Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 26.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Heute noch rein? Der Final Countdown vor erneuter 100%-Meldung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
26.01.2024 | 20:48
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ankura Announces 2024 Senior Managing Director Promotions

New promotions underscore the Firm's successful growth and transformation

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ankura Consulting Group, LLC ("Ankura"), a leading global expert services and advisory firm, announced the promotion of seven professionals to Senior Managing Director. This news underscores the Firm's ongoing commitment to advancing the careers of its world-class consultants who are considered to be leading experts in their fields with track records of driving exceptional outcomes for their clients.

Ankura Logo

Kevin Lavin, Chief Executive Officer of Ankura, shared his views on the promotions: "I want to congratulate our newly promoted Senior Managing Directors on their incredible accomplishment. We recognize these individuals and their track records of serving clients across a multitude of geographies, disciplines, and industries. This outstanding group of professionals have been instrumental in our unprecedented success at Ankura and will continue to fuel our future growth. At Ankura, we take pride in recognizing leading talent that consistently innovates our services and solutions while solving for the complex challenges our clients face around the world."

The following professionals have been promoted to Senior Managing Director, effective immediately:

  • David Dellar, Construction Disputes & Advisory - Dubai
  • William Downs, Disputes & Economics - Washington, DC
  • Graham Hain, Disputes & Economics - London
  • Elizabeth Hutchins, Disputes & Economics - Chicago
  • Bo Martin, Disputes & Economics - Chicago
  • Angela Sabbe, Disputes & Economics - Los Angeles
  • Alex Trafton, Risk, Forensics & Compliance - Irvine

About Ankura

Ankura Consulting Group, LLC is an independent global expert services and advisory firm that delivers end-to-end solutions to manage conflict, crisis, performance, risk, strategy, and transformation. Ankura has over 2,000 professionals serving 3,000+ clients across 55 countries. Collaboration and experience drive our multidisciplinary approach to Protect, Create, and Recover Value??. For more information, please visit: ankura.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1685741/Ankura_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ankura-announces-2024-senior-managing-director-promotions-302045914.html

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.