A very good week for ATX TR, which gained 3,32 percent to 7.661,61 points this week and this means also that we are now in the profit zone 2024. Wienerberger is now 7 days in a row up and AT&S was last week the best stock from our Private Investor Relations Universe. News came from AT&S, Lenzing, Andritz, Vienna Airport, Frequentis, Immofinanz, Semperit, UBM, Kapsch TrafficCom. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR up 3,32% to 7.661,61 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at 0,6%. Up to now there were 12 days with a positive and 7 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 0% away, from the low 3,86%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2024 is Monday with 0,34%, the weakest is Wednesday with -0,36%. These are the best-performers this week: Mayr-Melnhof 10,38% ...

