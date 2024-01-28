Tampa, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2024) - Quasar Markets, a pioneering force in AI-driven financial market research, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Seasonax, a leader in seasonal trading pattern analytics and event studies. This partnership marks a significant step in their shared mission to transform the landscape of financial market analysis.





Quasar Markets Announces Strategic Partnership with Seasonax

As part of this partnership, Seasonax developed a groundbreaking tool specifically for Quasar Markets: the Seasonality Screener. Tea Muratovic, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Seasonax, with her extensive experience in the financial sector and a track record, has played a crucial role in this development.

"The Seasonality Screener is a game-changer for investors and traders," says Muratovic. "This tool is designed to identify trading opportunities by capitalizing on predictable seasonal patterns that recur almost every calendar year. Our collaboration with Quasar Markets reflects our shared dedication to empowering market participants with advanced, data-driven tools."

Steven E. Orr, Founder and CEO of Quasar Markets, adds, "This partnership with Seasonax represents a pivotal moment in our journey towards revolutionizing financial market analysis. The integration of the Seasonality Screener into our platform exemplifies our commitment to providing our clients with innovative and impactful tools. We're excited about the potential this collaboration holds for enhancing market intelligence and creating value for our clients."

Muratovic further emphasizes, "Our alliance with Quasar Markets and the launch of the Seasonality Screener are not just milestones for our companies, but for the entire financial community. We are setting new standards in the way market analysis is conducted and are proud to be at the forefront of this exciting evolution."

About Quasar Markets:

Quasar Markets offers innovative solutions for researching financial markets, providing unparalleled insights and personalized client experiences. With a next-gen AI & Web3 platform and strategic partnerships with industry leaders, Quasar Markets is reimagining the future of finance. For more information, visit: https://quasarmarkets.com/

About Seasonax:

Seasonax is the leader in seasonal trading pattern analytics and event studies that allows customers to benefit from investment opportunities in various instruments including different sectors, stocks, (crypto) currencies, commodities, and indexes. For more information, visit: https://www.seasonax.com/

