JACQUET METALS SA (Paris:JCQ):

Date Total number

of shares Number of theoretical

voting rights December 31, 2023 22 497 209 32 263 510

The total number of exercisable voting rights attached to these 22 497 209 shares is 31 970 037, taking into account the 293 473 treasury shares held by JACQUET METALS SA and stripped of voting rights under Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

