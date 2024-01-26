Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 27.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Warum hier am Montag 100% erneut realistisch sein könnten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
26.01.2024 | 23:03
46 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pacific West Bancorp ("PWBK") Announces Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific West Bancorp, the holding company of Pacific West Bank ("PWB"), today announced a fourth quarter net loss of ($151) thousand or ($0.06) per diluted share. PWB also announced its full-year 2023 results of a net loss of ($242) thousand or ($0.09) per diluted share, which included $535 thousand of provision for credit loss expense recognized due to strong loan growth. The non-GAAP, pre-tax and pre-provision income for 2023 was $326 thousand .

Fourth Quarter 2023 highlights:

  • Total loans grew $15.7 million or 6.8% during the quarter.
  • Loan commitments of $24.4 million were generated during the quarter.
  • Total deposits grew $3.9 million or 1.7% during the quarter.
  • Interest income grew by 9.3% to $4.0 million compared to the third quarter of 2023.
  • Net interest margin ("NIM") increased by 2 basis points to 3.08% compared to the third quarter of 2023.
  • The Bank's capital position remained strong and well above regulatory requirements with a leverage ratio of 11.45% as of quarter-end.
  • Assets grew by $10.8 million or 3.5% during the quarter.

2023 Full Year highlights:

  • Total loans grew $44.7 million or 22% during 2023.
  • Loan commitments of $75.1 million were generated during 2023.
  • Interest income for 2023 grew by $2.8 million or 23.6% compared to 2022.
  • Total assets as of quarter-end were $319 million or a year-over-year increase of 13.5%.
  • Successfully launched banking-as-a-service ("BaaS") initiative and launched four brand partners.
  • Established new office location in Vancouver, Washington .
  • Formed and successfully established a bank holding company, Pacific West Bancorp.

"We are pleased with the growth and continued momentum achieved in the fourth quarter and throughout 2023. PWB has grown from $60 million in assets from December 2018 to $320 million as of year-end 2023," said Jason Wessling, PWB's President and CFO. "This growth was propelled by our team of experienced Bankers that focus on maintaining comprehensive relationships with the clients by providing both lending and deposit solutions to the business community of Portland and Southwest Washington . Additionally, our continued execution of our BaaS strategy resulted in increased deposits and non-interest income from our brand partners during the quarter. We are excited to celebrate PWB's 20th anniversary in 2024, reflecting on two decades of unwavering commitment to our communities. We look forward to sustaining this momentum and achieving further growth in the years to come."

Loans grew by $44 million or 22% during 2023 with $30 million or 68% of that growth coming in the second half of the year. The primary loan growth was commercial and industrial loans, which grew 19% during the quarter. This growth was driven by our team of experienced lenders in the Vancouver office bringing new relationships from Southwest Washington .

As the high interest rate environment continued, the rate of increase in asset yield exceeded the rate of increase in cost of funds, positively impacting the NIM. During the fourth quarter, the Bank's yield of interest-bearing assets grew by 23 basis points to 5.39% whereas the cost of funds to interest bearing assets increased by 21 basis points to 2.31%. The resulting NIM for the fourth quarter was 3.08%, which was an increase of 2 basis points when compared to the third quarter. Interest income totaled $4.0 million for the fourth quarter which was an increase of $344 thousand or 9.3%, when compared to the prior quarter. For the full year of 2023, interest income was $14.5 million, which was an increase of $2.8 million or 23.6% when compared to the full year of 2022. Loans that originated in the fourth quarter had an average rate of 8.21%.

During the fourth quarter deposits were stable at $237.5 million, which was a slight increase of $3.9 million or 1.7% quarter-over-quarter. This was after deposits increased $13.8 million or 6.3% in the third quarter of 2023. The Bank continues to prudently monitor deposit flows as there has traditionally been seasonality of deposits in the first quarter related to business partner distributions and tax payments.

As market interest rates fluctuated in the fourth quarter, the Bank's unrealized loss on available-for-sale ("AFS") security portfolio as of December 31, 2023, was $3.9 million . This includes the fair value hedge contract which the Bank entered in the second quarter of 2023. The unrealized loss in the fourth quarter improved by $1.1 million compared to the end of the third quarter. This had a positive adjustment to equity through AOCI of $703 thousand . Furthermore, the hedge contract provided additional income of $150 thousand during 2023.

Terry Peterson, PWB's CEO noted, "The operating environment for our Bank since our December 2018 capital raise has been difficult. Yet, total assets have grown by 430% during this period and is a testament to our bankers. We are fully staffed to achieve operating leverage and with moderating interest rates, we look forward to improved financial performance."

About Pacific West Bancorp: Information about the Holding Company's stock is available through the over-the-counter marketplace at www.otcmarkets.com (symbol PWBK).

Pacific West Bank was formed in 2004 by Portland businesspeople to deliver loan and deposit product solutions through experienced and professional bankers to businesses, nonprofits, professionals, and individuals. The Bank serves the greater Portland / Vancouver Metro area with offices strategically located in Downtown Portland, Lake Oswego, West Linn, and Vancouver, WA.

Certain statements in this release may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements." Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current plans, estimates and projections, and therefore you should not place undue reliance on them. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly any of them in light of new information or future events. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.

Balance Sheets

(amounts in 000s, except per share data and ratios)

















For the Quarter Ended


% Change




% Change





12/31/2023


09/30/2023


QOQ


12/31/2022


YOY















ASSETS












Cash & due from banks

$ 10,693


$ 15,540


-31.2 %


$ 13,999


-23.6 %



Investments - CD

747


747


0.0 %


2,485


-69.9 %
















Investments - Debt Securities HTM

7,746


7,746


0.0 %


7,745


0.0 %



Allowance for HTM

(256)


(305)


-16.0 %


-





Investments - Debt Securities AFS

41,053


40,303


1.9 %


43,077


-4.7 %



Net Investments - Debt Securities

48,543


47,744


1.7 %


50,822


-4.5 %



Investments - Correspondent Stock

1,424


1,390


2.5 %


1,030


38.3 %
















Gross loans net of fees

248,402


232,677


6.8 %


203,666


22.0 %



Allowance for Loans and Leases

(3,257)


(3,138)


3.8 %


(2,585)


26.0 %




Net loans

245,146


229,539


6.8 %


201,081


21.9 %
















Premises and equipment, net

4,629


4,779


-3.1 %


4,175


10.9 %



Deferred tax asset, net

1,806


1,630


10.8 %


1,559


15.8 %



BOLI

4,379


4,345


0.8 %


4,239


3.3 %



Other assets

2,616


3,452


-24.2 %


2,475


5.7 %

















Total Assets

$ 319,983


$ 309,166


3.5 %


$ 281,866


13.5 %















LIABILITIES












Deposits

$ 237,470


$ 233,570


1.7 %


$ 240,090


-1.1 %



Borrowed funds

44,782


38,784


15.5 %


5,000


795.6 %



Other liabilities

3,681


3,524


4.5 %


2,746


34.1 %





285,933


275,878


3.6 %


247,836


15.4 %















STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

34,051


33,288


2.3 %


34,030


0.06 %




Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 319,983


$ 309,166


3.5 %


$ 281,866


13.5 %















Shares outstanding at end-of-period

2,676,564


2,674,045




2,667,633




Book value per share

$ 12.72


$ 12.45




$ 12.76




Allowance for credit losses to total loans and HTM

1.37 %


1.43 %




1.27 %




Non-performing assets (non-accrual loans and OREO)

$ -


$ -




$ -




Leverage Ratio

11.45 %


11.83 %




12.59 %




Statements of Net Income

(amounts in 000s, except per share data and ratios)


















For the Quarter Ended




Year to Date






12/31/2023


09/30/2023


% Change


12/31/2023


12/31/2022


% Change

INTEREST INCOME













Loans Interest Income

$ 3,252


$ 2,942


10.5 %


$ 11,488


$ 8,996


27.7 %


Investments & due from banks

669


714


-6.4 %


2,674


1,832


46.0 %


Loan fee income

121


42


190.9 %


350


916


-61.8 %



Total interest income

4,041


3,698


9.3 %


14,512


11,744


23.6 %















INTEREST EXPENSE

1,733


1,504


15.2 %


5,101


891


472.5 %















NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE LOAN LOSS PROVISION

2,309


2,194


5.2 %


9,411


10,853


-13.3 %















PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

70


225


-68.9 %


535


360


48.6 %















NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER LOAN LOSS PROVISION

2,239


1,969


13.7 %


8,876


10,493


-15.4 %















NON-INTEREST INCOME

161


185


-12.7 %


620


491


26.1 %















NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

2,502


2,430


2.9 %


9,705


8,450


14.8 %















INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

(102)


(277)


-63.2 %


(209)


2,534


-108.2 %















PROVISION (BENEFIT) FOR INCOME TAXES

49


(72)


-168.2 %


33


698


-95.3 %















NET INCOME (LOSS)

$ (151)


$ (205)


-26.4 %


$ (242)


$ 1,836


-113.2 %















Earnings per share - Basic

$ (0.06)


$ (0.08)




$ (0.09)


$ 0.69

















Earnings per share - Diluted

$ (0.06)


$ (0.08)




$ (0.09)


$ 0.69

















Return on average equity

-2.42 %


-2.42 %




-0.72 %


5.39 %



Return on average assets

-0.27 %


-0.27 %




-0.08 %


0.65 %



Net interest margin

3.08 %


3.06 %




3.24 %


4.12 %



Efficiency ratio

102 %


102 %




97 %


75 %



Media Contact:
Terry A. Peterson
Chief Executive Officer
(503) 905-2217
[email protected]

SOURCE Pacific West Bancorp

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.