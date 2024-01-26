Anzeige
Freitag, 26.01.2024
Heute noch rein? Der Final Countdown vor erneuter 100%-Meldung?
WKN: A0MXAU | ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 | Ticker-Symbol: 1ZJ
Frankfurt
26.01.24
08:07 Uhr
7,700 Euro
-0,050
-0,65 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
26.01.2024 | 18:46
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Redesignation of shares

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Redesignation of shares 

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Redesignation of shares 
26-Jan-2024 / 17:14 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company" or "Fuller's") 
 
Redesignation of shares 
 
The Company announces that, pursuant to the Articles of Association of the Company, 100,000 'C' ordinary shares of 40p 
have been redesignated into 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each. 
 
Following the redesignation, the Company's issued share capital consists of 41,182,339 'A' Ordinary Shares of 40 pence 
each, 89,052,625 'B' Ordinary Shares of 4 pence each, and 13,366,013 'C' Ordinary Shares of 40 pence each, each 
carrying one vote. Of this total, 3,612,491 'A' Ordinary Shares and 4,327,915 'B' Ordinary Shares are held in treasury. 
 
Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 
5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 37,569,848. This number may be used by 
shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their 
interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules. 
 
Enquiries: 
Rachel Spencer 
Company Secretary 
020 8996 2073 
 
26 January 2024 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: CON 
TIDM:      FSTA 
LEI Code:    213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital 
Sequence No.:  300079 
EQS News ID:  1824323 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1824323&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 26, 2024 12:14 ET (17:14 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
