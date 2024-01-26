Orlando, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2024) - The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSE: LGL), a holding company engaged in services, merchant investment and manufacturing business activities, will be participating in The Microcap Conference, which will take place January 30, 31, February 1, 2024 at Caesars Atlantic City Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, NJ.

Tim Foufas, Co-CEO, will be presenting on January 31 & February 1, 2024. Interested parties can register to attend here.

Members of the The LGL Group, Inc. management team will also be conducting one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

To register to attend The Microcap Conference, follow this link.

About The LGL Group, Inc.

The LGL Group, Inc. ("LGL", "LGL Group", or the "Company") is a holding company engaged in services, merchant investment and manufacturing business activities. Precise Time and Frequency, LLC ("PTF") is a globally positioned producer of industrial electronic instruments and commercial products and services. Founded in 2002, PTF operates from our design and manufacturing facility in Wakefield, Massachusetts. Lynch Capital International LLC is focused on the development of value through investments.

About The Microcap Conference and DealFlow Events

Organized by DealFlow Events, this 3-day event at Caesars Atlantic City Hotel & Casino will feature company presentations from publicly traded microcap businesses and qualified private companies across healthcare, technology, financial services, energy, and other high-growth sectors. The conference facilitates extensive networking through 1-on-1 investor meetings and interactive activities and entertainment, including a poker tournament and exclusive concert with Soul Asylum.

In addition, keynote presentations and panel discussions led by industry experts will provide key insights into trading strategies, regulations, risk assessment and mitigation, tax issues, and other topics critical to the microcap community. Unlike many other microcap events, there's no invitation required. All are welcome to register and attend.

For further information:

Tim Foufas

Co-CEO

(407) 298-2000

info@lglgroup.com

SOURCE: DealFlow Events