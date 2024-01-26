SALEM, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCBB: ORBN) (the "Company"), parent company of Willamette Valley Bank, reported net income for the fourth quarter of $547,000 and $0.22 per common share. The Company's quarterly return on average assets and return on average equity was 0.6% and 3.0%, respectively. This compares to $640,000 in net income and $0.26 earnings per common share outstanding for the quarter ending September 30, 2023.

Year-to-date net income reached $3.6 million and $1.44 per common share outstanding compared to $6.9 million and $2.86 per common share during the same period last year. For the fiscal year, the Company's return on average assets was 0.9% compared to 1.7% in 2022. The Company's net interest margin was 4.2% for the fourth quarter and 4.3% for the 2023 fiscal year. This compares to 4.6% in the fourth quarter of 2022 and 4.0% for the 2022 fiscal year.

The Company's balance sheet declined $4.6 million during the prior quarter. This is primarily related to a $4.1 million decrease in deposits. Commercial loan balances increased $16.0 million during the same period. Compared to December 31, 2022, the balance sheet declined $6.1 million primarily due to a decline in deposits of $6.3 million. Commercial loans, however, increased $47.6 million over the last twelve months. Bank asset quality and capital remain good, and the Board of Directors distributed a $0.26 per share quarterly dividend on January 16, 2024.

Ryan Dempster, President and CEO, commented: "Loan interest rates remain elevated compared to recent norms. This has resulted in less demand for residential mortgage loans which has impacted earnings. Despite the higher interest rate environment, we continue to experience a good net interest margin and core deposits remain level from the prior year. Current expectations for interest rate reductions in 2024 are expected to result in lower lending rates and improve loan demand."

About Oregon Bancorp, Inc.

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Willamette Valley Bank (Bank), a community bank headquartered in Salem, Oregon. The Bank conducts commercial and retail banking activities at four full-service branch locations in Salem, Keizer, Silverton, and Albany, Oregon. The Bank also operates nine Home Loan Centers located in Oregon, Washington, and Idaho. For more information about Oregon Bancorp, Inc. or its subsidiary, Willamette Valley Bank, please call (503) 485-2222 or visit our website at www.willamettevalleybank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may be deemed "forward-looking statements." Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current plans, estimates and projections, and therefore you should not place undue reliance on them. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly any of them in light of new information or future events. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands except per share data) December 31, September 30, ASSETS 2023 2022 2023 Cash and short term investments $ 24,225 $ 78,776 $ 30,168 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 33,763 23,453 30,976 Loans available for sale, at fair value 12,764 23,601 29,077 Loans: Real estate 299,355 251,629 286,342 Commercial 7,547 6,992 6,263 Other 2,481 2,626 522 Deferred fees and costs (640 ) (609 ) (613 ) Loan loss reserve (3,156 ) (2,661 ) (2,960 ) Total net loans 305,587 257,977 289,554 Property and other assets 19,513 18,143 20,720 Total assets $ 395,852 $ 401,950 $ 400,495 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 32,792 $ 31,747 $ 27,886 Interest-bearing demand 80,589 101,167 92,558 Savings and Money Market 119,075 143,656 119,710 Certificates of deposit 79,897 42,081 76,342 Total deposits 312,353 318,651 316,496 Borrowings - - - Other liabilities 10,608 10,170 11,392 Total liabilities 322,961 328,821 327,888 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 72,891 73,129 72,607 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 395,852 $ 401,950 $ 400,495 Book value per common share $ 29.53 $ 29.81 $ 29.36

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands except per share data) Year-to-Date Three Months Ending December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Interest income $ 20,092 $ 16,386 $ 5,422 $ 4,745 Interest expense 4,180 880 1,403 231 Net interest income 15,912 15,506 4,019 4,514 Provision for loan losses 494 - 195 - Net interest income after provision 15,418 15,506 3,824 4,514 Noninterest income 16,643 31,418 3,126 3,952 Noninterest expense 27,369 38,051 6,236 6,799 Net income before income taxes 4,692 8,873 714 1,667 Provision for income taxes 1,139 1,975 167 242 Net income after income taxes $ 3,553 $ 6,898 $ 547 $ 1,425 Net income per common share, basic $ 1.44 $ 2.86 $ 0.22 $ 0.58

Contacts

Ryan Dempster

Oregon Bancorp, Inc.

503-485-2222

bank@wvbk.com