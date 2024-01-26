Anzeige
WKN: A0YD8Q | ISIN: US58933Y1055 | Ticker-Symbol: 6MK
Tradegate
26.01.24
18:42 Uhr
111,20 Euro
+0,20
+0,18 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
ACCESSWIRE
26.01.2024 | 18:26
Merck & Co., Inc.: Unexpected Inspiration for More Sustainable Drug Development at Merck

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2024 / Inspiration for a greener world can come from unexpected places. For Merck scientist François Lévesque, it came from the pet store. This is the amazing story of how creativity and Green Chemistry made drug development more sustainable.?

https://www.3blmedia.com/sites/default/files/2024-01/Merck%20on%20LinkedIn_%20%23greenchemistry.mp4

About Merck

At Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, we are unified around our purpose: We use the power of leading-edge science to save and improve lives around the world. For more than 130 years, we have brought hope to humanity through the development of important medicines and vaccines. We aspire to be the premier research-intensive biopharmaceutical company in the world - and today, we are at the forefront of research to deliver innovative health solutions that advance the prevention and treatment of diseases in people and animals. We foster a diverse and inclusive global workforce and operate responsibly every day to enable a safe, sustainable and healthy future for all people and communities. For more information, visit www.merck.com and connect with us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Merck & Co., Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Merck & Co., Inc.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/merck-co-inc
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Merck & Co., Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
