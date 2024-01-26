Anzeige
Samstag, 27.01.2024
Warum hier am Montag 100% erneut realistisch sein könnten
Starwood Property Trust, Inc.: Starwood Property Trust Announces Tax Reporting Information

GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD) ("the Company") today announced the tax treatment for the Company's distributions on its common stock (CUSIP: 85571B105) paid with respect to the calendar year ended December 31, 2023 :


Form 1099 Reference:


(Boxes 1a + 2a +
3)

Box 1a

Box 1b

Box 2a

Box 2b

Box 2e

Box 2f

Box 3

Box 5



Record Date

Payable
Date

Cash
Distribution

Total Dividend
Per Share

Ordinary
Taxable
Dividend

Taxable
Qualified
Dividends

Total Capital
Gain
Distribution

Unrecaptured
1250 Gain

Section 897
Ordinary
Dividends

Section 897
Capital Gain

Nondividend
Distributions

Section 199A
dividends








(i)

(ii)

(iii)

(i)

(iii)

(iv)

(i)



3/31/2023

4/14/2023

0.4800

0.4800

0.4607

0.0000

0.0193

0.0083

0.0000

0.0050

0.0000

0.4607



6/30/2023

7/17/2023

0.4800

0.4800

0.4607

0.0000

0.0193

0.0083

0.0000

0.0050

0.0000

0.4607



9/30/2023

10/16/2023

0.4800

0.4800

0.4607

0.0000

0.0193

0.0083

0.0000

0.0050

0.0000

0.4607



12/29/2023

1/15/2024

0.4800

0.4800

0.4607

0.0000

0.0193

0.0083

0.0000

0.0050

0.0000

0.4607


















Totals

1.9200

1.9200

1.8428

0.0000

0.0772

0.0332

0.0000

0.0200

0.0000

1.8428
































(i)

Amounts in Box 1b, Box 2e, and Box 5 are included in Box 1a










(ii)

For purposes of the disclosure required by Treas. Reg. Sec. 1.1061-6(c), the Company reports to direct or indirect holders







of an 'applicable partnership interest' that the portion of the amounts shown on Box 2a relating to the 'One Year Amounts Disclosure'






is equal to $0.0156 and the portion relating to the 'Three Year Amounts Disclosure' is equal to $0.0150.







(iii)

Amounts in Box 2b and Box 2f are included in Box 2a










(iv)

Amounts in Box 3 are also known as Return of Capital






















About Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD), is a leading diversified finance company with a core focus on the real estate and infrastructure sectors. An affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, the Company has successfully deployed over $95 billion of capital since inception and manages a portfolio of over $27 billion across debt and equity investments. Starwood Property Trust's investment objective is to generate attractive and stable returns for shareholders, primarily through dividends, by leveraging a premiere global organization to identify and execute on the best risk adjusted returning investments across its target assets. Additional information can be found at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.

Contact:
 Zachary Tanenbaum
Starwood Property Trust
Phone: 203-422-7788
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

© 2024 PR Newswire
