BrightSpring Health Services, Inc.: BrightSpring Celebrates First Day of Trading on Nasdaq

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. ("BrightSpring" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BTSG) today marked its first day of trading on Nasdaq following the pricing of its initial public offering on January 25, 2024. The Company today announced that it will award approximately $100 million in restricted stock unit grants to approximately 20,000 full-time, tenured employees.

BrightSpring is a leader in delivering essential and high-quality pharmacy and provider services to complex patients in preferred home and community settings. The Company serves over 400,000 patients per day while making a positive impact in communities and people's lives across the U.S. Affiliates of KKR and Walgreens Boots Alliance have owned BrightSpring since 2019 and will continue to hold the majority of the Company's shares after the initial public offering.

"Our dedicated employees are the foundation of our mission-driven organization, and we are honored to have this opportunity to further invest in them in a unique way," said BrightSpring CEO Jon Rousseau. "As we continue to advance, investing in our people has remained at the forefront in order to deliver high-quality and cost-effective care to patients. By creating broad and deep employee ownership on a large scale, we continue to demonstrate the Company's commitment to rewarding and further incentivizing our skilled and compassionate clinicians, pharmacists, and caregivers and the broader BrightSpring team."

"We have tremendous respect for BrightSpring and are thrilled to support the Company and share in this momentous event," said Max Lin, Partner at KKR. "We are also excited to announce a significant broad-based equity grant program to thank thousands of hard-working and devoted employees for their significant efforts and further energize the collective organization as a quality-focused and innovative leader in healthcare services."

About BrightSpring Health Services

BrightSpring Health Services is the parent company of leading healthcare service lines that provide complementary home- and community-based pharmacy and provider health solutions for complex populations in need of specialized and/or chronic care. Through the company's high-quality and impactful pharmacy, primary care and home health care, and rehabilitation and behavioral health services, and through its skilled and dedicated employees, we provide comprehensive care and clinical solutions in all 50 states to over 400,000 customers, clients and patients daily.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on BrightSpring's current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties, assumptions, or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify. These expectations, beliefs, and projections are expressed in good faith and BrightSpring believes there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that these expectations, beliefs, and projections will result or be achieved. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to changes in global, regional, or local economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory, and other factors, many of which are beyond BrightSpring's control. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in BrightSpring's filings with the SEC, including its registration statement on Form S-1, as amended from time to time, under the caption "Risk Factors." Any forward-looking statement in this press release speaks only as of the date of this release. BrightSpring undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.

