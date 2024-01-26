Canada Nickel: CEO on Different Interests of Strategic Investors and Next Steps Towards Production
|Canada Nickel Company Inc: Canada Nickel private placement
|Canada Nickel now has 3 Major Strategic Investors with Samsung SDI
|Canada Nickel hat mit Samsung SDI nun 3 große strategische Investoren
|**Game-Changer**: Mega Investment! Agnico Eagle investiert 35 Mio. CAD für 12% von Canada Nickel!
|CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC
|1,036
|-2,08 %