Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2024) - Oaklin Capital Ltd. (the "Acquiror") disposed of 454,500 common shares (the "Shares") of Miata Metals Corp. (the "Issuer") for aggregate consideration of $14,134.95 pursuant to a private share sale transaction (the "Share Sale") and 500,000 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") of the Issuer for nominal consideration pursuant to a private warrant transfer transaction (the "Warrant Transfer"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Issuer at an exercise price of $0.10 per share until November 30, 2027. 450,000 of the Warrants (the "Escrowed Warrants") will remain subject to a National Policy - Escrow Policy for Initial Public Offerings ("NP 46-201") escrow agreement NP 46-201F1 dated June 30, 2023 (the "Escrow Agreement") between the Issuer, Odyssey Trust Company as the escrow agent, and certain securityholders of the Issuer. The transfer of such Escrowed Warrants is considered a "Permitted Transfer Within Escrow" in accordance with the requirements of Section 5.1 of the Escrow Agreement.

Immediately prior to the Share Sale and Warrant Transfer, the Acquiror owned and/or had control over an aggregate of 3,030,000 Shares, representing approximately 11.42% of the issued and outstanding Shares of the Issuer on an undiluted basis. In addition, the Acquiror also owned and/or had control over 500,000 Warrants, representing approximately 13.06% of the total issued and outstanding shares of the Issuer on a partially diluted basis. Following completion of the Share Sale and Warrant Transfer, the Acquiror owns or has control or direction over, directly or indirectly, 2,575,500 Shares and 0 Warrants, representing approximately 9.71% of the issued and outstanding Shares of the Issuer on an undiluted basis.

The Acquiror may acquire additional securities or dispose of securities of the Issuer in the future either on the open market, privately or otherwise depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans, other available investment business opportunities and/or other relevant factors.

For further information or to receive a copy of the early warning report filed by the Acquiror with securities regulatory authorities in Canada in connection with this press release, please contact the Acquiror at (604) 689-6041 or refer to the Issuer's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/195871

SOURCE: Oaklin Capital Ltd.