Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 27.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Warum hier am Montag 100% erneut realistisch sein könnten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DQ02 | ISIN: CA02312A1066 | Ticker-Symbol: 72Q
Frankfurt
26.01.24
08:22 Uhr
0,840 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AMAROQ MINERALS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMAROQ MINERALS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,8400,89012:01
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.01.2024 | 19:00
35 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amaroq Minerals: Commencement of Public Consultation in Greenland

TORONTO, ONTARIO, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ("Amaroq" or the "Company")

Commencement of Public Consultation in Greenland

TORONTO, ONTARIO - 26 January 2024 - Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (AIM, TSXV, NASDAQ Iceland: AMRQ), an independent mine development corporation with a substantial land package of gold and strategic mineral assets across in Southern Greenland, is pleased to announce that the public consultation process for the draft Environmental Impact Assessment and Social Impact Assessment report on the Nalunaq Gold Mine project has commenced.

As part of the public consultation process, Amaroq management will be carrying out consultation meetings with local communities in Greenland next week. The public consultation is expected to close by March 1, 2024.

A link to background materials regarding the public consultation is set out below: https://www.amaroqminerals.com/responsibility/public-consultation

A corporate video providing further background to the public consultation is available to watch at the following link: https://www.amaroqminerals.com/responsibility/tab-publicconsultationvideo

Enquiries:

Amaroq Minerals Ltd.
Eldur Olafsson, Executive Director and CEO
eo@amaroqminerals.com

Eddie Wyvill, Investor Relations
+44 (0)7713 126727
ew@amaroqminerals.com

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Nominated Adviser and Broker)
Callum Stewart
Varun Talwar
Simon Mensley
Ashton Clanfield
+44 (0) 20 7710 7600

Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited (Joint Broker)
Hugh Rich
Dougie Mcleod
+44 (0) 20 7886 2500

Camarco (Financial PR)
Billy Clegg
Elfie Kent
Charlie Dingwall
+44 (0) 20 3757 4980

For Company updates:

Follow @Amaroq_Minerals on X (Formerly known as Twitter)
Follow Amaroq Minerals Inc. on LinkedIn

Further Information:

About Amaroq Minerals
Amaroq Minerals' principal business objectives are the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and strategic metal properties in Greenland. The Corporation's principal asset is a 100% interest in the Nalunaq Project, an advanced exploration stage property with an exploitation license including the previously operating Nalunaq gold mine. The Corporation has a portfolio of gold and strategic metal assets in Southern Greenland covering the two known gold belts in the region. Amaroq Minerals is incorporated under the Canada Business Corporations Act and wholly owns Nalunaq A/S, incorporated under the Greenland Public Companies Act.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Inside Information

This announcement does not contain inside information.


Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.