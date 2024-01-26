Wondershare Technology: Wondershare Filmora 13.1.0 Revolutionizes Video Editing with AI-Powered Audio Enhancements

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondershare Filmora, the trailblazing AI-infused video editing software, has launched its latest version update. Filmora 13.1.0 introduces revamped features aimed at improving the program's audio production qualities. Enhanced AI Music Generation and Text-To-Speech introduce new customization options that cater to the needs of video editors with more variety alongside some welcome quality-of-life changes.

While finding the right sound for your project always poses a challenge, Filmora's popular AI Music Generator feature sees an upgraded sound library that provides newly commercially available audio while providing improved customization options. This means creating the ideal soundtrack has become more convenient than ever. With the inclusion of over 40 new themes and 30 additional genres, in addition to tempo and energy settings, users now have an enhanced level of control over a vast library of more than 20,000 music assets.

Speaking of sound, new upgrades to the Text-To-Speech feature add 30-plus new natural tones and atmospheric sound adjustments to improve audio realism. New language options include Croatian, Malay, and Ukrainian, offering creators unparalleled options for transcribing their scripts. Now, video editors can create a voiceover that matches their video's exact environment from scratch.

Other upgrades in version 13.1.0. include:

Custom LUT resources now support cloud upload for easy access.

Cloud media resources now support drag-and-drop usage.

Added new high-quality special effects such as Motion Blur, Lens Zoom, and Magnifying Glass.

Added a 'Beautification' parameter adjustment to the properties panel.

Filmora's latest update continues Wondershare's pursuit of designing exceptional user experiences. With version 13.1.0, the intuitive video software provides unparalleled support for audio features unleashing a tidal wave of sound creativity and further improving its powerful suite of production and editing tools.

Compatibility and Pricing

Wondershare Filmora 13 is available for Windows PC, MacOS, Android, iPhone, iPad, and Tablets. Pricing starts at 29.99 USD. To try it for free, visit filmora.wondershare.com. Follow Wondershare Filmora on YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook to learn more.

About Filmora

Designed with its users in mind, Filmora features a smooth performance and an intuitive UX/UI design. With advanced AI functions, a creative assets library, media resources, new royalty-free music, 3D LUTs, effects, and pre-set templates, Filmora provides everything you need to perfect your videos and creative vision.

About Wondershare

As a globally renowned leader in creativity and productivity solutions, Wondershare is dedicated to making cutting-edge technology accessible to everyone, fostering increased efficiency and creativity. Our commitment to excellence is recognized through prestigious accolades from organizations like The Shorty Awards, G2, and GetApp. With a user base spanning over 100 million individuals across 150 countries, we offer diverse software solutions encompassing video editing, PDF manipulation, data recovery, diagram creation, graphic design, and more.

