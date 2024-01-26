DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in Own Shares 26-Jan-2024 / 17:34 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company" or "Fuller's") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each on the London Stock Exchange through Numis Securities Limited as part of its share buyback programme announced on 16 November 2023 (the "Programme"). Date of Purchase 26/01/2024 Number of 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each 10,734 Highest price paid per share (GBp) 670.00 Lowest price paid per share (GBp) 670.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp) 670.0000

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller's listed issued share capital consists of 41,182,339 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each. Of this total, 3,623,225 A' ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 37,559,114.

This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FSA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

26 January 2024

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES

Shares Purchased: 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each

Date of Purchase: 26 January 2024

Investment Firm: Numis Securities Limited

Aggregate Information:

Volume-weighted average price, pence Aggregated volume 670.0000 10,734

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares Transaction price, pence Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue purchased (per share) 2500 670.00 09:35:21 00068637300TRLO0 XLON 645 670.00 10:03:21 00068639097TRLO0 XLON 188 670.00 10:07:29 00068639178TRLO0 XLON 310 670.00 10:11:37 00068639240TRLO0 XLON 121 670.00 10:11:37 00068639241TRLO0 XLON 181 670.00 10:28:37 00068639662TRLO0 XLON 187 670.00 10:45:37 00068640074TRLO0 XLON 373 670.00 10:45:37 00068640075TRLO0 XLON 119 670.00 10:45:37 00068640076TRLO0 XLON 31 670.00 10:45:37 00068640077TRLO0 XLON 100 670.00 10:45:37 00068640078TRLO0 XLON 245 670.00 10:45:37 00068640079TRLO0 XLON 466 670.00 11:21:53 00068641535TRLO0 XLON 558 670.00 11:21:54 00068641536TRLO0 XLON 172 670.00 12:11:54 00068643135TRLO0 XLON 178 670.00 12:24:54 00068643528TRLO0 XLON 182 670.00 13:24:03 00068645829TRLO0 XLON 187 670.00 13:45:03 00068646336TRLO0 XLON 189 670.00 13:58:03 00068646766TRLO0 XLON 172 670.00 14:11:03 00068647148TRLO0 XLON 180 670.00 14:21:03 00068647415TRLO0 XLON 186 670.00 14:30:03 00068647704TRLO0 XLON 208 670.00 14:38:03 00068647987TRLO0 XLON 168 670.00 14:49:03 00068648430TRLO0 XLON 172 670.00 14:59:03 00068648910TRLO0 XLON 186 670.00 15:08:03 00068649316TRLO0 XLON 167 670.00 15:17:03 00068649712TRLO0 XLON 199 670.00 15:24:03 00068649950TRLO0 XLON 193 670.00 15:34:03 00068650390TRLO0 XLON 178 670.00 15:43:03 00068650992TRLO0 XLON 783 670.00 15:44:32 00068651105TRLO0 XLON 200 670.00 15:47:32 00068651398TRLO0 XLON 76 670.00 16:09:32 00068652683TRLO0 XLON 101 670.00 16:09:32 00068652684TRLO0 XLON 203 670.00 16:14:32 00068653133TRLO0 XLON 198 670.00 16:19:32 00068653398TRLO0 XLON 213 670.00 16:28:04 00068653999TRLO0 XLON 19 670.00 16:35:27 00068654566TRLO0 XLON

