Meridian Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Results and Announces a Quarterly Dividend of $0.125 per Common Share

Three Months Ended Year Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)((Unaudited) December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 December 31,

2023 December 31,

Income: Net income $ 571 $ 4,005 $ 13,243 $ 21,829 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.05 $ 0.35 $ 1.16 $ 1.79 Pre-tax, pre-provision income (1) $ 5,356 $ 5,292 $ 23,782 $ 30,408 Pre-tax, pre-provision income - Bank (1) $ 5,757 $ 6,399 $ 27,751 $ 31,004 (1) See Non-GAAP reconciliation in the Appendix

Total assets at December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023 were $2.2 billion, compared to $2.1 billion at December 31, 2022.

Commercial loans, excluding leases, increased $15.7 million for the quarter and $114.6 million, or 9%, year over year.

Pre-tax, pre-provision income for the Bank was $5.8 million for the quarter and $27.8 million for the year.

Net interest margin was 3.18% for the fourth quarter of 2023, with a loan yield of 7.15%. Net interest margin was 3.35% with a loan yield of 6.94% for the year.

On January 25, 2024, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per common share, payable February 20, 2024 to shareholders of record as of February 12, 2024.



Christopher J. Annas, Chairman and CEO commented, "Meridian's fourth quarter earnings totaled $571 thousand, which was down from the prior quarter. Contributing to the decline was a necessary additional provision for a non-performing commercial credit, which has experienced some deterioration. In addition, the historical rise in interest rates has had negative impact on our SBA and small-ticket leasing businesses, both of which required additional provisions. We are comfortable with the existing reserves and expect some resolution in the commercial credit in 2024. Annual loan growth in the core CRE, C&I and SBA portfolios was 9%, which reflects our continued outreach and a stable business environment in the Philadelphia metro region. Construction lending for residential and multi-family is still strong because of high housing demand, as housing inventory remains at historical lows.

Mr. Annas added, "Net interest margin was down from the prior quarter mostly due to higher deposit expense, as customers are increasingly rate conscious. We have adjusted well to the tumultuous environment created by the historic Federal Reserve interest rate moves, but the impact on margins continues.

The mortgage segment has been downsized throughout 2023 to match expected volumes. The lack of homes for sale remains the biggest issue, while the higher rates are less of a factor. We will continue to monitor the impact of market conditions on our mortgage operations and are prepared to make further adjustments if warranted."

Mr. Annas concluded, "Our continued growth results from being highly visible in our regions, and being the preferred bank in the Delaware Valley. If the forecasted rate declines materialize, the business environment should be robust."

Select Condensed Financial Information

As of or for the quarter ended (Unaudited) December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Income: Net income $ 571 $ 4,005 $ 4,645 $ 4,021 $ 4,557 Basic earnings per common share 0.05 0.36 0.42 0.36 0.40 Diluted earnings per common share 0.05 0.35 0.41 0.34 0.39 Net interest income 16,942 17,224 17,098 17,677 18,518 Balance Sheet: Total assets $ 2,246,193 $ 2,230,971 $ 2,206,877 $ 2,229,783 $ 2,062,228 Loans, net of fees and costs 1,895,806 1,885,629 1,859,839 1,818,189 1,743,682 Total deposits 1,823,462 1,808,645 1,782,605 1,770,413 1,712,479 Non-interest bearing deposits 239,289 244,668 269,174 262,636 301,727 Stockholders' equity 158,022 155,114 153,962 153,049 153,280 Balance Sheet (Average Balances): Total assets $ 2,219,340 $ 2,184,384 $ 2,166,574 $ 2,088,599 $ 1,962,915 Total interest earning assets 2,121,068 2,086,602 2,070,640 1,995,460 1,877,967 Loans, net of fees and costs 1,891,170 1,876,648 1,847,736 1,783,322 1,674,215 Total deposits 1,820,532 1,782,140 1,775,444 1,759,571 1,698,597 Non-interest bearing deposits 254,025 253,485 266,675 296,037 312,297 Stockholders' equity 157,210 156,271 154,179 153,179 151,791 Performance Ratios (Annualized): Return on average assets 0.10 % 0.73 % 0.86 % 0.78 % 0.92 % Return on average equity 1.44 % 10.17 % 12.08 % 10.65 % 11.91 %

Income Statement - Fourth Quarter 2023 Compared to Third Quarter 2023

Net income of $571 thousand for the fourth quarter decreased $3.4 million from $4.0 million for the third quarter mainly due to provisioning for general credit reserves, specific reserves on individually evaluated loans, and charge-offs. Net interest income decreased $288 thousand, or 1.6%, on a tax equivalent basis due to an increase in interest expense that out-paced the increase in interest income. Non-interest income increased $31 thousand or 0.4%, as fair value changes exceeded the lower level of gains on sale of mortgage loans. Non-interest expense decreased $315 thousand, or 1.6% due primarily to a decrease in salaries and benefits expense, partially offset by an increase in professional fees. Detailed explanations of the major categories of income and expense follow below.

Net Interest income

The rate/volume analysis table below analyzes dollar changes in the components of interest income and interest expense as they relate to the change in balances (volume) and the change in interest rates (rate) of tax-equivalent net interest income for the periods indicated and allocated by rate and volume. Changes in interest income and/or expense related to changes attributable to both volume and rate have been allocated proportionately based on the relationship of the absolute dollar amount of the change in each category.

Quarter Ended (dollars in thousands) December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 $ Change % Change Change due to rate Change due to volume Interest income: Cash and cash equivalents 526 245 $ 281 114.7 % $ (3 ) $ 284 Investment securities - taxable 1,020 901 119 13.2 % 65 54 Investment securities - tax exempt (1) 402 410 (8 ) (2.0 )% 4 (12 ) Loans held for sale 400 456 (56 ) (12.3 )% 36 (92 ) Loans held for investment (1) 34,071 33,526 545 1.6 % 285 260 Total loans 34,471 33,982 489 1.4 % 321 168 Total interest income $ 36,419 $ 35,538 $ 881 2.5 % $ 387 $ 494 Interest expense: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,476 $ 1,488 $ (12 ) (0.8 )% $ 51 $ (63 ) Money market and savings deposits 7,384 6,755 629 9.3 % 328 301 Time deposits 7,946 7,300 646 8.8 % 495 151 Total deposits 16,806 15,543 1,263 8.1 % 874 389 Borrowings 1,816 2,086 (270 ) (12.9 )% (56 ) (214 ) Subordinated debentures 782 606 176 29.0 % 41 135 Total interest expense 19,404 18,235 1,169 6.4 % 859 310 Net interest income differential $ 17,015 $ 17,303 $ (288 ) (1.66 )% $ (472 ) $ 184 (1) Reflected on a tax-equivalent basis.

Interest income increased $881 thousand quarter-over-quarter, on a tax equivalent basis, due to a higher yield on earning assets and higher levels of average earning assets. The yield on earnings assets rose 5 basis points during the period, while average earning assets increased by $34.5 million.

The yield on total loans increased 7 basis points and the yield on cash and investments increased 9 basis points combined. Average total loans, excluding residential loans for sale, increased $14.5 million. Construction, commercial real estate, and small business loans increased $19.3 million on average, combined, while home equity loans and residential real estate loans held in portfolio increased $15.9 million on average, combined.

Total interest expense increased $1.2 million, quarter-over-quarter, due primarily to market interest rate rises, and an increase in deposit average balances. Interest expense on deposits increased $1.3 million as total average deposits increased $37.9 million and the cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 23 basis points to 4.26%. Interest expense on borrowings decreased $270 thousand as the cost of borrowings decreased 14 basis points due to the positive carry on a $75 million pay fixed swap, and average borrowings decreased for the period, while the average balance of subordinated debentures increased for the period due to the $9.7 million raised in the prior quarter.

The net interest margin decreased 11 basis points to 3.18% as the cost of funds outpaced the increase in yield on earnings assets. The average balance on non-interest bearing deposits increased $540 thousand for the quarter which helped offset somewhat the impact of the increase in cost of funds.

Provision for Credit Losses

The overall provision for credit losses is comprised of provisioning for funded loans as well as unfunded loan commitments. The combined provision increased to $4.6 million for the fourth quarter, from $82 thousand for the third quarter, with the provision for unfunded loan commitments representing only $8 thousand of the combined provision. The increase in provision for funded loans was due to a $3.9 million increase in specific reserves on new, mainly small business loans, and existing non-accrual loans combined with provisioning for loan growth and charge-offs. $2.3 million of the increase in specific reserves related to a commercial loan relationship for which new information became available related to the value of the underlying collateral, and an estimate of disposition costs. This increase was partially offset by the impact of favorable changes in certain portfolio baseline loss rates and some macroeconomic factors underlying the funded loss model.

Non-interest income

The following table presents the components of non-interest income for the periods indicated:

Quarter Ended (Dollars in thousands) December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 $ Change % Change Mortgage banking income $ 3,394 $ 4,819 $ (1,425 ) (29.6 )% Wealth management income 1,239 1,258 (19 ) (1.5 )% SBA loan income 1,022 982 40 4.1 % Earnings on investment in life insurance 204 201 3 1.5 % Net change in the fair value of derivative instruments (126 ) 103 (229 ) (222.3 )% Net change in the fair value of loans held-for-sale 120 111 9 8.1 % Net change in the fair value of loans held-for-investment 805 (570 ) 1,375 (241.2 )% Net gain on hedging activity (53 ) 82 (135 ) (164.6 )% Net loss on sale of investment securities available-for-sale - (3 ) 3 (100.0 )% Other 1,512 1,103 409 37.1 % Total non-interest income $ 8,117 $ 8,086 $ 31 0.4 %

Total non-interest income increased $31 thousand, or 0.4%, quarter-over-quarter as a result of an increase in the net change in fair values and an increase in other income, largely offset by lower mortgage banking income. Other income increased $409 thousand due to swap fee income and gains in fair value of equity securities. Mortgage banking income decreased $1.4 million, or 29.6% quarter-over-quarter, due to lower levels of mortgage loan originations, which decreased $39.8 million. In addition to lower volume, the gain on sale margin increased 5 basis points over the prior quarter. The fair value of loans held for investment increased $1.4 million due to the recent decline in interest rates.

SBA loan income increased $40 thousand, or 4.1%, quarter-over-quarter. While the value of SBA loans sold for the quarter-ended December 31, 2023 was $6.1 million, or 23.3%, less than the quarter-ended September 30, 2023, the gross margin on sale was 6.4% for the quarter-ended December 31, 2023 compared to 6.2% for the quarter-ended September 30, 2023. Also contributing to the increase in SBA loan income was a decrease in amortization expense and in servicing asset impairment.

Non-interest expense

The following table presents the components of non-interest expense for the periods indicated:

Quarter Ended (Dollars in thousands) December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 $ Change % Change Salaries and employee benefits $ 11,744 $ 12,420 $ (676 ) (5.4 )% Occupancy and equipment 1,232 1,226 6 0.5 % Professional fees 1,382 1,104 278 25.2 % Advertising and promotion 931 848 83 9.8 % Data processing and software 1,651 1,652 (1 ) (0.1 )% Pennsylvania bank shares tax 233 244 (11 ) (4.5 )% Other 2,530 2,524 6 0.2 % Total non-interest expense $ 19,703 $ 20,018 $ (315 ) (1.6

Salaries and employee benefits decreased $676 thousand overall, with bank and wealth segments combined having increased $332 thousand, and the mortgage segment decreased $1.0 million. Bank and wealth segment salaries and employee benefits were up due to increased full-time-equivalent employees, and expense related to the issuance of stock options during the quarter.

Professional fees increased $278 thousand during the current quarter due to an increase in loan and lease workout expenses and other legal expenses. Advertising and promotion expense increased $83 thousand from the prior quarter as a result of an increase in advertising and business development expense during the holiday season.

Balance Sheet - December 31, 2023 Compared to September 30, 2023

As of December 31, 2023, total assets increased $15.2 million, or 0.7%, to $2.2 billion from September 30, 2023. This increase was due to an increase in cash and cash equivalents and an increase in loans. Interest-bearing cash decreased $395 thousand, or 0.8%, to $46.6 million as of December 31, 2023, from September 30, 2023.

Portfolio loan growth was $10.0 million, or 0.5% quarter-over-quarter. Commercial mortgage loans increased $41.7 million, or 6.0%, commercial & industrial loans increased $3.0 million, or 1.0%, while residential real estate loans held in portfolio increased $4.3 million, or 1.7%, and home equity lines and loans increased $2.4 million, or 3.3%. Partially offsetting portfolio loan growth were construction loans which decreased $30.2 million, or 10.9%, and lease financings that decreased $12.4 million, or 8.9% from September 30, 2023.

Total deposits increased $14.8 million, or 0.8% quarter-over-quarter, due largely to higher levels of certificates of deposits. Time deposits increased $24.6 million, or 3.7%, from retail and wholesale efforts as customers continue to opt for higher term interest rates. Money market accounts and savings accounts increased a combined $1.2 million while interest bearing demand deposits decreased $5.6 million. Non-interest bearing deposits decreased $5.4 million, reflecting typical business cash out at the end of the year for distributions and profit-sharing.

Consolidated stockholders' equity of the Corporation increased by $2.9 million from September 30, 2023, to $158.0 million as of December 31, 2023. Changes to equity for the current quarter included net income of $571 thousand, $199 thousand in ESOP loan payments, an increase of a $2.9 million in other comprehensive income, partially offset by quarter dividends paid of $1.4 million. The Community Bank Leverage Ratio for the Bank was 9.46% at December 31, 2023.

Asset Quality Summary

The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans increased to 1.76% as of December 31, 2023, from 1.53% as of September 30, 2023, while the ratio of non-performing assets to total assets increased to 1.58% as of December 31, 2023, compared to 1.38% at September 30, 2023. Driving the increase in these ratios were total non-performing loans which increased $4.7 million from $29.1 million as of September 30, 2023, to $33.8 million as of December 31, 2023, due to risk rating downgrades of several SBA loans and small ticket equipment leases, partially offset by charge-offs of leases and SBA loans as of December 31, 2023.

Meridian realized net charge-offs of 0.11% of total average loans for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared with the quarter ended September 30, 2023 level of 0.05%, as net charge-offs increased to $2.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to net-charge-offs of $913 thousand for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. Fourth quarter charge-offs were comprised of $1.2 million from small ticket equipment leases which are charged-off after becoming more than 120 days past due, and $890 thousand for an SBA loan. There were recoveries of $17 thousand, largely related to leases.

The ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans held for investment, excluding loans at fair value (a non-GAAP measure, see reconciliation in the Appendix), was 1.17% as of December 31, 2023 compared to 1.05% as of September 30, 2023. As of December 31, 2023 there were specific reserves of $6.5 million against individually evaluated loans, an increase from $2.6 million as of September 30, 2023. The drivers of the increase related to a $2.3 million increase in a commercial loan relationship specific reserve for which new information became available related to the value of the underlying collateral, combined with the net impact of establishing $2.3 million in specific reserves on SBA loan relationships classified as non-performing, netted with the charge-off an SBA loan during the quarter that had a specific reserve of $890 thousand in the prior quarter.

About Meridian Corporation

MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL RATIOS (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

Quarter Ended December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Earnings and Per Share Data: Net income $ 571 $ 4,005 $ 4,645 $ 4,021 $ 4,557 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.05 $ 0.36 $ 0.42 $ 0.36 $ 0.40 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.05 $ 0.35 $ 0.41 $ 0.34 $ 0.39 Common shares outstanding 11,183 11,178 11,178 11,305 11,466 Performance Ratios: Return on average assets 0.10 % 0.73 % 0.86 % 0.78 % 0.92 % Return on average equity 1.44 10.17 12.08 10.65 11.91 Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) 3.18 3.29 3.33 3.61 3.93 Yield on earning assets (tax-equivalent) 6.81 6.76 6.57 6.31 5.88 Cost of funds 3.81 3.63 3.39 2.83 2.07 Efficiency ratio 78.63 % 79.09 % 74.80 % 73.16 % 75.61 % Asset Quality Ratios: Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.11 % 0.05 % 0.05 % 0.08 % 0.05 % Non-performing loans to total loans 1.76 1.53 1.44 1.25 1.20 Non-performing assets to total assets 1.58 1.38 1.32 1.11 1.11 Allowance for credit losses to: Total loans held for investment 1.17 1.04 1.09 1.12 1.08 Total loans held for investment (excluding loans at fair value) (1) 1.17 1.05 1.10 1.13 1.09 Non-performing loans 65.48 % 67.61 % 73.97 % 88.41 % 88.66 % Capital Ratios: Book value per common share $ 14.13 $ 13.88 $ 13.77 $ 13.54 $ 13.37 Tangible book value per common share $ 13.78 $ 13.53 $ 13.42 $ 13.18 $ 13.01 Total equity/Total assets 7.04 % 6.95 % 6.98 % 6.86 % 7.43 % Tangible common equity/Tangible assets - Corporation (1) 6.87 6.79 6.81 6.70 7.25 Tangible common equity/Tangible assets - Bank (1) 8.94 8.89 8.54 8.26 8.80 Tier 1 leverage ratio - Bank 9.46 9.65 9.22 9.32 9.95 Common tier 1 risk-based capital ratio - Bank 10.10 10.82 10.35 10.27 10.73 Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio - Bank 10.10 10.82 10.35 10.27 10.73 Total risk-based capital ratio - Bank 11.17 % 11.85 % 11.43 % 11.41 % 11.87 % (1) See Non-GAAP reconciliation in the Appendix

MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Interest income: Loans and other finance receivables, including fees $ 34,469 $ 33,980 $ 26,440 $ 130,081 $ 84,627 Securities - taxable 1,020 901 821 3,873 2,420 Securities - tax-exempt 331 333 373 1,369 1,388 Cash and cash equivalents 526 245 129 1,266 286 Total interest income 36,346 35,459 27,763 136,589 88,721 Interest expense: Deposits 16,806 15,543 8,215 57,819 15,397 Borrowings 2,598 2,692 1,030 9,828 3,196 Total interest expense 19,404 18,235 9,245 67,647 18,593 Net interest income 16,942 17,224 18,518 68,942 70,128 Provision for credit losses 4,628 82 746 6,815 2,488 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 12,314 17,142 17,772 62,127 67,640 Non-interest income: Mortgage banking income 3,394 4,819 3,958 16,537 25,325 Wealth management income 1,239 1,258 1,061 4,928 4,733 SBA loan income 1,022 982 522 4,485 4,467 Earnings on investment in life insurance 204 201 140 789 553 Net change in the fair value of derivative instruments (126 ) 103 10 91 (703 ) Net change in the fair value of loans held-for-sale 120 111 249 32 (844 ) Net change in the fair value of loans held-for-investment 805 (570 ) 91 132 (2,408 ) Net gain on hedging activity (53 ) 82 498 28 5,439 Net loss on sale of investment securities available-for-sale - (3 ) - (58 ) - Other 1,512 1,103 1,467 5,001 5,162 Total non-interest income 8,117 8,086 7,996 31,965 41,724 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 11,744 12,420 12,794 47,377 54,378 Occupancy and equipment 1,232 1,226 1,218 4,842 4,837 Professional fees 1,382 1,104 976 4,312 3,635 Advertising and promotion 931 848 996 3,730 4,336 Data processing and software 1,651 1,652 1,513 6,415 5,451 Pennsylvania bank shares tax 233 244 181 968 793 Other 2,530 2,524 2,369 9,481 8,014 Total non-interest expense 19,703 20,018 20,047 77,125 81,444 Income before income taxes 728 5,210 5,721 16,967 27,920 Income tax expense 157 1,205 1,164 3,724 6,091 Net income $ 571 $ 4,005 $ 4,557 $ 13,243 $ 21,829 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.05 $ 0.36 $ 0.40 $ 1.19 $ 1.85 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.05 $ 0.35 $ 0.39 $ 1.16 $ 1.79 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 11,070 11,057 11,389 11,115 11,792 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 11,206 11,363 11,795 11,387 12,204

MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Assets: Cash and due from banks $ 10,067 $ 12,734 $ 10,576 $ 8,473 $ 11,299 Interest-bearing deposits at other banks 46,630 47,025 36,290 100,030 27,092 Cash and cash equivalents 56,697 59,759 46,866 108,503 38,391 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 146,019 122,218 126,668 142,933 135,346 Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 35,781 36,232 36,463 36,525 37,479 Equity investments 2,121 2,019 2,097 2,110 2,086 Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value 24,816 23,144 40,422 35,701 22,243 Loans and other finance receivables, net of fees and costs 1,895,806 1,885,629 1,859,839 1,818,189 1,743,682 Allowance for credit losses (22,107 ) (19,683 ) (20,242 ) (20,442 ) (18,828 ) Loans and other finance receivables, net of the allowance for credit losses 1,873,699 1,865,946 1,839,597 1,797,747 1,724,854 Restricted investment in bank stock 8,072 8,309 9,157 10,173 6,931 Bank premises and equipment, net 13,557 13,310 13,234 13,281 13,349 Bank owned life insurance 28,844 28,641 28,440 28,247 28,055 Accrued interest receivable 9,325 8,984 7,651 7,651 7,363 Other real estate owned 1,703 1,703 1,703 1,703 1,703 Deferred income taxes 4,201 4,993 4,258 4,017 3,936 Servicing assets 11,748 11,835 12,193 12,125 12,346 Goodwill 899 899 899 899 899 Intangible assets 2,971 3,022 3,073 3,124 3,175 Other assets 25,740 39,957 34,156 25,044 24,072 Total assets $ 2,246,193 $ 2,230,971 $ 2,206,877 $ 2,229,783 $ 2,062,228 Liabilities: Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 239,289 $ 244,668 $ 269,174 $ 262,636 $ 301,727 Interest bearing Interest checking 150,898 156,537 155,907 232,616 219,838 Money market and savings deposits 747,803 746,599 710,546 647,904 697,564 Time deposits 685,472 660,841 646,978 627,257 493,350 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,584,173 1,563,977 1,513,431 1,507,777 1,410,752 Total deposits 1,823,462 1,808,645 1,782,605 1,770,413 1,712,479 Borrowings 174,896 177,959 194,636 233,883 122,082 Subordinated debentures 49,836 50,079 40,348 40,319 40,346 Accrued interest payable 10,324 7,814 5,612 3,836 2,389 Other liabilities 29,653 31,360 29,714 28,283 31,652 Total liabilities 2,088,171 2,075,857 2,052,915 2,076,734 1,908,948 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 13,186 13,181 13,181 13,180 13,156 Surplus 80,325 79,731 79,650 79,473 79,072 Treasury stock (26,079 ) (26,079 ) (26,079 ) (24,512 ) (21,821 ) Unearned common stock held by employee stock ownership plan (1,204 ) (1,403 ) (1,403 ) (1,403 ) (1,403 ) Retained earnings 101,216 102,043 99,434 96,180 95,815 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (9,422 ) (12,359 ) (10,821 ) (9,869 ) (11,539 ) Total stockholders' equity 158,022 155,114 153,962 153,049 153,280 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,246,193 $ 2,230,971 $ 2,206,877 $ 2,229,783 $ 2,062,228

MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Interest income $ 36,346 $ 35,459 $ 33,836 $ 30,947 $ 27,763 Interest expense 19,404 18,235 16,738 13,270 9,245 Net interest income 16,942 17,224 17,098 17,677 18,518 Provision for credit losses 4,628 82 705 1,399 746 Non-interest income 8,117 8,086 9,124 6,638 7,996 Non-interest expense 19,703 20,018 19,615 17,789 20,047 Income before income tax expense 728 5,210 5,902 5,127 5,721 Income tax expense 157 1,205 1,257 1,106 1,164 Net Income $ 571 $ 4,005 $ 4,645 $ 4,021 $ 4,557 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 11,070 11,057 11,062 11,272 11,389 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.05 $ 0.36 $ 0.42 $ 0.36 $ 0.40 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 11,206 11,363 11,304 11,656 11,795 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.05 $ 0.35 $ 0.41 $ 0.34 $ 0.39

Segment Information Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 (dollars in thousands) Bank Wealth Mortgage Total Bank Wealth Mortgage Total Net interest income $ 16,908 $ (15 ) $ 49 $ 16,942 $ 18,376 $ 68 $ 74 $ 18,518 Provision for credit losses 4,628 - - 4,628 746 - - 746 Net interest income after provision 12,280 (15 ) 49 12,314 17,630 68 74 17,772 Non-interest income 2,051 1,239 4,827 8,117 1,291 1,061 5,644 7,996 Non-interest expense 13,202 957 5,544 19,703 12,939 918 6,190 20,047 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 1,129 $ 267 $ (668 ) $ 728 $ 5,982 $ 211 $ (472 ) $ 5,721 Efficiency ratio 70 % 78 % 114 % 79 % 66 % 81 % 108 % 76 % Year Ended December 31, 2023 Year Ended December 31, 2022 (dollars in thousands) Bank Wealth Mortgage Total Bank Wealth Mortgage Total Net interest income $ 68,835 $ (27 ) $ 134 $ 68,942 $ 68,570 $ 697 $ 861 $ 70,128 Provision for credit losses 6,815 - - 6,815 2,488 - - 2,488 Net interest income after provision 62,020 (27 ) 134 62,127 66,082 697 861 67,640 Non-interest income 7,743 4,928 19,294 31,965 7,556 4,732 29,436 41,724 Non-interest expense 48,827 3,661 24,637 77,125 45,122 3,399 32,923 81,444 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 20,936 $ 1,240 $ (5,209 ) $ 16,967 $ 28,516 $ 2,030 $ (2,626 ) $ 27,920 Efficiency ratio 64 % 75 % 127 % 76 % 59 % 63 % 109 % 73 %

MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

APPENDIX: NON-GAAP MEASURES (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

Meridian believes that non-GAAP measures are meaningful because they reflect adjustments commonly made by management, investors, regulators and analysts. The non-GAAP disclosure have limitations as an analytical tool, should not be viewed as a substitute for performance and financial condition measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of Meridian's results as reported under GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

Pre-tax, Pre-provision Reconciliation Three Months Ended Year Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)((Unaudited) December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022

2023 September 30,

2023 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Income before income tax expense $ 728 $ 5,210 $ 16,967 $ 27,920 Provision for credit losses 4,628 82 6,815 2,488 Pre-tax, pre-provision income $ 5,356 $ 5,292 $ 23,782 $ 30,408

Pre-tax, Pre-provision Reconciliation Three Months Ended Year Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)((Unaudited) December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022

2023 September 30,

2023 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Bank $ 5,757 $ 6,399 $ 27,751 $ 31,004 Wealth 267 417 1,240 2,030 Mortgage (668 ) (1,524 ) (5,209 ) (2,626 ) Pre-tax, pre-provision income $ 5,356 $ 5,292 $ 23,782 $ 30,408

Allowance For Loan Losses to Loans, Net of Fees and Costs, Excluding and Loans at Fair Value December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Allowance for credit losses (GAAP) $ 22,107 $ 19,683 $ 20,242 $ 20,442 $ 18,828 Loans, net of fees and costs (GAAP) 1,895,806 1,885,629 1,859,839 1,818,189 1,743,682 Less: Loans fair valued (13,726 ) (13,231 ) (14,403 ) (14,434 ) (14,502 ) Loans, net of fees and costs, excluding loans at fair value (non-GAAP) $ 1,882,080 $ 1,872,398 $ 1,845,436 $ 1,803,755 $ 1,729,180 Allowance for credit losses to loans, net of fees and costs (GAAP) 1.17 % 1.04 % 1.09 % 1.12 % 1.08 % Allowance for credit losses to loans, net of fees and costs, excluding loans at fair value (non-GAAP) 1.17 % 1.05 % 1.10 % 1.13 % 1.09 %

Tangible Common Equity Ratio Reconciliation - Corporation December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Total stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 158,022 $ 155,114 $ 153,962 $ 153,049 $ 153,280 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets (3,870 ) (3,921 ) (3,972 ) (4,023 ) (4,074 ) Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 154,152 151,193 149,990 149,026 149,206 Total assets (GAAP) 2,246,193 2,230,971 2,206,877 2,229,783 2,062,228 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets (3,870 ) (3,921 ) (3,972 ) (4,023 ) (4,074 ) Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 2,242,323 $ 2,227,050 $ 2,202,905 $ 2,225,760 $ 2,058,154 Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio - Corporation (non-GAAP) 6.87 % 6.79 % 6.81 % 6.70 % 7.25 %