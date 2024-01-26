Anzeige
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in Own Shares 

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in Own Shares 
26-Jan-2024 / 17:34 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company" or "Fuller's") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each on the London 
Stock Exchange through Numis Securities Limited as part of its share buyback programme announced on 16 November 2023 
(the "Programme"). 
 
Date of Purchase                  26/01/2024 
Number of 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each      10,734 
Highest price paid per share (GBp)         670.00 
Lowest price paid per share (GBp)          670.00 
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp) 670.0000

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller's listed issued share capital consists of 41,182,339 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each. Of this total, 3,623,225 A' ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 37,559,114.

This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FSA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

26 January 2024

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES

Shares Purchased: 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each

Date of Purchase: 26 January 2024

Investment Firm: Numis Securities Limited

Aggregate Information: 

Volume-weighted average price, pence Aggregated volume 
670.0000               10,734

Individual Transactions: 

Number of shares Transaction price, pence Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 
purchased    (per share) 
2500       670.00          09:35:21      00068637300TRLO0       XLON 
645       670.00          10:03:21      00068639097TRLO0       XLON 
188       670.00          10:07:29      00068639178TRLO0       XLON 
310       670.00          10:11:37      00068639240TRLO0       XLON 
121       670.00          10:11:37      00068639241TRLO0       XLON 
181       670.00          10:28:37      00068639662TRLO0       XLON 
187       670.00          10:45:37      00068640074TRLO0       XLON 
373       670.00          10:45:37      00068640075TRLO0       XLON 
119       670.00          10:45:37      00068640076TRLO0       XLON 
31        670.00          10:45:37      00068640077TRLO0       XLON 
100       670.00          10:45:37      00068640078TRLO0       XLON 
245       670.00          10:45:37      00068640079TRLO0       XLON 
466       670.00          11:21:53      00068641535TRLO0       XLON 
558       670.00          11:21:54      00068641536TRLO0       XLON 
172       670.00          12:11:54      00068643135TRLO0       XLON 
178       670.00          12:24:54      00068643528TRLO0       XLON 
182       670.00          13:24:03      00068645829TRLO0       XLON 
187       670.00          13:45:03      00068646336TRLO0       XLON 
189       670.00          13:58:03      00068646766TRLO0       XLON 
172       670.00          14:11:03      00068647148TRLO0       XLON 
180       670.00          14:21:03      00068647415TRLO0       XLON 
186       670.00          14:30:03      00068647704TRLO0       XLON 
208       670.00          14:38:03      00068647987TRLO0       XLON 
168       670.00          14:49:03      00068648430TRLO0       XLON 
172       670.00          14:59:03      00068648910TRLO0       XLON 
186       670.00          15:08:03      00068649316TRLO0       XLON 
167       670.00          15:17:03      00068649712TRLO0       XLON 
199       670.00          15:24:03      00068649950TRLO0       XLON 
193       670.00          15:34:03      00068650390TRLO0       XLON 
178       670.00          15:43:03      00068650992TRLO0       XLON 
783       670.00          15:44:32      00068651105TRLO0       XLON 
200       670.00          15:47:32      00068651398TRLO0       XLON 
76        670.00          16:09:32      00068652683TRLO0       XLON 
101       670.00          16:09:32      00068652684TRLO0       XLON 
203       670.00          16:14:32      00068653133TRLO0       XLON 
198       670.00          16:19:32      00068653398TRLO0       XLON 
213       670.00          16:28:04      00068653999TRLO0       XLON 
19        670.00          16:35:27      00068654566TRLO0       XLON

------End-----

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FSTA 
LEI Code:    213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  300080 
EQS News ID:  1824327 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1824327&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 26, 2024 12:34 ET (17:34 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
