Samstag, 27.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Warum hier am Montag 100% erneut realistisch sein könnten
City Office REIT, Inc.: City Office REIT Announces Tax Treatment of 2023 Distributions

VANCOUVER, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE: CIO) ("the Company"), today announced the tax treatment of its 2023 distributions to holders of the Company's common stock and 6.625% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock ("Preferred Stock"). The tax information provided below should not be construed as tax advice and shareholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of the Company's distributions. This information is being provided to assist shareholders with tax reporting requirements related to dividend distributions of taxable income by the Company. Shareholders should review their Forms 1099 as well as other 2023 tax statements that they will receive from their brokerage firms or other institutions to ensure that the statements agree with the information provided below.

The CUSIP number for the Company's common stock is 178587101.

Record Date

Payment
Date

Total
Distribution
per Share

Ordinary
Dividends

Qualified
Dividends

Capital Gain
Distributions

Return of
Capital

Amount
Qualifying as a
Section 199A
Dividend

01/10/2023

01/24/2023

$ 0.200

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 0.200000

$ -

04/11/2023

04/25/2023

$ 0.200

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 0.200000

$ -

07/07/2023

07/21/2023

$ 0.100

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 0.100000

$ -

10/10/2023

10/24/2023

$ 0.100

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 0.100000

$ -

Form 1099-
DIV Box



1a

1b

2a

3

5

The CUSIP number for the Company's Preferred Stock is 178587200.

Record Date

Payment
Date

Total
Distribution
per Share

Ordinary
Dividends

Qualified
Dividends

Capital Gain
Distributions

Return of
Capital

Amount
Qualifying as a
Section 199A
Dividend

01/10/2023

01/24/2023

$ 0.414063

$ 0.205943

$ -

$ -

$ 0.208120

$ 0.205943

04/11/2023

04/25/2023

$ 0.414063

$ 0.205943

$ -

$ -

$ 0.208120

$ 0.205943

07/07/2023

07/21/2023

$ 0.414063

$ 0.205943

$ -

$ -

$ 0.208120

$ 0.205943

10/10/2023

10/24/2023

$ 0.414063

$ 0.205943

$ -

$ -

$ 0.208120

$ 0.205943

Form 1099-
DIV Box



1a

1b

2a

3

5



About City Office REIT, Inc.

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. All statements that are not statements of historical facts are, or may be deemed to be, forward looking statements. Forward looking statements reflect our current expectations concerning future results, objectives, plans and goals, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are difficult to predict and which may cause future results, performance or achievements to differ. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include factors described in our news releases and filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, which has been filed with the SEC. Readers of this press release are cautioned to consider these risks and uncertainties and not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, relating to matters discussed in this press release, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Contact

City Office REIT, Inc.
Anthony Maretic, CFO
+1-604-806-3366
investorrelations@cityofficereit.com

SOURCE City Office REIT, Inc.

