Freitag, 26.01.2024
WKN: A2P5AD | ISIN: CA18452Y1007 | Ticker-Symbol: CKU
26.01.24
08:23 Uhr
ACCESSWIRE
26.01.2024 | 23:38
Clean Air Metals, Inc.: Clean Air Metals Grants Stock Options

THUNDER BAY, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2024 / Clean Air Metals Inc. ("Clean Air Metals" or the "Company") (TSXV:AIR)(FRA:CKU)(OTCQB:CLRMF) announces that it has granted an aggregate of 4,600,000 incentive stock options to certain directors, officers and employees of the Company, subject to regulatory approval. The stock options are exercisable at $0.06 for a period of 5 years from the grant date and subject to vesting terms.

Indigenous Community Social and Economic Engagement

Clean Air Metals Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary Panoramic PGMs (Canada) Ltd. acknowledge that the Thunder Bay North Critical Minerals Project is located within the area encompassed by the Robinson-Superior Treaty of 1850, and includes the territories of the Fort William First Nation,?Red Rock Indian Band, Biinjitiwabik Zaaging Anishinabek and Kiashke Zaaging Anishinaabek. Clean Air Metals also acknowledges the contributions of the Métis Nation of Ontario, Region 2 and the Red Sky Métis Independent Nation to the rich history of our area.?

The Company appreciates the opportunity to work in these territories and remains committed to the recognition and respect of those who have lived, traveled, and gathered on the lands since time immemorial. Clean Air Metals is committed to stewarding Indigenous heritage and remains committed to building, fostering and encouraging a respectful relationship with First Nations, Métis and Inuit peoples based upon principles of mutual trust, respect, reciprocity and collaboration in the spirit of reconciliation.

About Clean Air Metals Inc.

Clean Air Metals' is an emerging Platinum Group Metals, Copper and Nickel exploration and development company whose flagship asset is the 100% owned, Thunder Bay North Critical Minerals Project, a platinum, palladium, copper, nickel project located near the City of Thunder Bay, Ontario and the Lac des Iles Mine owned by Impala Platinum. The Thunder Bay North Project hosts the Current and Escape deposits, twin magma conduits which form the basis for the new mineral resource estimate reported on May 4, 2023.

CEO Jim Gallagher leads an experienced technical team who are using an orthomagmatic mineral deposit model to guide ongoing exploration and development studies for potential mine development on the Thunder Bay North project and possible acquisition and further exploration of similar assets throughout Northwestern Ontario. Mr. Gallagher was formerly CEO of North American Palladium which operated the Lac des Ilse Palladium mine just north of the Thunder Bay North project. After a significant operational and financial turnaround, the company was sold to Impala Platinum of South Africa for approximately CAD$ 1 billion.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Jim Gallagher"
Jim Gallagher, Chief Executive Officer of Clean Air Metals Inc.

For further information, please contact:

Jim Gallagher, Chief Executive Officer of Clean Air Metals Inc.
Phone: 705 690 7997
Email: jgallagher@cleanairmetals.ca
Website: www.cleanairmetals.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Clean Air Metals, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
