Realty Income Announces 2023 Dividend Tax Allocation for Realty Income Corporation and Spirit Realty Capital, Inc.

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, today announced the final calculation of the dividend tax status for its 2023 common stock dividends. Additionally, Realty Income announced today the final calculation of the dividend tax status for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc.'s (Spirit, formerlyNYSE: SRC) 2023 common stock dividends and 6.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Series A Preferred Stock, formerlyNYSE: SRC.PRA) dividends. A portion of the common stock dividend is considered a non-taxable distribution for both Realty Income and Spirit. The respective tax attributes of the dividends paid per share are outlined below:

Realty Income Corporation Common Stock (CUSIP: 756109104) Total Common Dividends Paid in 2023 $ 3.0510000 Ordinary Income Portion of Dividend $ 2.8434500 (93.197%) Non-Taxable Distribution (return of capital) $ 0.2075500 (6.803%)



Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. Common Stock (CUSIP: 84860W300) Total Common Dividends Paid in 2023 $ 2.658600 Ordinary Income Portion of Dividend $ 1.896877 (71.349%) Non-Taxable Distribution (return of capital) $ 0.761723 (28.651%)



Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. Preferred Series A Preferred Stock (CUSIP: 84860W201) Total Ser. A Pref. Stock Dividends Paid in 2023 $ 1.5000000 Ordinary Income Portion of Dividend $ 1.5000000 (100.000%)

Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of any Realty Income or Spirit dividends received.

About the Company

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company®, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats® index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients. To date, the company has declared 643 consecutive common stock monthly dividends throughout its 55-year operating history and increased the dividend 123 times since Realty Income's public listing in 1994 (NYSE: O). Additional information about the company can be obtained from the corporate website at www.realtyincome.com.

