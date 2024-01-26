Findit, Inc.: BioRegenx, Inc. Solidifies Position with Acquisition of DocSun Biomedical Holdings, Inc.

CHATTANOOGA, TN / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2024 / BioRegenx, Inc. which has entered into a Definitive Agreement to merge with Findit, Inc, proudly announces the successful acquisition of DocSun Biomedical Holdings, Inc., marking a significant expansion of BioRegenx's intellectual property and product portfolio. This strategic move enhances BioRegenx's presence in the burgeoning health and wellness sector.

DocSun Biomedical Holdings, Inc. has inked a groundbreaking contract with a prominent international conglomerate that spans various industries, including health and wellness, foreign government data hosting solutions, automotive, transportation services, and more. The conglomerate plans to integrate DocSun's cutting-edge technology, the DocSun AI Engine, into several of their verticals, including the systems of one of the world's largest electric vehicle manufacturers. This particular collaboration aims to utilize DocSun's contactless driver monitoring system as a pivotal component of a comprehensive driver awareness protocol. The Software Development Kit (SDK) monitoring system adeptly alerts drivers to abnormalities and distractions, ensuring heightened safety standards. The rollout of this technology is slated to commence this year.

Anticipated revenues from the licensing deal are set to escalate as the conglomerate releases new electric vehicles containing DocSun's SDK into the market. Beyond automotive applications, the conglomerate plans to leverage the versatile AI technology in other sectors, amplifying the impact across diverse industries.

In addition to its groundbreaking automotive technology, DocSun owns and deploys a proprietary contactless monitoring and data-gathering system capable of assessing 21 vital signs in just a few seconds. This innovative system, compatible with smartphone selfie videos and devices with an 8MP camera or above, targets key markets such as healthcare, pharma, telehealth, insurance, and transportation.

BioRegenx CEO William Resides expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating, "I'm excited about the addition of DocSun to our family. Their accomplished management team and leading-edge technology now form an integral part of BioRegenx's product line, positioning DocSun as our third revenue-producing subsidiary."

Expanding the BioRegenx product line further, wholly-owned subsidiary Microvascular Health Solutions LLC (MVHS) manufactures and distributes patented products focusing on microvascular health, particularly the endothelial glycocalyx. MVHS's imaging and software technology, registered as an FDA Class 1 medical device, has been globally recognized and utilized by academic and hospital researchers for about a decade. BioRegenx's revenue streams include sales of the packaged systems as well as recurring revenue from the patented Endocalyx Pro supplements, disposable lens covers, and the ongoing microvascular health tests performed by clinicians. This allows MVHS to tap into markets such as wellness clinics, emergency rooms, sports performance centers, resorts, med spas, and potential licensing opportunities.

William Resides looks ahead to the future, stating, "I eagerly anticipate the completion of the merger between BioRegenx and Findit, Inc. (ticker FDIT), propelling us into the public arena. As we continue to drive product sales and expand our revenue model, our commitment to innovation remains unwavering."

BioRegenx, Inc. operates as a holding company specializing in acquiring intellectual property (IP) and companies engaged in Regenerative Biotherapeutics and anti-aging research. Its primary focus involves acquiring or developing non-invasive medical and wellness devices capable of efficiently recording, storing, and analyzing extensive datasets. This data serves as input for its proprietary algorithms and our planned AI engine to generate more predictive outcomes. The company's goal is to provide practitioners, patients, and customers with valuable insights derived from thorough analysis, thereby enhancing the efficacy and precision of our solutions

Findit, Inc., owns Findit.com which is a social media content management platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing, and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want to be indexed in Findit search results, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit, Inc. is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide increased brand awareness to our members. Findit Inc. trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Markets.

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), including statements regarding potential sales, the success of the company's business, as well as statements that include the word believe or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of BioRegenx, Inc. to differ materially from those implied or expressed by such forward-looking statements. This press release speaks as of the date first set forth above, and BioRegenx, Inc. assumes no responsibility to update the information included herein for events occurring after the date hereof. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to factors such as the lack of capital, timely development of products, inability to deliver products when ordered, inability of potential customers to pay for ordered products, and political and economic risks inherent in international trade.

