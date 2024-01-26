Goose Creek Candle Company: Goose Creek Announces Wonka Candle Collection

No golden ticket needed to experience this delicious new collection

LIBERTY, KY / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2024 / Invite the charming and magical world of Willy Wonka into your home with the new 3-Wick candle collection, Wonka® x Goose Creek.

Wonka Golden Ticket

Goose Creek x Wonka Candle Collaboration

Goose Creek has collaborated with Wonka® to create an immersive experience of the classic musical movie. This whimsical collection of nine 3-wick candles features an array of scents inspired by the 1970s classic movie "Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory." Each fragrance creation was carefully crafted by world-renowned fragrance professionals.

Immerse yourself in the rich aroma of River of Chocolate, reminiscent of a velvety smooth chocolate waterfall. Or indulge in the sweet and tantalizing scent of the Golden Ticket, which will transport you straight to the iconic scene of Charlie discovering his winning ticket. And for those who crave a hint of mystery, Everlasting Gobstopper will leave you wondering what magical surprises lie ahead...

"Both the Goose Creek and Wonka® teams spent the last year creating something spectacular for this collaboration," says Jordan Meece, CMO of Goose Creek. "This collection is designed to transport you to the enchanting world of Willy Wonka through the sense of smell. We're excited to share these candles with our customers and bring a little bit of Wonka's eccentric world into their homes."

Goose Creek was founded by Chuck Meece in 1998 and has grown to become one of America's top candle and fragrance brands. The company's full product lines are available online, and select fan-favorite fragrances are available in Walmart stores nationwide. Goose Creek candles promise a long-lasting, ultra-fragrant, lead-free, and clean burning experience, with a price range falling between $13.99 and $25.50, depending on the collection and seasonality.

The Wonka® collection is the latest addition to Goose Creek's line of premium fragrance products. Other brand collaborations include the recent collection with Little Debbie®, where Goose Creek captures the aromas of America's Favorite Snacks, and Elf®, a collection of 3-Wick candles that capture the adventures of Buddy the Elf and his comical holiday spirit, all the way from the North Pole to New York City.

Visit goosecreekcandle.com to shop the entire Wonka® collection and other premium fragrance options. See 3-Wick Candles, Single-Wick Candles, Wax Melts, and more.

Learn more about the Wonka® x Goose Creek candle collaboration here.

Contact Information:

Leann Meece

Public Relations

support@goosecreekinc.com

8007751388

Related Images

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XVtiI4teL2E

SOURCE: Goose Creek

View the original press release on newswire.com.