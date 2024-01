Krypto-Trader macht 1,6 Mio. $ in 14 Stunden: Das ist passiert

In just 14 hours, this trader made over $1.6M trading MEME coin $WEN!



He spent 125.5K $USDC to buy 20B $WEN when $WEN opened trading, and sold 12.5B $WEN for 807K $USDC, realizing a profit of $682K.



And currently holds 7.6B $WEN($941K), with an unrealized profit of $941K. pic.twitter.com/0adU5BzGSv