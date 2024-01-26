Anzeige
Freitag, 26.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Heute noch rein? Der Final Countdown vor erneuter 100%-Meldung?
WKN: A14YJM | ISIN: US0130911037 | Ticker-Symbol: 27S
Tradegate
25.01.24
15:40 Uhr
20,100 Euro
-0,050
-0,25 %
ACCESSWIRE
26.01.2024
Albertsons Companies Partners With Triscuit To Donate Over $160,000 to Local Food Banks

BOISE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2024 / Albertsons Companies is committed to a healthy future, and we work together to build partnerships that support our communities and the planet we share. With the pride Triscuit takes in its American roots and its dedication to supporting local communities, such a partnership was forged. Through our Nourishing Neighbors program, we are thrilled to have partnered with Triscuit to donate over $160,000 to local food banks throughout the communities we serve.

Our combined commitment to our communities and quality ingredients is part of what we do every day to create customers for life… no matter how you top it!

See original post on LinkedIn and read more about Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Albertsons Companies on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Albertsons Companies
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/albertsons-companies
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Albertsons Companies



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
