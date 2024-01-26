SALEM, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCBB: ORBN) (the "Company"), parent company of Willamette Valley Bank, reported net income for the fourth quarter of $547,000 and $0.22 per common share. The Company's quarterly return on average assets and return on average equity was 0.6% and 3.0%, respectively. This compares to $640,000 in net income and $0.26 earnings per common share outstanding for the quarter ending September 30, 2023.
Year-to-date net income reached $3.6 million and $1.44 per common share outstanding compared to $6.9 million and $2.86 per common share during the same period last year. For the fiscal year, the Company's return on average assets was 0.9% compared to 1.7% in 2022. The Company's net interest margin was 4.2% for the fourth quarter and 4.3% for the 2023 fiscal year. This compares to 4.6% in the fourth quarter of 2022 and 4.0% for the 2022 fiscal year.
The Company's balance sheet declined $4.6 million during the prior quarter. This is primarily related to a $4.1 million decrease in deposits. Commercial loan balances increased $16.0 million during the same period. Compared to December 31, 2022, the balance sheet declined $6.1 million primarily due to a decline in deposits of $6.3 million. Commercial loans, however, increased $47.6 million over the last twelve months. Bank asset quality and capital remain good, and the Board of Directors distributed a $0.26 per share quarterly dividend on January 16, 2024.
Ryan Dempster, President and CEO, commented: "Loan interest rates remain elevated compared to recent norms. This has resulted in less demand for residential mortgage loans which has impacted earnings. Despite the higher interest rate environment, we continue to experience a good net interest margin and core deposits remain level from the prior year. Current expectations for interest rate reductions in 2024 are expected to result in lower lending rates and improve loan demand."
About Oregon Bancorp, Inc.
Oregon Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Willamette Valley Bank (Bank), a community bank headquartered in Salem, Oregon. The Bank conducts commercial and retail banking activities at four full-service branch locations in Salem, Keizer, Silverton, and Albany, Oregon. The Bank also operates nine Home Loan Centers located in Oregon, Washington, and Idaho. For more information about Oregon Bancorp, Inc. or its subsidiary, Willamette Valley Bank, please call (503) 485-2222 or visit our website at www.willamettevalleybank.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this release may be deemed "forward-looking statements." Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current plans, estimates and projections, and therefore you should not place undue reliance on them. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly any of them in light of new information or future events. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited)
|(Amounts in thousands except per share data)
|December 31,
|September 30,
|ASSETS
2023
2022
2023
|Cash and short term investments
$
24,225
$
78,776
$
30,168
|Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
33,763
23,453
30,976
|Loans available for sale, at fair value
12,764
23,601
29,077
|Loans:
|Real estate
299,355
251,629
286,342
|Commercial
7,547
6,992
6,263
|Other
2,481
2,626
522
|Deferred fees and costs
(640
)
(609
)
(613
)
|Loan loss reserve
(3,156
)
(2,661
)
(2,960
)
|Total net loans
305,587
257,977
289,554
|Property and other assets
19,513
18,143
20,720
|Total assets
$
395,852
$
401,950
$
400,495
|LIABILITIES
|Deposits:
|Noninterest-bearing demand
$
32,792
$
31,747
$
27,886
|Interest-bearing demand
80,589
101,167
92,558
|Savings and Money Market
119,075
143,656
119,710
|Certificates of deposit
79,897
42,081
76,342
|Total deposits
312,353
318,651
316,496
|Borrowings
-
-
-
|Other liabilities
10,608
10,170
11,392
|Total liabilities
322,961
328,821
327,888
|SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
72,891
73,129
72,607
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
395,852
$
401,950
$
400,495
|Book value per common share
$
29.53
$
29.81
$
29.36
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME (Unaudited)
|(Amounts in thousands except per share data)
|Year-to-Date
|Three Months Ending
|December 31,
2023
|December 31,
2022
|December 31,
2023
|December 31,
2022
|Interest income
$
20,092
$
16,386
$
5,422
$
4,745
|Interest expense
4,180
880
1,403
231
|Net interest income
15,912
15,506
4,019
4,514
|Provision for loan losses
494
-
195
-
|Net interest income after provision
15,418
15,506
3,824
4,514
|Noninterest income
16,643
31,418
3,126
3,952
|Noninterest expense
27,369
38,051
6,236
6,799
|Net income before income taxes
4,692
8,873
714
1,667
|Provision for income taxes
1,139
1,975
167
242
|Net income after income taxes
$
3,553
$
6,898
$
547
$
1,425
|Net income per common share, basic
$
1.44
$
2.86
$
0.22
$
0.58
