CoTec Holdings Corp.: CoTec Announces Stock Option Grant

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2024 / CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH);(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") announces that a total of 279,954 incentive stock options (the "Options") have been granted to a director and officer of the Company pursuant to the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan.

The Options have an effective grant date of January 25, 2024, and are exercisable for a period of 10 years at a price of $0.75 per common share, with 1/3 of the Options vesting every 12 months, over a 3-year period.

About CoTec

CoTec is a publicly traded investment issuer listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") and the OTCQB and trades under the symbol CTH and CTHCF respectively. The Company is an environment, social, and governance ("ESG")-focused company investing in innovative technologies. These technologies have the potential to fundamentally change the way metals and minerals can be extracted and processed for the purpose of applying those technologies to undervalued operating assets and recycling opportunities, as the Company transitions into a mid-tier mineral resource producer.

CoTec is committed to supporting the transition to a lower carbon future for the extraction industry, a sector on the cusp of a green revolution as it embraces technology and innovation. The Company has made four investments to date and is actively pursuing operating opportunities where current technology investments could be deployed.

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

