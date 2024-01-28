Eine Auswahl der Redaktion von boersenradio.at und boerse-social.com: Austrian Stocks in English: Week 4 as the best week 2024 so far for ATX TR and especially fine for AT&S and WienerbergerWelcome to "Austrian Stocks in English - presented by Palfinger", the english spoken weekly Summary for the Austrian Stock Market, positioned every Sunday in the mostly german languaged Podcast "Audio-CD.at Indie Podcasts"- Wiener Börse, Sport Musik und Mehr" . The following script is based on our 21st Austria weekly. Week 4 was a very good week for ATX TR, which gained 3,32 percent to 7.661,61 points and this means also that we are now in the profit zone 2024. Wienerberger is now 7 days in a row up and AT&S was last week the best stock from our Private Investor Relations ...

