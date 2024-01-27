Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency and mobile technology enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of Infinimos (INFI) on January 27, 2024. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the INFI/USDT trading pair, which will go live at 12:30 UTC on the slated date.

Infinimos (INFI) is an early-contributing, decentralized liquid staking derivative platform on the Cosmos blockchain, aiming to offer unique participation opportunities through its native token INFI, which serves as a staking reward and plays vital roles such as liquidity provider and governance token, enhancing community development.

Introducing Infinimos: Empowering Liquid Staking in Cosmos Ecosystem

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the upcoming listing of Infinimos (INFI), a groundbreaking decentralized liquid staking derivative platform, leveraging the capabilities of the Cosmos blockchain to offer a unique opportunity for users to engage in liquid staking derivatives. Infinimos's mission is centered around empowering its users.

The core functionality of Infinimos revolves around two innovative versions of LP Tokens that are pegged with ATOM: fATOM and wATOM. Both tokens are fungible and represent accrued staking rewards in distinct manners. What sets Infinimos apart is the fluidity and interchangeability of these tokens; fATOM can be seamlessly converted into wATOM and vice versa through a trustless wrapper, sharing liquidity effectively. Infinimos's native token, INFI, plays a pivotal role in the ecosystem, being utilized for staking rewards, liquidity pools, and governance purposes.

Delving into the specifics, fATOM and wATOM serve different but complementary purposes. fATOM acts as a representation of staked ATOM tokens within Infinimos, offering liquidity and transferability, unlike the traditional staked ATOM. This token is pegged on a 1:1 basis with ATOM deposits. On the other hand, wATOM is the LP token obtained after pledging fATOM.

The INFI token, integral to Infinimos, is more than just a reward token. It is a multifaceted utility token within the ecosystem. The token economics of INFI are meticulously designed, with a total supply of 100 million tokens. These are distributed among core contributors, the INFI Ecosystem Foundation, institutional investors, incentive programs, and stake awards. Infinimos's roadmap includes several ambitious phases, starting with its launch on Juno, followed by the introduction of new pools and governance structures, underscoring its commitment to evolving within the Cosmos ecosystem.

About INFI Token

The INFI token is a central component of the Infinimos platform, a versatile and multi-purpose utility token designed to empower users within its decentralized liquid staking derivative ecosystem. Primarily used for staking rewards, INFI also plays a crucial role in governance and platform fee mechanisms, fostering active user participation and engagement. With a well-structured token economy and distribution plan, INFI aims to align the interests of various stakeholders.

Based on JUNO, INFI has a total supply of 100 million (i.e. 100,000,000). The distribution of INFI tokens is allocated as follows: 10% to Core Contributors, 15% to the INFI Ecosystem Foundation, 10% to Institutional Investors, 5% for the Incentive Program & Airdrops, and 60% for Stake Awards. The JUNO-based token is poised for its debut on LBank Exchange at 12:30 UTC on January 27, 2024. Investors who are interested in INFI can easily buy and sell on LBank Exchange after that time.

