298

Statement of Changes in Equity

For the quarters ended

31 December 2023 and 30 September 2023

Share capitalShare premiumRetained earningsTotal
£'000£'000£'000£'000
As at 30 June 20233431,252(1,628)(33)
Allotment of ordinary shares80360-440
Loss for quarter ended 30 September 2023--(109)(109)
Total Comprehensive Income--(109)(109)
As at 30 September 2023 Restated4231,612(1,737)298
Adjustment to Share Premium -88-88
Loss for the quarter ended 31 December 2023--(102)(102)
TotalComprehensiveIncome--(102)(102)
As at 31 December 20234231,700(1,839)284

Statement of Cash Flows

For the quarter ended 31 December 2023

and 30 September 2023

31 December 202330 September 2023 Restated
£'000£'000
Cash from operating activities
Loss before tax(102)(109)
Adjustments for:
Decrease / (increase) in trade and other receivables2(13)
(Decrease)/(increase) in trade and other payables(16)5
Net cash (used) in operating activities(116)(117)
Cash flows from financing activities
Adjustment to share premium88-
Loans received3070
Net cash from financing activities11870
Net cash flow for the period2(47)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period148
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period31
Net change in cash and cash equivalents2(47)
Cash and cash equivalents comprise:
Cash at bank and in hand31
31

Notes to the financial statements

  1. General information

ChallengerX plc is a public limited company limited by shares and was incorporated in England on 7 June 2021 with company number 13440398. Its registered office is 16 Great Queen Street, London, WC2B 5DG.

The Company's shares are traded on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market under symbol CXS and ISIN number GB00BMD0WG01.

The Company was first incorporated on 7 June 2021.

The information for periods ended 31 December 2023 and 30 September 2023 are unaudited.

  1. Basis of Preparation

The quarterly management accounts of ChallengerX plc have been prepared in compliance with United Kingdom Accounting Standards, including Financial Reporting Standard 102, "The Financial Reporting Standard applicable in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland" ("FRS 102") and the Companies Act 2006.

These management accounts are prepared on a going concern basis, under the historical cost convention, as modified by the recognition of listed investments at fair value.

The financial statements are presented in Pounds Sterling, which is the Company's presentation and functional currency.

The preparation of the financial statements requires the use of certain critical accounting estimates. It also requires management to exercise its judgment in the process of applying the Company's accounting policies. The areas involving a higher degree of judgment and complexity, or areas where assumptions and estimates are significant to the financial statements are disclosed in Note 3 to the financial statements.

The financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis and are presented in £'000 unless otherwise stated.

The prior quarter comparatives for the quarter ended 30 September 2023 have been restated to reflect audit adjustments made in the annual report and financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2023 which was finalised on 20 December 2023. The adjustments better and more accurately represent the true financial position of the Company.

  1. Going Concern

As at 31 December 2023, the Company had cash of £2,508. The Company has limited operating cash flow and is dependent on the performance of its trading and its cash balances for its working capital requirements. As at the date of this report, the Company had approximately £8,750 cash at bank.

In making their assessment of going concern, the Directors, having made due and careful enquiry, are of the opinion that the Company will have access to adequate working capital to meet its obligations for the period of at least 12 months from the date these management accounts are authorized for issue. The Directors, have discussed the Company's position with its investors and professional advisors. With its recent investment in Flash Corp, the Company, together with Flash Corp's support, believes it will secure the funding required to pursue its objectives.

The Directors believe strongly in the Group's potential. However, the success of securing funding has been identified as a material uncertainty which may cast significant doubt over the going concern assessment. Whilst acknowledging this uncertainty, based upon the expectation of completing a successful fundraising in the near future, and the continued support of its investors, the Directors consider it appropriate to continue to prepare the financial statements on a going concern basis.

  1. Earnings per share
31 December 202330 September 2023
Earnings£'000£'000
Loss for the quarters ended(102)(109)
Number of shares
Number of shares for the purposes of basic and diluted earnings per share423,140,556423,140,556
Earnings per share (pence)(0.024)(0.026)

© 2024 PR Newswire
